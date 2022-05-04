Log in
    MMS   US5779331041

MAXIMUS, INC.

(MMS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 04:00:01 pm EDT
73.95 USD   +1.85%
05:41pEarnings Flash (MMS) MAXIMUS Posts Q2 Revenue $1.18B, vs. Street Est of $1.067B
MT
05:40pEarnings Flash (MMS) MAXIMUS Reports Q2 EPS $0.80
MT
05:39pMaximus Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maximus Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Results

05/04/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
- Ongoing Delays Represents Headwinds to Current Year While Strong Awards Drive Longer-Term Tailwinds -

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, reported financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 include:

  • Revenue increased 22.7% to $1.18 billion driven by expected contributions from the U.S. Federal Services Segment acquisitions and growth from startups ramping in the Outside the U.S. Segment.
  • Operating margin was 6.4%, or 8.3% adjusting for amortization of intangible assets. Diluted earnings per share were $0.80, or $1.07 adjusting for amortization of intangible assets.
  • The Company is revising earnings guidance for fiscal year 2022, primarily due to the ongoing Public Health Emergency (PHE) and other delays. Revenue guidance remains at $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion, while earnings per share are estimated to range between $3.00 and $3.50 per share, or $4.07 to $4.57 per share adjusting for amortization of intangible assets.
  • Year-to-date signed contract awards at March 31, 2022, totaled $1.47 billion and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $1.75 billion.
  • A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable on May 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 13, 2022.

"Results for the second quarter reflected our expectations for the business, which continues to face delays that we firmly believe to be temporary. As evidenced by strong bookings year-to-date, the business continues to be well positioned as these policy and COVID-related delays abate," shared Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our new awards, virtually all of which are longer-term in nature, underscore our business model and prove the durability of Maximus and our ability to use strategic M&A to grow market share."

Second Quarter Results

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 increased 22.7% to $1.18 billion, compared to $959.3 million for the prior year period. The $218.0 million increase was principally driven by anticipated contributions from the U.S. Federal Services Segment acquisitions and the U.K. Restart Programme in the Outside the U.S. Segment. These increases were offset by expected declines in short-term COVID-19 response work. Organic revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 remained relatively flat while adjusting for COVID-19 response work, normalized organic growth would be approximately 20% over the prior year period.

Earnings results in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 reflected expectations for lower earnings caused primarily by delays in our core programs returning to pre-pandemic levels as the COVID-19 response work continues its predicted decline. Operating income totaled $75.3 million yielding an operating margin of 6.4%, or 8.3% adjusting for amortization of intangible assets. This compares to an operating margin of 11.8% for the prior year period, or 12.3% adjusting for amortization. Diluted earnings per share were $0.80, or $1.07 adjusting for amortization as compared to $1.29 per share, or $1.35 adjusting for amortization, for the prior year period.

U.S. Services Segment

The U.S. Services Segment reported revenue of $398.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to $448.2 million reported in the prior year period. The revenue decline was due to the expected reduction in short-term COVID-19 response work. Adjusting for this work, normalized organic growth in the segment would be approximately 25% driven by ramping of new work, including COVID-19 response work that has evolved into longer-term work with new customers gained during the pandemic.

Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 11.7% for the segment compared to 18.5% reported for the prior year period. Expected declines in profitable, short term COVID-19 response work while the redetermination activities tied to the PHE remain paused were responsible for the lower comparative margin.

U.S. Federal Services Segment

U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 increased 74% to $573.3 million, compared to $330.1 million reported for the prior year. Growth was driven by expected contributions from the acquisitions of Attain Federal, VES, and Aidvantage. Organic revenue in the segment for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased approximately 9%. Adjusting for COVID-19 response work, normalized organic growth in the segment would be approximately 13% over the prior year period.

The segment's operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 8.1% as compared to 7.0% reported for the prior year period. Contributions from the Attain Federal and VES acquisitions improved margins in the segment but were tempered by impacts from the Aidvantage business. Costs tied to the transition from the prior provider were higher than anticipated and the continued delay in return to repayment resulted in reduced revenue and lower profitability in the quarter.

