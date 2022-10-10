Advanced search
    MMS   US5779331041

MAXIMUS, INC.

(MMS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
56.81 USD   -2.89%
06:38aMaximus Maintains Dividend at $0.28 per Share; Payable on Nov. 30 to Shareholders of Record on Nov. 15
MT
06:31aMaximus Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.28 per Share
BU
10/04Insider Sell: Maximus
MT
Maximus Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.28 per Share

10/10/2022 | 06:31am EDT
Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on November 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.

About Maximus
As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 571 M - -
Net income 2022 175 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 440 M 3 440 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 35 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Bruce L. Caswell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Mutryn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John J. Haley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John W. Lambeth Chief Information Officer
Michael S. Weiner Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXIMUS, INC.-28.69%3 440
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.10%40 457
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-34.85%14 749
EDENRED SE17.16%11 580
BUREAU VERITAS SA-20.25%10 287
LG CORP.-5.07%8 591