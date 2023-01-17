Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Maximaa Systems Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    526538   INE161B01036

MAXIMAA SYSTEMS LTD.

(526538)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2021-12-12
0.8400 INR   +5.00%
06:10aMaximaa : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015
PU
2021Maximaa Systems Limited Announces Resignation of Nagraj Mogaveera as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
CI
2021Maximaa Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Maximaa : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015

01/17/2023 | 06:10am EST
MAXIMAA SYSTEMS LTD

CIN No. L27100GJ1990PLC014129

B-1, Yashkamal, Tithal Road,

Valsad -396 001, Gujarat, India

Contact: +91 79906 72640

Email: cirp.maximaa@gmail.com

Date: - 28th December, 2022

To,

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited

4th Floor, Vibgyor Towers,

Plot No. C-62, Opp. Trident Hotel,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400098

Scrip Code: 526538, MSEI Symbol: MAXIMAA

Dear Sir(s),

Ref.: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Sub.: List of Creditors under Regulation 13(2)(c) of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016

This is in reference to the aforesaid captioned matter.

We inform you that, pursuant to Section 13(2)(c) of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016. The list of creditors is to be uploaded on the website of the Company i.e., http://www.maximaagroup.com. However, the undersigned is unable to proceed with the same as website domain has expired and is not actives. The list of creditors is attached herewith as Annexure A.

Meanwhile, the above disclosure is being made pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Clause (16)(e) of Part A of Schedule Ill of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Kindly take the same on records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

CA Ajit Gyanchand Jain

Interim Resolution Professional of Maximaa Systems Limited (In CIRP)

Registration No.: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00368/2017-18/10625

Correspondence Email Id: cirp.maximaa@gmail.com

IBBI registered Email Id: ajit@vcanca.com

IBBI Registered Address: 204, Wall Street - 1, Near Gujarat College, Ellis Bridge, Ahmedabad 380006. A.F.A. valid till 17.10.2023

Registered Office:

B-1, Yashkamal, Tithal Road, Valsad, Gujarat-396 001, India

MAXIMAA SYSTEMS LTD

CIN No. L27100GJ1990PLC014129

B-1, Yashkamal, Tithal Road,

Valsad -396 001, Gujarat, India

Contact: +91 79906 72640

Email: cirp.maximaa@gmail.com

Annexure A

Claim

Creditor

Claim

Claim

Claim

Security

Sr.

Code (For

Name of

Provisionally

admitted

Interest, if

No

Form

internal

Creditors

Submitted

Admitted

as

any in

reference)

(Amount in

(Amount in

contingent

respect of

Rs.)

Rs.)

liability

Such claims

(Amount

in Rs.)

1

C

C1

34,30,00,597.00

34,30,00,597.00

-

Secured

Bank of India

2

B

B1

Income Tax

-

Unsecured

Department, Valsad

7,05,01,549.00

7,05,01,549.00

3

B

B2

State Tax

-

Unsecured

Department of

2,74,00,808.00

1,99,30,553.00

Gujarat, Unit-70,

Valsad

4

B

B3

BSE Limited

-

Unsecured

11,11,560.00

3,54,000.00

5

B

B4

Employees' State

-

Unsecured

Insurance

8,68,335.00

8,59,370.00

Corporation,

Regional Office,

Hyderabad

6

B

B5

Megastar Products

-

Unsecured

Private Limited

2,26,056.00

1,45,996.00

Total

44,31,08,904.52 43,47,92,065.00

Registered Office:

B-1, Yashkamal, Tithal Road, Valsad, Gujarat-396 001, India

Disclaimer

Maximaa System Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 11:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
