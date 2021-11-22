Maximus : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2021 - Establishes Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022 - Form 8-K

Maximus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2021

- Establishes Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022 -

(RESTON, Va. - November 18, 2021) - Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, reported financial results for the three months and year ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights for fiscal year 2021 include:

•Revenue increased 22.9% to $4.25 billion compared to $3.46 billion for the prior year, driven by approximately $1.1 billion of COVID-19 response work and $322.7 million of revenue contributions from the Attain Federal and Veterans Evaluation Services (VES) acquisitions, and offset by the completed Census contract.

•Operating margin was 9.6% compared to 8.3% for the prior year. Diluted earnings per share were $4.67. Amortization of intangible assets was $44.4 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share. Adjusting for amortization of intangible assets, operating income margin and diluted earnings per share would be 10.6% and $5.19, respectively.

•A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable on November 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021.

"Fiscal year 2021 was significant for the Company including three acquisitions, transition of leadership in our U.S. Federal Segment, several large contract wins including the U.K. Restart Programme, and operating over $1 billion of COVID-19 response work helping governments respond to the pandemic," shared Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The integration of the acquisitions evolves our strategy and matures our portfolio while remaining true to our core business as a program administrator dedicated to helping government serve the people."

Consolidated Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Revenue for fiscal year 2021 increased 22.9% to $4.25 billion, compared to $3.46 billion for the prior year. The $0.79 billion increase was driven by COVID-19 response work including vaccination distribution support services, unemployment insurance program support, disease investigation, contact tracing, and other key public health initiatives. COVID-19 response work contributed approximately $1.1 billion for the year ended, or an increase of approximately $0.9 billion over the prior year for this work. The acquired businesses of Attain Federal and VES completed on March 1, 2021 and May 28, 2021, respectively, contributed a combined $322.7 million of revenue to fiscal year 2021. The increases were offset by the completed Census contract which contributed approximately $450 million less revenue in fiscal year 2021.

For fiscal year 2021, operating income totaled $408.5 million, yielding an operating margin of 9.6%. This compares to an operating margin of 8.3% for the prior year. Diluted earnings per share were $4.67 as compared to $3.39 for the prior-year period.

Operating income includes amortization of intangible assets which was $44.4 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2021. Adjusting for amortization, operating margin and diluted earnings per share would be 10.6% and $5.19, respectively, in fiscal year 2021. In the prior year, amortization totaled $35.6 million, or $0.41, which would result in adjusted operating margin and diluted earnings per share of 9.4% and $3.80, respectively.





U.S. Services Segment

U.S. Services Segment revenue for fiscal year 2021 increased 25.0% to $1.66 billion, compared to $1.33 billion reported in the prior year. This increase was driven by COVID-19 response work, which contributed an estimated $618 million of revenue to this segment in fiscal 2021, compared to an estimated $129 million in the prior year.

Operating margin for fiscal year 2021 was 15.3% compared to 17.1% reported for the prior-year period. Fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 included a write-off of fixed assets, leased assets and deferred contract costs related to a contract in its startup phase in this segment. Excluding the write-off, the segment margin would be 16.0% and reflects a full year of headwinds experienced on some of this segment's core programs, including those impacted by the pause of Medicaid redeterminations.

U.S. Federal Services Segment

U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for fiscal year 2021 increased 15.9% to $1.89 billion, compared to $1.63 billion reported for the prior year. As expected, the Census contract contributed approximately $450 million less revenue in fiscal year 2021 as compared to the prior-year period due the natural conclusion of this contract. This was offset by COVID-19 response work that contributed an estimated $466 million of revenue to the segment, compared to an estimated $71 million in the prior year. Segment results for fiscal year 2021 included $322.7 million of revenue from Attain Federal and VES.

The operating margin for fiscal year 2021 was 10.0% as compared to 8.1% reported for the prior year. Both the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 margins for this segment fell short of the Company's expectations due to several non-recurring investments that are expected to benefit future operating results.

