Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Maximus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMS   US5779331041

MAXIMUS, INC.

(MMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23 2022-09-13 am EDT
60.38 USD   -2.40%
10:06aMaximus Engages WilmerHale to Perform Racial Equity Audit
BU
09/02Maximus Awarded Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Contract for Contact Center Operations
AQ
09/02Maximus International Unit to Supply Bulk White Oils, Base Oils to Neo Lubritech
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maximus Engages WilmerHale to Perform Racial Equity Audit

09/13/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maximus Remains Committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to Positively Impact Our Employees and Communities Served

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, has engaged the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP (“WilmerHale”) to perform a racial equity audit. As part of the audit, WilmerHale will assess the company’s operations, policies, ongoing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (“DE&I”) efforts, and public engagement through a racial equity lens.

The WilmerHale team will solicit input from a variety of stakeholders. WilmerHale has significant experience conducting equity audits, culture reviews, and other assessments of civil rights issues for clients in several sectors.

“The racial equity audit demonstrates Maximus’ unwavering commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as one of the cornerstone principles of who we are as a company,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO. “We have made it a company-wide priority to create a diverse and inclusive culture because it’s the right thing to do. It’s central to our mission to positively impact communities across the country, and around the world, whom we have the privilege to serve.”

This audit will build upon Maximus’ DE&I efforts. Human Resources senior leadership focused on the need for a DE&I strategy in early 2020 by hiring Dr. Arvenita Washington Cherry, Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. In collaboration with a range of stakeholders, she evolved the DE&I strategy by conducting employee listening sessions, developing company-wide unconscious bias training and assessment for people managers, launching Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), a monthly cultural heritage recognition program, and Community Conversations where Maximus employees can discuss and learn about racial, ethnic, and other social justice issues respectfully and productively. “Our racial equity and justice work involves assessment of our policies and practices to ensure they are equitable, inclusive and sustain a workplace of belonging,” said Dr. Cherry. “Maximus leadership, from the top down, is focused on equal opportunity and inclusion, and the racial equity audit will enable us to expand our efforts and forge a path forward.”

A report based on the results of the racial equity audit conducted by WilmerHale will be published upon completion, which is expected in 2023.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MAXIMUS, INC.
10:06aMaximus Engages WilmerHale to Perform Racial Equity Audit
BU
09/02Maximus Awarded Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Contract for Contact Center ..
AQ
09/02Maximus International Unit to Supply Bulk White Oils, Base Oils to Neo Lubritech
MT
09/01Maximus Gets Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Contract
MT
09/01Maximus Awarded Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Contract for Contact Center Op..
BU
09/01Maximus Secures Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Contract for Contact Center Op..
CI
08/18Maximus International Gets Board Approval for Stock Split; Shares Climb 5%
MT
08/17Maximus, Inc. Receives Contract with Nebraska to Provide Technology Support for Medicai..
CI
08/12MAXIMUS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09Maximus Resources Acquires Kemble Prospect in Western Australia
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAXIMUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 571 M - -
Net income 2022 175 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 746 M 3 746 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 35 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAXIMUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Maximus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXIMUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 61,86 $
Average target price 76,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce L. Caswell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Mutryn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John J. Haley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John W. Lambeth Chief Information Officer
Michael S. Weiner Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXIMUS, INC.-22.35%3 746
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.67%43 401
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-24.29%17 762
EDENRED SE25.56%12 861
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.10%11 751
LG CORP.-3.58%9 022