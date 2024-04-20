The case is fixed for pronouncement of the order. The order is pronounced in the open court, vide separate sheet.

IN THE MATTER OF:

Proceedings under Section 30(6) r.w 31(1) IBC Reg. 39(4) of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process For Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016

BEFORE THE ADJUDICATING AUTHORITY

NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL

AHMEDABAD BENCH

COURT-I

IA/1005(AHM)2023 in CP (IB) 407 of 2020

(An application under Section 30 (6) r/w. Section 31 (1) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with Regulation 39 (4) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Person) Regulations, 2016 for submission and approval of the resolution Plan)

In the matter of Maximaa Systems Limited.

MR. KAMAL KISHOR GURNANI

Resolution Professional of

Maximaa Systems Limited

101, Kanakia Atrium, Chakala MIDC,

Andheri (E), Mumbai-400093.

……..Applicant/Resolution Professional

VERSUS

Maximaa Systems Limited

B-1, Yashkamal Tithal Road,

Valsad, Gujarat-396001.

……Respondent/Corporate Applicant

Order pronounced on 19.04.2024

CORAM:

SH. SHAMMI KHAN, HON'BLE MEMBER (JUDICIAL) SH. SAMEER KAKAR, HON'BLE MEMBER (TECHNICAL)

APPEARANCE: For the Applicant / RP : Mr. Kuldeep Adesara, Advocate For the SRA : Mr. Atul Sharma, Advocate a/w. : Mr. Prasanna Sai Raghuveer Kandula, Party in Person

__________________________________________________________________________________

IA/1005(AHM)2023 in CP 407 of 2020

Mr. Kamal Kishor Gurnani Vs. Maximaa Systems Limited.

Page 1 of 41