  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Maximus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMS   US5779331041

MAXIMUS, INC.

(MMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:14 2022-11-14 pm EST
62.48 USD   +0.22%
12:02pMaximus Awarded $100 Million Contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Extend CDC-INFO Program
BU
11/14MAXIMUS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/08Maximus International Arm Completes Acquisition of Kenyan Unit
MT
Maximus Awarded $100 Million Contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Extend CDC-INFO Program

11/14/2022 | 12:02pm EST
Maximus to Leverage its Award-Winning Approach to Customer Experience to Expand CDC-INFO’s Capabilities

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it had been awarded a contract for one base year plus four option years from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Under the contract, which has an awarded value of $100 million over five years, Maximus will leverage its technology capabilities and operational improvement skills for the CDC-INFO program, which provides critical health information to millions of Americans.

“At Maximus, we are motivated to help federal agencies overcome their biggest challenges, and there has been no greater challenge in our lifetime than the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Teresa Weipert, General Manager, Federal Services, Maximus. “We are proud of what we’ve accomplished with CDC and look forward to evolving the CDC-INFO program through the use of emerging technologies so the agency is prepared for whatever may come next.”

Maximus has supported the CDC-INFO program throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This included the implementation of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline (CDC-VAX) and its growth as the need for expertise surged. The success of the CDC-VAX program has led to multiple award wins for the agency and Maximus over the past year, including being honored in the 2022 Service to the Citizen Awards.

Under the new contract period of performance, Maximus will make several digitally-enabled enhancements to improve communications of accurate, timely, and consistent health information to the public, providers, and federal partners. Using real-time data and call analytics to better identify trends, as well as track and improve customer satisfaction, Maximus is applying its proven approach to enhancing the Customer Experience on the CDC-INFO program.

“Agencies build trust with their constituents through excellent customer service and Maximus is uniquely positioned to ensure that interactions with CDC-INFO end with proper information being conveyed quickly and efficiently,” said Lisa Slaughter, Senior Vice President, Maximus. “This CDC-INFO program will benefit from our experience serving millions of Americans through the CDC-VAX program, as we will focus on improving the user experience for those seeking information and effectively implement the technologies needed to make that happen.”

To learn more about how Maximus has supported CDC during COVID-19, please visit this case study on the implementation and ongoing support of the CDC-VAX program: maximus.com/case-study/cdc-vax-helping-millions-get-vaccinated.

About Maximus
As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 571 M - -
Net income 2022 175 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 792 M 3 792 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 35 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAXIMUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Maximus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXIMUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 62,62 $
Average target price 76,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce L. Caswell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Mutryn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John J. Haley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John W. Lambeth Chief Information Officer
Michael S. Weiner Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXIMUS, INC.-21.40%3 792
CINTAS CORPORATION0.16%45 072
EDENRED SE22.65%12 808
BUREAU VERITAS SA-9.29%12 367
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-51.53%11 592
LG CORP.3.58%10 043