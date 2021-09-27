Log in
    MMS   US5779331041

MAXIMUS, INC.

(MMS)
Maximus : Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Employers for Diversity

09/27/2021
Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, was named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021. Maximus is honored to have received such recognition highlighting our ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive workplace and culture for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

“Today's social justice movement has brought needed focus and renewed energy to issues our nation has faced for hundreds of years. We must ensure our efforts and resources support the right initiatives. And to do so, Maximus must lead by example. This recognition showcases our continued strides toward our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Michelle Link, Chief Human Resources Officer, Maximus.

As part of our ongoing strategy to increase DE&I in the workplace, Maximus seeks to foster a culture that respects and values individual contributions and differences. A commitment to create a more inclusive workplace has materialized through many forms, including developing DE&I workshops, monthly Community Conversations, and networking events. In 2020, the Company launched its DE&I Steering and Design Committees which lead efforts around employee diversity across race and ethnicity, gender, position, and division.

“We are seeing a shift in nationwide consciousness. Systemic change won’t happen overnight, but that won’t keep us from advocating and leading our efforts. We could not have the positive impact on the lives of the individuals and families we serve without a diverse and inclusive workforce and culture,” said Link.

In partnership with Statista, a market research company, Forbes selected America’s Best Employers for Diversity based upon an independent survey of over 50,000 U.S. employees who work for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. Participants rated organizations based on several criteria, including age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, equality, and general diversity. The list recognizes the top 500 employers who received the most recommendations from employees and have the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives including the most diverse boards and top governing ranks.

Discover more about Maximus' commitment to DE&I.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus (NYSE: MMS) has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With approximately 34,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 232 M - -
Net income 2021 294 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 169 M 5 169 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Bruce L. Caswell Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manish Agarwal Co-President
Richard J. Nadeau Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John J. Haley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John W. Lambeth Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXIMUS, INC.14.88%5 169
CINTAS CORPORATION13.58%41 757
TELEPERFORMANCE SE36.97%25 556
BUREAU VERITAS SA27.76%14 704
EDENRED SE3.02%13 947
LG CORP.-0.30%12 852