Outside the U.S. Segment

Outside the U.S. Segment revenue for fiscal year 2021 increased 40.1% to $699.1 million as compared to $498.9 million reported for the prior year. Operating income for fiscal year 2021 was $20.1 million, yielding an operating margin of 2.9%, compared to an operating loss of $34.1 million for fiscal year 2020.

As previously disclosed, this segment has several contracts in startup, most notably the two-region win on the U.K. Restart Programme. The startup contracts resulted in planned startup losses incurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as the U.K. Restart Programme ramped as expected. Significant improvement to the financial contribution from these contracts is still expected in the second half of fiscal 2022.

Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards at September 30, 2021, totaled $5.62 billion and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $0.72 billion. These awards reflect total contract value (TCV) and include the previously announced U.K. Restart Programme award of more than $960.0 million. Less than $1 billion of the $5.62 billion signed contract awards relate to COVID-19 response work. Remaining increases to signed contract awards were driven by wins in the U.S. Services and U.S. Federal Services Segments.

The sales pipeline at September 30, 2021, was $33.9 billion (comprised of approximately $8.8 billion in proposals pending, $1.42 billion in proposals in preparation, and $23.69 billion in opportunities tracking). New work opportunities represent 69.5% of the total sales pipeline.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

At September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $135.1 million and gross debt was $1.52 billion. The ratio of debt, net of allowed cash, to pro-forma EBITDA for the full year ended September 30, 2021, as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement, was 2.3x. This compares to 2.4x at June 30, 2021.

For fiscal year 2021, cash flows from operations totaled $517.3 million and free cash flow was $480.8 million. This compares to $244.6 million and $203.9 million, respectively, in the prior year. Strong cash flows for fiscal 2021 resulted from a decrease in investment in working capital and improved earnings as compared to fiscal year 2020. The decrease in investment resulted from good collections combined with advance payments on new work and deferral of payroll taxes.

As of September 30, 2021, DSO were 68 days and within the Company's typical range of 65 to 80 days.

On October 8, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 for each share of our common stock outstanding. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021.

FY22 Outlook

Maximus is establishing fiscal year 2022 guidance. The Company expects revenue to range between $4.40 billion and $4.60 billion. Diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $4.00 and $4.30. Forecasted fiscal year 2022 earnings includes approximately $90 million of amortization of intangible assets, or $1.07 on a diluted per share basis. Excluding amortization, diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $5.07 and $5.37.

Cash flows from operations are expected to range between $275 million and $325 million, and free cash flow to range between $225 million and $275 million in fiscal year 2022. The cash flow projections reflect increased investment in working capital as current liabilities normalize due to payroll tax deferrals, new work maturing, and accruals returning to a more normal level. Additionally, greater investment in accounts receivable is required by an increased revenue projection in fiscal year 2022.

For fiscal year 2022, the effective income tax rate is expected to range between 25% and 26%, weighted average shares outstanding to range between 62.5 million and 62.6 million, absent significant share purchase activity, and interest expense to range between $30 and $33 million.

The outlook for fiscal year 2022 includes assumptions around the timing and level at which core programs return to pre-pandemic levels, most notably those in the U.S. Services Segment. While the timing is uncertain, the Company expects the Public Health Emergency (PHE) to conclude and enable Medicaid redetermination activities to commence during fiscal year 2022.

"Taken together, the market and company operating dynamics anticipated in the second half of FY22 create a positive environment and momentum for the business," Caswell continued. "These dynamics include not just the anticipated conclusion of the PHE, but also our new startup contracts moving to operations, new organic wins in U.S. Services coming online, the fiscal year 2021 acquisitions maturing in their integration and contribution, and the benefits of a substantial new work pipeline. Throughout the pandemic, we proved our ability to be of service and offer value to governments. We are proud of the resulting new customers, solutions, and capabilities we have gained that offer us a solid foundation to drive future organic growth."