Outside the U.S. Segment

Outside the U.S. Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 increased 13.8% to $206.0 million as compared to $180.9 million reported for the prior year. The primary driver of growth was ramping of the U.K. Restart Programme.

The segment's operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 2.1%. The margin for the prior year period of 8.3% benefited from above average performance in Australia. Results for this quarter benefited from stronger than anticipated performance on the U.K. Restart Programme which achieved profitability ahead of schedule. This is tempered by future volume reductions on the largest employment services contract in Australia following a rebid process.

Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards at March 31, 2022, totaled $1.47 billion and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $1.75 billion. The awards are comprised of longer periods of performance that reflect solid, long-term drivers in the business.

The sales pipeline at March 31, 2022, was $29.8 billion (comprised of approximately $7.4 billion in proposals pending, $3.6 billion in proposals in preparation, and $18.8 billion in opportunities tracking). New work opportunities represent approximately 55% of the total sales pipeline.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

At March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $92.6 million and gross debt was $1.46 billion. The ratio of debt, net of allowed cash, to pro-forma EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement, was 2.4x.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, cash flows were strong as anticipated. Cash from operating activities totaled $114.8 million, and free cash flow was $98.2 million.

As of March 31, 2022, Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) were 68 days and within the Company's typical range of 65 to 80 days.

Purchases of Maximus common stock totaled $24.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

On April 8, 2022, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 for each share of our common stock outstanding. The dividend is payable on May 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 13, 2022.

Revised Earnings Guidance

The Company is maintaining revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022 with revenue expected to range between $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion. Earnings guidance is revised following further extensions of the ongoing PHE and other delays. Diluted earnings per share (DEPS) is expected to range between $3.00 and $3.50 per share, or between $4.07 and $4.57 per share adjusting for amortization of intangible assets.

The reduction to earnings guidance is comprised of three primary components. First, the PHE has been extended through mid-July, which is approximately $0.30 DEPS of estimated impact for the one-quarter delay. The Company has further lowered the bottom end of earnings guidance to allow for an additional PHE extension through mid-October, representing an additional $0.30 DEPS of estimated impact. Second, further delays on ramping of new work in the U.S. Services and Outside the U.S. segments reduced guidance by an estimated $0.20 DEPS. These delays are believed to be temporary and are partly attributable to ongoing COVID-19 disruptions. Third, the revised expectations for the Australia employment services rebid result in an estimated DEPS reduction of approximately $0.15; the impact is outsized in fiscal year 2022 compared to subsequent periods and includes severance charges in the third quarter.

For fiscal year 2022, cash flows from operations are expected to range between $225 million and $300 million, and free cash flow to range between $175 million and $250 million in fiscal year 2022. The effective income tax rate is expected to range between 24.5% and 25.5%, weighted average shares outstanding to range between 62.0 million and 62.2 million, absent significant share purchase activity, and interest expense to range between $40 million and $42 million for fiscal year 2022.

"While pandemic-related delays continue to constrain our fiscal 2022 earnings, I am encouraged by the potential of our business next fiscal year and beyond once the uncertainties of the pandemic are behind us. In the meantime, we continue to build momentum for the business," Caswell continued. "We believe the long-term macroeconomic drivers favor our business as we continue to be a valuable partner to government with growing capabilities. I look forward to sharing more, including our refreshed 3-to-5-year strategy for Maximus, on our Investor Day on May 24, 2022."

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Maximus will host a conference call tomorrow, May 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Shareholders are invited to submit questions for management’s consideration by emailing IR@maximus.com up to one hour prior to the call.

The call is open to the public and available by webcast or by phone at:

877.407.8289 (Domestic) / +1.201.689.8341 (International)

For those unable to listen to the live call, a recording of the webcast will be available on investor.maximus.com.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 38,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Non-GAAP Measures and Risk Factors

This release refers to non-GAAP measures and other indicators, including free cash flow, operating income and EPS adjusted for amortization of intangible assets and other non-GAAP measures.

A description of these non-GAAP measures, the reasons why we use and present them, and details as to how they are calculated are included in our forthcoming Form 10-Q.

