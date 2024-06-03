209 nonprofits focused on community and youth development receive $10,000 grants each

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced the Maximus Foundation will award over $2 million in grants to 209 nonprofit organizations across the United States. This year, each grantee will receive $10,000 to further their work across community development, youth programs, and healthcare services.

The Maximus Foundation, founded by the company’s board of directors in 2000, has awarded more than 3,000 grants totaling more than $15 million throughout its history. It is committed to supporting organizations and programs that promote self-sufficiency through improved health, child, family, and community development.

“The 2024 Maximus Foundation grant recipients, located in diverse communities across the United States, is an inspiring group of nonprofits that are truly driving change in local communities,” said Dr. Arvenita Washington Cherry, Maximus Foundation President and Chairperson. “Our ethos is to help move people forward, and that spirit runs through every one of these nonprofits, which are improving the lives of countless people and families.”

This year, the Maximus Foundation provided $10,000 grants to each awardee, with focus areas including homelessness prevention, job training programs, youth development, and education programs. The 209 nonprofits receiving grants are located in 31 states and the District of Columbia. The 2024 grants will help nonprofit partners make financial plans with the launch of the Foundation’s new, more focused philanthropic strategy next year.

In 2025, the Foundation’s grantmaking approach will evolve from annual unrestricted grants to multi-year, unrestricted financial support for a smaller group of grant partners. This new strategic approach will foster greater stability and capacity for nonprofits to achieve enduring positive change in the communities they serve. The Foundation’s new funding strategy will support organizations tackling a specific social impact issue. In the first year, the Foundation will support organizations with a record of successfully addressing food insecurity and advancing food equity.

“The annual grant giving from the Maximus Foundation is extremely personal to our employees because the efforts of these nonprofits mirror the causes and initiatives they care about,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maximus. “The Foundation’s board is shifting strategy in 2025 because they heard from our employees about how important food equity has become, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Through the Foundation, we aim to help as many people as possible, and that includes our responsibility as a good corporate citizen to impact change where we live and work.”

Individual organizations will announce their awards to local communities throughout 2024. For more information on the Maximus Foundation, including full reports on previous grantees and details on the strategic shift beginning in 2025, please visit maximus.com/foundation or view the 2023 Foundation Annual Report.

About the Maximus Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of Maximus, the Foundation extends the mission of the company by identifying and awarding grants to partners with specialized expertise to deliver results within the same populations and communities served by the public programs the company operates. The Maximus Foundation is completely funded by Maximus and its employees to support local community organizations with programs and projects in the areas of child and youth development, health, and community development.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603048196/en/