Caswell concluded with, "Our accomplishments have been made possible by the hard work of our employees, and I offer my sincerest thanks to our more than 35,000 dedicated colleagues that support Maximus globally."

Non-GAAP Measures and Risk Factors

This release refers to non-GAAP measures and other indicators, including free cash flow, results on a pro forma basis and other non-GAAP measures.

A description of these non-GAAP measures, the reasons why we use and present them, and details as to how they are calculated are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The presentation of these non-GAAP numbers is not meant to be considered in isolation, nor as alternatives to cash flows from operations, revenue growth, or net income as measures of performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by us, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's confidence and strategies, and the Company's expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, market opportunities, market demand, or acceptance of the Company's products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties such as those related to the impact of the pandemic and our recently-completed acquisitions including but not limited to:

•Our indebtedness following the completion of the VES acquisition is significant and could adversely affect our business and our ability to meet our obligations.

•Difficulties in integrating our operations with those of Attain and VES and realizing the expected benefits of these acquisitions.

•If one or more of these contracts with the VA are terminated or are not renewed on favorable terms or at all, if the VA reduces the number of medical examinations allocated to VES under the contracts or if VES receives an adverse finding or review resulting from an audit or investigation, the benefits of the VES acquisition may be adversely affected.

•In connection with the acquisitions, we may be required to take write-downs or write-offs, restructuring and impairment, or other charges that could negatively affect our business, assets, liabilities, prospects, outlook, financial condition, and results of operations.

•The ultimate duration of the pandemic.





•The threat of further negative pandemic-related impacts.





•Delays in our core programs returning to normal volumes and operations.





•The potential impacts resulting from budget challenges with our government clients.





•The possibility of delayed or missed payments by customers.





•The potential for further supply chain disruptions impacting IT or safety equipment.





•The impact of further legislation and government policies on the programs we operate.

These risks could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. A summary of risk factors can be found in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 18, 2021. The Company's SEC reports are accessible on maximus.com.





Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Year Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except share data and per share amounts) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 1,106,131 $ 923,836 $ 4,254,485 $ 3,461,537 Cost of revenue 887,725 726,985 3,307,510 2,750,535 Gross profit 218,406 196,851 946,975 711,002 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 129,590 103,428 494,088 387,090 Amortization of intangible assets 20,639 8,900 44,357 35,634 Operating income 68,177 84,523 408,530 288,278 Interest expense (10,695) (494) (14,744) (2,059) Other (expense)/income, net (521) 222 (10,105) 843 Income before income taxes 56,961 84,251 383,681 287,062 Provision for income taxes 4,947 20,590 92,481 72,553 Net income $ 52,014 $ 63,661 $ 291,200 $ 214,509 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 1.03 $ 4.69 $ 3.40 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 1.02 $ 4.67 $ 3.39 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 62,082 61,874 62,072 63,062 Diluted 62,506 62,256 62,365 63,322 Dividends declared per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 1.12 $ 1.12





Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,061 $ 71,737 Accounts receivable, net 834,819 786,203 Income taxes receivable 5,413 2,075 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 104,201 72,543 Total current assets 1,079,494 932,558 Property and equipment, net 62,627 66,721 Capitalized software, net 42,868 38,033 Operating lease right-of-use assets 179,349 177,159 Goodwill 1,774,406 593,129 Intangible assets, net 879,168 145,893 Deferred contract costs, net 36,486 20,891 Deferred compensation plan assets 46,738 36,819 Deferred income taxes 990 1,915 Other assets 16,839 11,584 Total assets $ 4,118,965 $ 2,024,702 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 305,565 $ 253,338 Accrued compensation and benefits 186,809 137,101 Deferred revenue, current portion 98,588 51,655 Income taxes payable 6,782 5,377 Long-term debt, current portion 80,555 10,878 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 76,077 80,748 Other current liabilities 35,057 22,071 Total current liabilities 789,433 561,168 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 35,932 27,311 Deferred income taxes 194,638 24,737 Long-term debt, non-current portion 1,429,137 18,017 Deferred compensation plan liabilities, non-current portion 47,405 38,654 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 121,771 104,011 Other liabilities 20,320 8,985 Total liabilities 2,638,636 782,883 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 61,954 and 61,504 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively (shares in thousands) 532,411 513,959 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,908) (42,638) Retained earnings 987,826 770,498 Total shareholders' equity 1,480,329 1,241,819 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,118,965 $ 2,024,702

Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Year

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 52,014 $ 63,661 $ 291,200 $ 214,509 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operations: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and capitalized software 12,697 17,031 46,361 64,527 Amortization of intangible assets 20,639 8,900 44,357 35,634 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 865 - 865 - Deferred income taxes (10,209) (13,935) (6,577) (19,145) Stock compensation expense 7,731 6,150 28,554 23,708 Gain on sale of a business - (12) - (1,718) Costs related to debt financing - - 8,509 - Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations Accounts receivable 292,882 47,146 38,578 (180,747) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (24,268) (10,368) (16,726) (9,839) Deferred contract costs 347 (515) (15,426) (1,911) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (89,969) 31,308 26,904 79,930 Accrued compensation and benefits (16,275) (4,163) 18,112 29,484 Deferred revenue 30,028 (415) 53,652 2,391 Income taxes (17,898) 2,927 (2,733) 3,490 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities 4,237 515 5,314 (556) Other assets and liabilities 7,842 279 (3,622) 4,835 Net cash provided by operating activities 270,663 148,509 517,322 244,592 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software costs (4,432) (12,271) (36,565) (40,707) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (19,442) (4,455) (1,798,915) (7,066) Proceeds from the sale of a business - - - 3,250 Other - - - 385 Net cash used in investing activities (23,874) (16,726) (1,835,480) (44,138) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to Maximus shareholders (17,213) (17,167) (68,838) (70,155) Purchases of Maximus common stock - - (3,363) (166,959) Tax withholding related to RSU vesting - - (9,818) (10,614) Payments for debt financing (454) - (23,213) - Proceeds from borrowings 33,129 216,560 2,318,129 638,048 Principal payments for debt (216,603) (340,474) (824,483) (619,445) Other 42 (8) (2,721) (965) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (201,099) (141,089) 1,385,693 (230,090) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,356) 1,879 474 1,705 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 43,334 (7,427) 68,009 (27,931) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 113,236 95,988 88,561 116,492 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 156,570 $ 88,561 $ 156,570 $ 88,561

Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Results of Operations by Segment

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Year

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amount (1) % (2) Amount (1) % (2) Amount (1) % (2) Amount (1) % (2) (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Revenue: U.S. Services $ 392,623 $ 371,345 $ 1,662,110 $ 1,329,274 U.S. Federal Services 540,302 423,232 1,893,284 1,633,337 Outside the U.S. 173,206 129,259 699,091 498,926 Revenue $ 1,106,131 $ 923,836 $ 4,254,485 $ 3,461,537 Gross Profit: U.S. Services $ 84,794 21.6 % $ 92,199 24.8 % $ 408,050 24.6 % $ 360,272 27.1 % U.S. Federal Services 120,146 22.2 % 86,423 20.4 % 432,551 22.8 % 318,925 19.5 % Outside the U.S. 13,466 7.8 % 18,229 14.1 % 106,374 15.2 % 31,805 6.4 % Gross Profit $ 218,406 19.7 % $ 196,851 21.3 % $ 946,975 22.3 % $ 711,002 20.5 % Selling, general, and administrative expense: U.S. Services $ 36,954 9.4 % $ 29,856 8.0 % $ 153,609 9.2 % $ 132,489 10.0 % U.S. Federal Services 70,608 13.1 % 54,568 12.9 % 243,485 12.9 % 186,023 11.4 % Outside the U.S. 21,230 12.3 % 18,813 14.6 % 86,248 12.3 % 65,938 13.2 % Gain on sale of business (4) - NM (12) NM - NM (1,718) NM Other (3) 798 NM 203 NM 10,746 NM 4,358 NM Selling, general and administrative expense $ 129,590 11.7 % $ 103,428 11.2% $ 494,088 11.6 % $ 387,090 11.2 % Operating income: U.S. Services $ 47,840 12.2 % $ 62,343 16.8 % $ 254,441 15.3 % $ 227,783 17.1 % U.S. Federal Services 49,538 9.2 % 31,855 7.5 % 189,066 10.0 % 132,902 8.1 % Outside the U.S. (7,764) (4.5) % (584) (0.5) % 20,126 2.9 % (34,133) (6.8) % Amortization of intangible assets (20,639) NM (8,900) NM (44,357) NM (35,634) NM Gain on sale of business (4) - NM 12 NM - NM 1,718 NM Other (3) (798) NM (203) NM (10,746) NM (4,358) NM Operating income $ 68,177 6.2 % $ 84,523 9.1 % $ 408,530 9.6 % $ 288,278 8.3 %

(1)Expenses that are not specifically included in the segments are included in other categories, including amortization of intangible assets and the direct costs of acquisitions. These costs are excluded from measuring each segment's operating performance.

(2)Percentage of respective segment revenue. Percentages not considered meaningful are marked "NM."

(3)Other selling, general, and administrative expenses includes credits and costs that are not allocated to a particular segment. This includes expenses incurred as part of our acquisitions, as well as potential acquisitions which have not been or may not be completed. Our results for the year ended September 30, 2021, included $9.5 million of expenses relating to the acquisitions of Attain, LLC, and VES Group, Inc.

(4)During fiscal year 2020, we sold Q2 Administrators LLC, a subsidiary within our U.S. Federal Services Segment, resulting in a gain.

Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Free Cash Flows - Non-GAAP

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Year

Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited, in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 270,663 $ 148,509 $ 517,322 $ 244,592 Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software costs (4,432) (12,271) (36,565) (40,707) Free cash flows $ 266,231 $ 136,238 $ 480,757 $ 203,885





Maximus, Inc.

Unaudited Pro Forma Results

For the Year Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 4,672,597 $ 4,013,994 Cost of revenue 3,566,894 3,107,493 Gross profit 1,105,703 906,501 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 553,048 485,903 Amortization of intangible assets 85,621 101,467 Operating income 467,034 319,131 Interest expense (37,410) (38,239) Other expense, net (2,414) (12,791) Income before income taxes 427,210 268,101 Provision for income taxes 102,045 64,328 Net income $ 325,165 $ 203,773 Earnings per share: Basic $ 5.24 $ 3.23 Diluted $ 5.21 $ 3.22 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 62,072 63,062 Diluted 62,365 63,322

These pro forma results are shown as though VES and Attain acquisitions occurred on October 1, 2019. Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for an explanation of the methodology used to prepare these pro forma financial results.

Maximus, Inc.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Excluding Amortization of Intangible Assets

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Year Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Operating income $ 68,177 $ 84,523 $ 408,530 $ 288,278 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets 20,639 8,900 44,357 35,634 Adjusted operating income excluding amortization of intangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 88,816 $ 93,423 $ 452,887 $ 323,912 Adjusted operating income margin excluding amortization of intangible assets (Non-GAAP) 8.0 % 10.1 % 10.6 % 9.4 % Net income $ 52,014 $ 63,661 $ 291,200 $ 214,509 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 15,388 6,437 32,752 26,321 Adjusted net income excluding amortization of intangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 67,402 $ 70,098 $ 323,952 $ 240,830 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 1.02 $ 4.67 $ 3.39 Add back: Effect of amortization of intangible assets on diluted earnings per share 0.25 0.11 0.52 0.41 Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding amortization of intangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1.08 $ 1.13 $ 5.19 $ 3.80