The presentation of these non-GAAP numbers is not meant to be considered in isolation, nor as alternatives to cash flows from operations, revenue growth, or net income as measures of performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by us, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s confidence and strategies, and the Company’s expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, market opportunities, market demand, or acceptance of the Company’s products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

These risks could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. A summary of risk factors can be found in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 18, 2021. The Company's SEC reports are accessible on maximus.com.

Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Revenue

$

1,177,326

 

 

$

959,280

 

 

$

2,328,202

 

 

$

1,904,834

 

Cost of revenue

 

948,875

 

 

 

728,622

 

 

 

1,871,596

 

 

 

1,468,121

 

Gross profit

 

228,451

 

 

 

230,658

 

 

 

456,606

 

 

 

436,713

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

130,307

 

 

 

112,402

 

 

 

254,528

 

 

 

224,369

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

22,856

 

 

 

5,070

 

 

 

45,261

 

 

 

11,586

 

Operating income

 

75,288

 

 

 

113,186

 

 

 

156,817

 

 

 

200,758

 

Interest expense

 

(9,438

)

 

 

(756

)

 

 

(19,076

)

 

 

(962

)

Other income/(expense), net

 

715

 

 

 

(520

)

 

 

404

 

 

 

(1,295

)

Income before income taxes

 

66,565

 

 

 

111,910

 

 

 

138,145

 

 

 

198,501

 

Provision for income taxes

 

16,469

 

 

 

31,296

 

 

 

34,719

 

 

 

53,810

 

Net income

$

50,096

 

 

$

80,614

 

 

$

103,426

 

 

$

144,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.81

 

 

$

1.30

 

 

$

1.66

 

 

$

2.33

 

Diluted

$

0.80

 

 

$

1.29

 

 

$

1.66

 

 

$

2.33

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

62,227

 

 

 

62,026

 

 

 

62,256

 

 

 

62,022

 

Diluted

 

62,381

 

 

 

62,294

 

 

 

62,409

 

 

 

62,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per share

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.56

 

 
 

Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

92,638

 

 

$

135,061

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

885,685

 

 

 

834,819

 

Income taxes receivable

 

14,757

 

 

 

5,413

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

97,420

 

 

 

104,201

 

Total current assets

 

1,090,500

 

 

 

1,079,494

 

Property and equipment, net

 

57,945

 

 

 

62,627

 

Capitalized software, net

 

42,877

 

 

 

42,868

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

160,183

 

 

 

179,349

 

Goodwill

 

1,780,370

 

 

 

1,774,406

 

Intangible assets, net

 

851,564

 

 

 

879,168

 

Deferred contract costs, net

 

42,813

 

 

 

36,486

 

Deferred compensation plan assets

 

44,773

 

 

 

46,738

 

Deferred income taxes

 

2,635

 

 

 

990

 

Other assets

 

34,036

 

 

 

16,839

 

Total assets

$

4,107,696

 

 

$

4,118,965

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

302,912

 

 

$

305,565

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

142,512

 

 

 

186,809

 

Deferred revenue, current portion

 

122,070

 

 

 

98,588

 

Income taxes payable

 

3,883

 

 

 

6,782

 

Long-term debt, current portion

 

59,911

 

 

 

80,555

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

70,731

 

 

 

76,077

 

Other current liabilities

 

51,247

 

 

 

35,057

 

Total current liabilities

 

753,266

 

 

 

789,433

 

Deferred revenue, non-current portion

 

30,429

 

 

 

35,932

 

Deferred income taxes

 

198,848

 

 

 

194,638

 

Long-term debt, non-current portion

 

1,387,386

 

 

 

1,429,137

 

Deferred compensation plan liabilities, non-current portion

 

44,923

 

 

 

47,405

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion

 

106,670

 

 

 

121,771

 

Other liabilities

 

31,958

 

 

 

20,320

 

Total liabilities

 

2,553,480

 

 

 

2,638,636

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 61,610 and 61,954 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively (shares in thousands)

 

550,228

 

 

 

532,411

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(26,098

)

 

 

(39,908

)

Retained earnings

 

1,030,086

 

 

 

987,826

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

1,554,216

 

 

 

1,480,329

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,107,696

 

 

$

4,118,965

 

 
 

Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

50,096

 

 

$

80,614

 

 

$

103,426

 

 

$

144,691

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and capitalized software

 

