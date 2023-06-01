Advanced search
    MMS   US5779331041

MAXIMUS, INC.

(MMS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32:29 2023-06-01 am EDT
81.28 USD   +0.40%
Maximus Named to Forbes' 2023 Best Employers for Diversity List
BU
05/31Maximus Resources Begins Drilling at Wattle Dam Mine
MT
05/30Maximus Wins Five-Year Contract to Deliver Health, Disability Assessments in UK
MT
Maximus Named to Forbes' 2023 Best Employers for Diversity List

06/01/2023 | 11:02am EDT
Maximus jumped to #13 on the list of the top 500 companies for its company-wide commitment to diversity

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Best Employers for Diversity List by climbing 207 spots to #13. The list is compiled annually by Forbes, which researched and reviewed each company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) best practices and conducted anonymous employee surveys.

“Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is fundamental to who we are as a company, which is reflected by our mission of Moving People Forward,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Maximus’ DE&I story is a journey, not a destination. We’re taking steps to integrate DE&I into the important work we do each day, making it part of and strengthening the fabric of our company.”

The company’s commitment to DE&I is highlighted by the addition of Dr. Arvenita Washington Cherry, who joined Maximus to lead DE&I and serves as President and Chairperson of the Maximus Foundation. Under Dr. Cherry’s leadership, Maximus developed and implemented a comprehensive DE&I strategy through a wave of new initiatives, including conducting employee listening sessions and developing company-wide unconscious bias training and assessment for people managers.

“DE&I includes everyone, and we must commit to lifelong learning and developing authentic relationships across differences to be successful,” said Dr. Arvenita Washington Cherry, Vice President, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “We’ll continue investing in our employees and communities because we understand that our strength lies in our differences and our desire to have an equitable and inclusive workplace.”

After hearing from our employees, Maximus also launched six Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in a year. With more than 4,200 members across the ERGs, this employee-led network demonstrates we are listening to and investing in our workforce by building intentional communications channels through regular meetings, community conversations, and collaborative cross-ERG events.

“We’ve made diversity a priority at Maximus,” said Michelle Link, Chief Human Resources Officer. “This ranking and DE&I favorability scores that rose to 79% on our 2022 employee engagement survey are indications that we’re making progress. We know we have more to do and believe that our DE&I initiatives are helping us move in the right direction.”

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to create the sixth annual list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity. To determine the rankings, Statista surveyed more than 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to anonymously rate their organizations based on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability, and LGBTQIA+ equality, as well as general diversity.

To learn more about the DE&I initiatives at Maximus, please visit maximus.com/DEI.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 955 M - -
Net income 2023 204 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 921 M 4 921 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 39 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends MAXIMUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 80,96 $
Average target price 100,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce L. Caswell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Mutryn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John J. Haley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John W. Lambeth Chief Information Officer
Michael S. Weiner Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXIMUS, INC.10.41%4 921
CINTAS CORPORATION4.54%48 017
BUREAU VERITAS SA-3.58%11 442
LG CORP.10.12%10 354
RB GLOBAL, INC.-9.94%9 468
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-37.18%8 716
