    MAXN   SGXZ25336314

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

(MAXN)
Maxeon Solar Technologies : to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 20, 2021

05/10/2021 | 11:06am EDT
SINGAPORE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on May 20, 2021.

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at: https://www.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Company will also hold a conference call on May 20, 2021, at 6:00 PM U.S. ET / May 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM Singapore Time, to discuss results and provide an update on the business. Conference call details are below:

Dial-in:
North America (toll-free): 1-833-301-1154
International: 1-914-987-7395
Conference ID: 9747889

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will also be available on Maxeon's website at https://www.maxeon.com/events-and-presentations .

Listeners should dial in or log on approximately 10 minutes in advance. A replay will be available online within 24 hours after the event.

A replay of the conference call is also available by phone at the following numbers until May 27, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the following numbers:

North America (toll-free): 1-855-859-2056/ 1-800-585-8367
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 9747889

About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The company is the leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,200 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxeon-solar-technologies-to-release-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-20-2021-301287622.html

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.​


