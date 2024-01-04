Official MAXIMUS, INC. press release

New Contract Expands Work with IRS to Provide Support for Mission-Critical Systems

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it has been awarded a four-year, $32 million Data Delivery Services (DDS) contract with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Alliant 2 IDIQ. Maximus will provide development support to two mission-critical systems at the IRS. This work further strengthens the agency’s commitment to improving the taxpayer experience.

“Federal agencies are constantly seeking ways to fully leverage the capabilities of today’s technology, and Maximus has been at the forefront of supporting the mission of agencies like the IRS as they modernize,” said Teresa Weipert, General Manager, Maximus Federal. “This work, featuring our support of mission-critical systems at the IRS, will enable the agency to meet their technology goals and deliver better services to the American taxpayer, improving their overall experience.”

Maximus will assist the IRS in identifying and developing data delivery service models and enhancing the technical components and processes already in place. Additionally, Maximus will consult with the agency on the design, build, and deployment of world-class data services to internal and external IRS stakeholders while refining and evolving the IRS Enterprise Data solution. The company will provide continuous, high-availability services that will operate, sustain, and manage these databases in support of the overall DDS Data Strategy.

“Maximus and the IRS have a track record of successful projects together, and this is another opportunity for us to collaborate and help move the agency forward,” said Larry Reagan, Vice President, Maximus. “For example, one of the objectives through this work is to gain critical insights from data through more efficient visualization to enable leadership to make decisions quickly and effectively. It’s the type of work Maximus excels at with our federal partners, as we map out a technology strategy that meets the mission.”

For more information on Maximus and its work with the IRS, visit maximus.com/irs.

