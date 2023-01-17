Maximaa : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015

MAXIMAA SYSTEMS LTD

CIN No. L27100GJ1990PLC014129

B-1, Yashkamal, Tithal Road,

Valsad -396 001, Gujarat, India

Contact: +91 79906 72640

Email: cirp.maximaa@gmail.com

Date: - 28th December, 2022

To,

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited

4th Floor, Vibgyor Towers,

Plot No. C-62, Opp. Trident Hotel,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400098

Scrip Code: 526538, MSEI Symbol: MAXIMAA

Dear Sir(s),

Ref.: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Sub.: List of Creditors under Regulation 13(2)(c) of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016

This is in reference to the aforesaid captioned matter.

We inform you that, pursuant to Section 13(2)(c) of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016. The list of creditors is to be uploaded on the website of the Company i.e., http://www.maximaagroup.com. However, the undersigned is unable to proceed with the same as website domain has expired and is not actives. The list of creditors is attached herewith as Annexure A.

Meanwhile, the above disclosure is being made pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Clause (16)(e) of Part A of Schedule Ill of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Kindly take the same on records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

CA Ajit Gyanchand Jain

Interim Resolution Professional of Maximaa Systems Limited (In CIRP)

Registration No.: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00368/2017-18/10625

Correspondence Email Id: cirp.maximaa@gmail.com

IBBI registered Email Id: ajit@vcanca.com

IBBI Registered Address: 204, Wall Street - 1, Near Gujarat College, Ellis Bridge, Ahmedabad 380006. A.F.A. valid till 17.10.2023

Registered Office: