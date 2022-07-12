Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Maximus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMS   US5779331041

MAXIMUS, INC.

(MMS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
62.51 USD   -0.75%
06:34aMaximus Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.28 per Share; Payable Aug. 31 to Shareholders of Record Aug. 15
MT
06:31aMaximus Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.28 per Share
BU
06/28Maximus Names Robert Knapp as Senior Vice President of Digital Government Solutions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maximus Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.28 per Share

07/12/2022 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on August 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MAXIMUS, INC.
06:34aMaximus Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.28 per Share; Payable Aug. 31 to Shareholder..
MT
06:31aMaximus Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.28 per Share
BU
06/28Maximus Names Robert Knapp as Senior Vice President of Digital Government Solutions
CI
06/24MAXIMUS, INC.(NYSE : MMS) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24MAXIMUS, INC.(NYSE : MMS) added to Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/24MAXIMUS, INC.(NYSE : MMS) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24MAXIMUS, INC.(NYSE : MMS) added to Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24MAXIMUS, INC.(NYSE : MMS) added to Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24MAXIMUS, INC.(NYSE : MMS) added to Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/16INSIDER BUY : Maximus
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAXIMUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 508 M - -
Net income 2022 189 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 839 M 3 839 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 35 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAXIMUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Maximus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXIMUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 62,51 $
Average target price 83,50 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce L. Caswell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Mutryn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John J. Haley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John W. Lambeth Chief Information Officer
Michael S. Weiner Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXIMUS, INC.-20.95%3 839
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.08%38 962
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-20.28%18 628
EDENRED SE11.95%11 382
BUREAU VERITAS SA-17.34%11 006
LG CORP.-3.21%9 535