    MMS   US5779331041

MAXIMUS, INC.

(MMS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
61.29 USD   +1.16%
05:33pMaximus Gets Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Contract
MT
05:17pMaximus Awarded Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Contract for Contact Center Operations
BU
08/18Maximus International Gets Board Approval for Stock Split; Shares Climb 5%
MT
Maximus Awarded Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Contract for Contact Center Operations

09/01/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
Contract valued at $6.6 billion supports 75 million Americans with Medicare and accessing health insurance through the Federal Marketplace  

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced that it has been awarded a contract for a base period for transition plus nine (one year) option periods with a total value of $6.6 billion by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for Contact Center Operations (CCO). Under the contract, Maximus will continue supporting CMS’ contact center operations that help 75 million Americans seeking vital information about their Medicare benefits as well as navigating insurance programs available through the Federal Marketplace established by the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The work performed by Maximus under the contract supports CMS’ mission to help Americans find information and understand their healthcare access and coverage through a wide range of federal healthcare programs, including Medicare and the Federal Marketplace.

“We are honored to have been selected by CMS to continue to deliver a high-quality customer experience for millions of Americans who rely on Contact Center Operations to make important decisions about their healthcare. This award reflects the commitment of thousands of Maximus employees who each day provide exceptional service to their fellow citizens,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Maximus. “Over the years, CMS has shaped this program to become the trusted source of information and assistance for Americans seeking to better understand their healthcare benefits. Going forward, this contract will allow our employees to continue providing the best customer experience to the American public.”

Maximus is a global leader in contact center operations across government agencies at the local, state, federal, and international levels. The company enables employees to provide timely, accurate, and empathetic customer service through solutions that support live agents through the use of innovative technologies.

“Our strength in supporting CMS lies in our unique combination of understanding our customer’s mission and program execution,” said Teresa Weipert, General Manager, Federal Services. “Maximus is honored to continue to provide support to CMS on this essential program that impacts millions of Americans every day.”

About Maximus
As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 571 M - -
Net income 2022 178 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 669 M 3 669 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 35 800
Free-Float 99,0%
