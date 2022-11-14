Maximus Awarded $100 Million Contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Extend CDC-INFO Program

Maximus to Leverage its Award-Winning Approach to Customer Experience to Expand CDC-INFO’s Capabilities

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it had been awarded a contract for one base year plus four option years from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Under the contract, which has an awarded value of $100 million over five years, Maximus will leverage its technology capabilities and operational improvement skills for the CDC-INFO program, which provides critical health information to millions of Americans.

“At Maximus, we are motivated to help federal agencies overcome their biggest challenges, and there has been no greater challenge in our lifetime than the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Teresa Weipert, General Manager, Federal Services, Maximus. “We are proud of what we’ve accomplished with CDC and look forward to evolving the CDC-INFO program through the use of emerging technologies so the agency is prepared for whatever may come next.”

Maximus has supported the CDC-INFO program throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This included the implementation of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline (CDC-VAX) and its growth as the need for expertise surged. The success of the CDC-VAX program has led to multiple award wins for the agency and Maximus over the past year, including being honored in the 2022 Service to the Citizen Awards.

Under the new contract period of performance, Maximus will make several digitally-enabled enhancements to improve communications of accurate, timely, and consistent health information to the public, providers, and federal partners. Using real-time data and call analytics to better identify trends, as well as track and improve customer satisfaction, Maximus is applying its proven approach to enhancing the Customer Experience on the CDC-INFO program.

“Agencies build trust with their constituents through excellent customer service and Maximus is uniquely positioned to ensure that interactions with CDC-INFO end with proper information being conveyed quickly and efficiently,” said Lisa Slaughter, Senior Vice President, Maximus. “This CDC-INFO program will benefit from our experience serving millions of Americans through the CDC-VAX program, as we will focus on improving the user experience for those seeking information and effectively implement the technologies needed to make that happen.”

To learn more about how Maximus has supported CDC during COVID-19, please visit this case study on the implementation and ongoing support of the CDC-VAX program: maximus.com/case-study/cdc-vax-helping-millions-get-vaccinated.

