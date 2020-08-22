Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - NGHC, PFNX, MXIM, INWK

08/22/2020 | 05:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Allstate Corporation for $34.50 per share. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, National General shareholders will receive $32.00 per share in cash and closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/national-general-holdings-corp-nghc-stock-merger-allstate/.

Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfenex shareholders will receive $12.00 per share in cash. In addition, Ligand will pay Pfenex shareholders $2.00 per share as a Contingent Value Right in the event a predefined regulatory milestone is achieved by December 31, 2021. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pfenex-inc/.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Analog Devices, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of Analog Devices common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at closing. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim-stock-merger-analog-devices-adi/.

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to HH Global Group Limited for $3.00 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/innerworkings-inc-inwk-stock-merger-hh-global/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-mergers-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--nghc-pfnx-mxim-inwk-301116668.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
