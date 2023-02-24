Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
Maxeon Solar Technologies to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 7, 2023

02/24/2023 | 08:56am EST
SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) (the "Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on March 7, 2023.

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at: https://corp.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Company will also hold a conference call on March 7, 2023, at 5:00 PM U.S. ET / March 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM Singapore Time, to discuss results and provide an update on the business.

To join the live conference call, participants must first register here, where a dial-in number will be provided.

A simultaneous audio-only webcast of the conference call will also be available on Maxeon's website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/npaoiv87. A webcast replay will be available on Maxeon's website for one year at https://corp.maxeon.com/events-and-presentations.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,400 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a +35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxeon-solar-technologies-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-7-2023-301755285.html

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.


