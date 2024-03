Maxim Power Corp. is an independent power producer. The Company is focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset, the 300 megawatts (MW) H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB, is a combined cycle gas-fired power plant. The Company continues to explore additional development options in Alberta, including its permitted gas-fired generation projects and the permitting of its wind power generation project. Its Milner 2 (M2) power plant is a 204 MW natural gas-fired turbine generator located at the HR Milner Generating Station site near Grande Cache, Alberta. Its HR Milner Generating Station (Milner 1 or M1), located near Grande Cache, Alberta, is a 150 MW dual fuel steam turbine generator capable of burning both natural gas and coal.

Sector Independent Power Producers