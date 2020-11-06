MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MAXIMUS, Inc.    MMS

MAXIMUS, INC.

(MMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maximus : Schedules Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 09:24am EST

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, will issue a press release with its financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, at 6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 19, 2020, and will host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call is open to the public and available by webcast or by phone at:
877.407.8289 (Domestic) / +1.201.689.8341 (International)

For those unable to listen to the live call, a recording of the webcast will be available on investor.maximus.com.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With approximately 30,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s confidence and strategies and the Company’s expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, market opportunities, market demand or acceptance of the Company’s products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements and include reliance on government clients; risks associated with government contracting; risks involved in managing government projects; legislative changes and political developments; opposition from government unions; challenges resulting from growth; adverse publicity; and legal, economic, and other risks detailed in Exhibit 99.1 to the Company’s most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, found on maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAXIMUS, INC.
09:24aMAXIMUS : Schedules Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call
BU
11/03MAXIMUS : Recognized by Military Times as a Top Employer for Veterans
BU
10/06MAXIMUS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.28 per Share
BU
09/17MAXIMUS : Center for Health Literacy Honored with Five ClearMark Awards of Disti..
BU
09/16MAXIMUS : Hires Six Prominent Health Experts to Support Government Public Health..
BU
09/14MAXIMUS : Increases Contact Tracing Work in Five States Across the Country
BU
09/01MAXIMUS : Webinar Series to Feature Experts Sharing Insights on Issues that Impa..
BU
08/13MAXIMUS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/11MAXIMUS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/06MAXIMUS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 400 M - -
Net income 2020 206 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 403 M 4 403 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 29 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends MAXIMUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 81,00 $
Last Close Price 71,81 $
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce L. Caswell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter B. Pond Chairman
Richard J. Nadeau Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John W. Lambeth Chief Information Officer
Michael S. Weiner Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXIMUS, INC.-3.47%4 403
CINTAS CORPORATION25.38%35 475
TELEPERFORMANCE32.98%20 085
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC26.05%13 811
UNITED RENTALS7.45%13 596
INTERTEK GROUP PLC0.34%12 378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group