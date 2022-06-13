Log in
Maximus Foundation Announces more than $2 Million in Grants to Nonprofits Nationwide

06/13/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Grants Awarded to 167 Nonprofit Organizations Focused on Community Development, Youth Programs, and Healthcare

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced that the Maximus Foundation will award more than $2 million in grants to 167 nonprofit organizations across the United States this year to fund its three key themes for giving in 2022: community development, youth development, and healthcare services. This marks an increase from 2021, when the Foundation awarded roughly $1.2 million in grants to 154 nonprofit organizations and the highest level of giving in the Foundation’s 22-year history.

The Maximus Foundation, which was founded by the company’s board of directors in 2000, is committed to supporting organizations and programs that promote personal growth and self-sufficiency through improved health, child and family development, as well as community development.

This year’s grants included nearly $400,000 for 34 different nonprofits focused on homelessness prevention and support, and more than $300,000 across 25 nonprofits that help fight child abuse or child hunger.

“We are excited to announce this year’s grant recipients, as we continue to expand the number of organizations and the overall community investment. It has been inspiring to see the growth and impact of the Maximus Foundation continue to deepen over time,” said John Boyer, Chair, Maximus Foundation. “The purpose of the Maximus Foundation is to give back to the communities where Maximus employees work and live. We are proud of our partnership with these organizations and the impact they are making to improve the lives and wellbeing of thousands of people and families in neighborhoods across the country.”

“Many of these grants are very personal to Maximus employees, supporting causes and initiatives that mean a great deal to them,” explained Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Maximus. “We recently updated our company’s tagline to ‘Moving People Forward’ because it’s our goal as a company to help as many people as possible. It’s critical we embody that spirit in everything we do and embrace our responsibility as a business leader to be a good corporate citizen and create a positive impact on the people and organizations making a difference in their communities.”

The grant awards will continue through the rest of 2022, and individual organizations will announce their award wins to local communities. For more information on the Maximus Foundation, including full reports on previous grantees, please visit: maximus.com/foundation.

About the Maximus Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of Maximus, the Foundation extends the mission of the company by identifying and awarding grants to partners with specialized expertise to deliver results within the same populations and communities served by the public programs the company operates. The Maximus Foundation is funded by Maximus and its employees, in partnership with local community organizations with programs and projects in the areas of child and youth development, health, and community development.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