9,834

 

 

 

11,018

 

 

 

21,199

 

 

 

22,835

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

22,856

 

 

 

5,070

 

 

 

45,261

 

 

 

11,586

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount

 

648

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,297

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(3,089

)

 

 

6,653

 

 

 

(3,318

)

 

 

7,951

 

Stock compensation expense

 

6,804

 

 

 

7,417

 

 

 

15,052

 

 

 

13,479

 

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(34,950

)

 

 

62,408

 

 

 

(49,064

)

 

 

70,217

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

14,884

 

 

 

3,181

 

 

 

9,769

 

 

 

8,074

 

Deferred contract costs

 

380

 

 

 

(8,979

)

 

 

(6,431

)

 

 

(9,184

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

29,405

 

 

 

1,196

 

 

 

(3,047

)

 

 

12,395

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

28,024

 

 

 

18,921

 

 

 

(28,281

)

 

 

(16,761

)

Deferred revenue

 

12,544

 

 

 

7,539

 

 

 

18,473

 

 

 

13,296

 

Income taxes

 

(23,836

)

 

 

(13,717

)

 

 

(13,515

)

 

 

3,230

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities

 

5,077

 

 

 

4,513

 

 

 

(1,293

)

 

 

(414

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

(3,899

)

 

 

(4,251

)

 

 

2,331

 

 

 

(1,697

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

114,778

 

 

 

181,583

 

 

 

111,859

 

 

 

279,698

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software

 

(16,571

)

 

 

(14,490

)

 

 

(22,898

)

 

 

(23,584

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(4

)

 

 

(413,781

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(413,940

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(16,575

)

 

 

(428,271

)

 

 

(22,902

)

 

 

(437,524

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends paid to Maximus shareholders

 

(17,312

)

 

 

(17,207

)

 

 

(34,659

)

 

 

(34,414

)

Purchases of Maximus common stock

 

(24,464

)

 

 

 

 

 

(25,843

)

 

 

(3,363

)

Tax withholding related to RSU vesting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,673

)

 

 

(9,818

)

Proceeds from borrowings

 

140,000

 

 

 

352,310

 

 

 

240,000

 

 

 

500,162

 

Principal payments for debt

 

(287,023

)

 

 

(117,650

)

 

 

(303,708

)

 

 

(263,838

)

Other

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,762

)

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

 

(188,799

)

 

 

217,454

 

 

 

(133,883

)

 

 

185,967

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(48

)

 

 

(619

)

 

 

324

 

 

 

3,263

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(90,644

)

 

 

(29,853

)

 

 

(44,602

)

 

 

31,404

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

202,612

 

 

 

149,818

 

 

 

156,570

 

 

 

88,561

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

111,968

 

 

$

119,965

 

 

$

111,968

 

 

$

119,965

 

 
 

Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Results of Operations by Segment

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

Amount

 

% (1)

 

Amount

 

% (1)

 

Amount

 

% (1)

 

Amount

 

% (1)

 

(dollars in thousands)

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Services

$

398,077

 

 

 

 

$

448,215

 

 

 

 

$

784,494

 

 

 

 

$

833,149

 

 

 

U.S. Federal Services

 

573,288

 

 

 

 

 

330,136

 

 

 

 

 

1,155,159

 

 

 

 

 

735,381

 

 

 

Outside the U.S.

 

205,961

 

 

 

 

 

180,929

 

 

 

 

 

388,549

 

 

 

 

 

336,304

 

 

 

Revenue

$

1,177,326

 

 

 

 

$

959,280

 

 

 

 

$

2,328,202

 

 

 

 

$

1,904,834

 

 

 

Gross Profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Services

$

84,971

 

 

21.3

%

 

$

119,440

 

 

26.6

%

 

$

174,670

 

 

22.3

%

 

$

218,442

 

 

26.2

%

U.S. Federal Services

 

115,153

 

 

20.1

%

 

 

74,133

 

 

22.5

%

 

 

241,729

 

 

20.9

%

 

 

156,629

 

 

21.3

%

Outside the U.S.

