By Denny Jacob

Maximus was awarded a five-year, $87 million task order by the Internal Revenue Service to deliver modernized services.

The company, which operates government health and human services programs while also providing technology solutions to the government, was awarded the task order through the Blanket Purchase Agreement for the Enterprise Development, Operations Services contract. The IRS named Maximus to the multiple-award BPA in May 2023.

Through this task order, Maximus will support the IRS Internal Management Division, which is responsible for the full suite of financial management systems.

06-27-24 1702ET