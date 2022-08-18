Log in
News
Summary
MAXN
SGXZ25336314
MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
(MAXN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-08-18 pm EDT
21.85
USD
+6.95%
04:22p
Maxeon Solar Technologies Q2 Loss Widens, Revenue Rises; Issues Q3 Guidance; Shares Rise After Hours
MT
04:14p
MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES
: 2Q 2022 Earnings Supplementary Slides
PU
04:14p
MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES
: Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
Transcript : Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
08/18/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
08/18/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Maxeon Solar Technologies' Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is...

© S&P Capital IQ 2022
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
04:07p
Earnings Flash (MAXN) MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q2 Revenue $238.1M
MT
04:06p
Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
09:55a
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Maxeon Solar Technologies to $21 From $14, Maint..
MT
08/17
MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES
: DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS - Form 6-K
PU
08/16
Raymond James Downgrades Maxeon Solar Technologies to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
08/12
Maxeon Solar Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 18..
PR
08/12
MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES
: CONVERTIBLE NOTES PURCHASE AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
1 120 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-208 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
167 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-4,28x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
978 M
978 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,02x
EV / Sales 2023
0,73x
Nbr of Employees
4 202
Free-Float
50,4%
More Financials
Chart MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
21,85 $
Average target price
17,60 $
Spread / Average Target
-19,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey William Waters
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kai Strohbecke
Chief Financial Officer
Donald A. Colvin
Chairman
Markus Sickmoeller
Chief Operations Officer
Steven Robert Leonard
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
46.98%
914
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
60.23%
39 707
TONGWEI CO.,LTD
27.16%
36 379
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD
7.73%
26 480
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
15.76%
26 073
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
32.31%
25 901
More Results
