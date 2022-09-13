Maximus Engages WilmerHale to Perform Racial Equity Audit

Maximus Remains Committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to Positively Impact Our Employees and Communities Served

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, has engaged the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP (“WilmerHale”) to perform a racial equity audit. As part of the audit, WilmerHale will assess the company’s operations, policies, ongoing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (“DE&I”) efforts, and public engagement through a racial equity lens.

The WilmerHale team will solicit input from a variety of stakeholders. WilmerHale has significant experience conducting equity audits, culture reviews, and other assessments of civil rights issues for clients in several sectors.

“The racial equity audit demonstrates Maximus’ unwavering commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as one of the cornerstone principles of who we are as a company,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO. “We have made it a company-wide priority to create a diverse and inclusive culture because it’s the right thing to do. It’s central to our mission to positively impact communities across the country, and around the world, whom we have the privilege to serve.”

This audit will build upon Maximus’ DE&I efforts. Human Resources senior leadership focused on the need for a DE&I strategy in early 2020 by hiring Dr. Arvenita Washington Cherry, Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. In collaboration with a range of stakeholders, she evolved the DE&I strategy by conducting employee listening sessions, developing company-wide unconscious bias training and assessment for people managers, launching Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), a monthly cultural heritage recognition program, and Community Conversations where Maximus employees can discuss and learn about racial, ethnic, and other social justice issues respectfully and productively. “Our racial equity and justice work involves assessment of our policies and practices to ensure they are equitable, inclusive and sustain a workplace of belonging,” said Dr. Cherry. “Maximus leadership, from the top down, is focused on equal opportunity and inclusion, and the racial equity audit will enable us to expand our efforts and forge a path forward.”

A report based on the results of the racial equity audit conducted by WilmerHale will be published upon completion, which is expected in 2023.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005890/en/