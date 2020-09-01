Log in
Maximus : Webinar Series to Feature Experts Sharing Insights on Issues that Impact Government

09/01/2020 | 09:04am EDT

Maximus (NYSE:MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today the program and schedule for the fall edition of the Maximus Webinar Series. The fall edition will feature experts sharing their insights on intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs), the importance of health literacy since COVID-19, and maximizing Agile methodologies.

The Maximus Webinar Series is an ongoing series of free webinars featuring Maximus subject matter experts and industry leaders presenting ideas, innovations, and solutions for government programs. The webinars feature outside experts from across government and industry, including leaders from Interactions participating in the IVA webinars.

The titles and dates for the fall edition are:

  • How Intelligent Virtual Assistants Enable Better Citizen Engagement (Wednesday, September 16)
  • Future-proofing Government Contact Centers Using Intelligent Virtual Assistants (Wednesday, September 30)
  • The Increased Importance of Effective Health Literacy Communications Since COVID-19 (Wednesday, October 21)
  • Taking Your Agile Practice to the Next Level: The Benefits of a Holistic Approach (Wednesday, November 4)

“We take great pride in the expertise of our team and our industry partners,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO. “The Maximus Webinar Series continues to be an excellent vehicle for us to share our lessons and have informative discussions with our government counterparts.”

The one-hour webinars include a discussion forum for questions and answers. Anyone interested in attending the webinars can register at maximus.com/webinars, or for additional information, you can contact webinars@maximus.com.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 35,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2020
