Maximus : Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Employers for Diversity

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, was named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021. Maximus is honored to have received such recognition highlighting our ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive workplace and culture for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

“Today's social justice movement has brought needed focus and renewed energy to issues our nation has faced for hundreds of years. We must ensure our efforts and resources support the right initiatives. And to do so, Maximus must lead by example. This recognition showcases our continued strides toward our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Michelle Link, Chief Human Resources Officer, Maximus.

As part of our ongoing strategy to increase DE&I in the workplace, Maximus seeks to foster a culture that respects and values individual contributions and differences. A commitment to create a more inclusive workplace has materialized through many forms, including developing DE&I workshops, monthly Community Conversations, and networking events. In 2020, the Company launched its DE&I Steering and Design Committees which lead efforts around employee diversity across race and ethnicity, gender, position, and division.

“We are seeing a shift in nationwide consciousness. Systemic change won’t happen overnight, but that won’t keep us from advocating and leading our efforts. We could not have the positive impact on the lives of the individuals and families we serve without a diverse and inclusive workforce and culture,” said Link.

In partnership with Statista, a market research company, Forbes selected America’s Best Employers for Diversity based upon an independent survey of over 50,000 U.S. employees who work for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. Participants rated organizations based on several criteria, including age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, equality, and general diversity. The list recognizes the top 500 employers who received the most recommendations from employees and have the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives including the most diverse boards and top governing ranks.

Discover more about Maximus' commitment to DE&I.

