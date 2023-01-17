Maximaa : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015
Date: - 28th December, 2022
Ref.: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Sub.: List of Creditors under Regulation 13(2)(c) of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016
This is in reference to the aforesaid captioned matter.
We inform you that, pursuant to Section 13(2)(c) of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016. The list of creditors is to be uploaded on the website of the Company i.e., http://www.maximaagroup.com. However, the undersigned is unable to proceed with the same as website domain has expired and is not actives. The list of creditors is attached herewith as Annexure A.
Meanwhile, the above disclosure is being made pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Clause (16)(e) of Part A of Schedule Ill of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
CA Ajit Gyanchand Jain
Interim Resolution Professional of Maximaa Systems Limited (In CIRP)