 

28,327

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

37,085

 

 

20.5

%

 

 

40,207

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

61,642

 

 

18.3

%

Gross Profit

$

228,451

 

 

19.4

%

 

$

230,658

 

 

24.0

%

 

$

456,606

 

 

19.6

%

 

$

436,713

 

 

22.9

%

Selling, general, and administrative expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Services

$

38,273

 

 

9.6

%

 

$

36,593

 

 

8.2

%

 

$

73,375

 

 

9.4

%

 

$

74,049

 

 

8.9

%

U.S. Federal Services

 

68,949

 

 

12.0

%

 

 

50,978

 

 

15.4

%

 

 

133,874

 

 

11.6

%

 

 

103,230

 

 

14.0

%

Outside the U.S.

 

24,011

 

 

11.7

%

 

 

22,013

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

45,351

 

 

11.7

%

 

 

42,045

 

 

12.5

%

Other (2)

 

(926

)

 

NM

 

 

 

2,818

 

 

NM

 

 

 

1,928

 

 

NM

 

 

 

5,045

 

 

NM

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

$

130,307

 

 

11.1

%

 

$

112,402

 

 

11.7

%

 

$

254,528

 

 

10.9

%

 

$

224,369

 

 

11.8

%

Operating income/(loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Services

$

46,698

 

 

11.7

%

 

$

82,847

 

 

18.5

%

 

$

101,295

 

 

12.9

%

 

$

144,393

 

 

17.3

%

U.S. Federal Services

 

46,204

 

 

8.1

%

 

 

23,155

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

107,855

 

 

9.3

%

 

 

53,399

 

 

7.3

%

Outside the U.S.

 

4,316

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

15,072

 

 

8.3

%

 

 

(5,144

)

 

(1.3

) %

 

 

19,597

 

 

5.8

%

Amortization of intangible assets

 

(22,856

)

 

NM

 

 

 

(5,070

)

 

NM

 

 

 

(45,261

)

 

NM

 

 

 

(11,586

)

 

NM

 

Other (2)

 

926

 

 

NM

 

 

 

(2,818

)

 

NM

 

 

 

(1,928

)

 

NM

 

 

 

(5,045

)

 

NM

 

Operating income/(loss)

$

75,288

 

 

6.4

%

 

$

113,186

 

 

11.8

%

 

$

156,817

 

 

6.7

%

 

$

200,758

 

 

10.5

%

(1)

Percentage of respective segment revenue. Percentages not considered meaningful are marked "NM."

(2)

 

Other selling, general, and administrative expenses includes costs that are not allocated to a particular segment. This includes expenses incurred as part of our acquisitions, as well as potential acquisitions which have not been or may not be completed.

Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Free Cash Flow - Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

(in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

114,778

 

 

$

181,583

 

 

$

111,859

 

 

$

279,698

 

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software costs

 

(16,571

)

 

 

(14,490

)

 

 

(22,898

)

 

 

(23,584

)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

98,207

 

 

$

167,093

 

 

$

88,961

 

 

$

256,114

 

Maximus, Inc.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Excluding Amortization of Intangible Assets

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Operating income

$

75,288

 

 

$

113,186

 

 

$

156,817

 

 

$

200,758

 

Add back: Amortization of intangible assets

 

22,856

 

 

 

5,070

 

 

 

45,261

 

 

 

11,586

 

Adjusted operating income excluding amortization of intangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$

98,144

 

 

$

118,256

 

 

$

202,078

 

 

$

212,344

 

Adjusted operating income margin excluding amortization of intangible assets (Non-GAAP)

 

8.3

%

 

 

12.3

%

 

 

8.7

%

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

50,096

 

 

$

80,614

 

 

$

103,426

 

 

$

144,691

 

Add back: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax

 

16,884

 

 

 

3,756

 

 

 

33,414

 

 

 

8,578

 

Adjusted net income excluding amortization of intangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$

66,980

 

 

$

84,370

 

 

$

136,840

 

 

$

153,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.80

 

 

$

1.29

 

 

$

1.66

 

 

$

2.33

 

Add back: Effect of amortization of intangible assets on diluted earnings per share

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.53

 

 

 

0.13

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding amortization of intangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$

1.07

 

 

$

1.35

 

 

$

2.19

 

 

$

2.46

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
