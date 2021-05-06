Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Maximus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMS   US5779331041

MAXIMUS, INC.

(MMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maximus : Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Results

05/06/2021 | 06:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Strong Demand for COVID-19 Response Work Improves Full-Year Outlook - 

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, reported financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 include:

  • Revenue increased 17.3% compared to the prior-year period driven by new COVID-19 response work such as vaccination distribution support services, unemployment insurance program support, disease investigation, contact tracing, and other key initiatives.
  • Operating income margin was 11.8% and diluted earnings per share were $1.29.
  • Results for the quarter were better than Company expectations due to higher level of COVID-19 response work in the U.S. segments, most notably U.S. Services, and employment services work in Australia.
  • The Company is raising guidance for fiscal 2021 as a result of the improved COVID-19 response work forecast and following the recently announced acquisitions of the Federal division of Attain, LLC and Veterans Evaluation Services, Inc. (VES). Revenue is expected to range between $4.0 billion and $4.2 billion and diluted earnings per share to range between $4.20 and $4.40 per share including the expected impact of the two acquisitions.
  • A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable on May 28, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 14, 2021.

"Over the past year, Maximus has served at the forefront of government efforts to control the spread and address the challenges of the global pandemic as our team has rallied to keep our employees safe and help citizens secure needed support," shared Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Now, more than ever, governments desire flexibility to adapt quickly to the changing economic, health, and employment needs of individuals and families. We are proud that our customers rely on our proven agility and scalability in providing secure and effective solutions to meet these demands."

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, revenue increased 17.3% to $959.3 million as compared to $818.1 million reported for the prior-year period driven by COVID-19 response work including vaccination distribution support services, unemployment insurance program support, disease investigation, contact tracing, and other key initiatives.

Organic growth excluding the effects of currency for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was 12.8%, or 29.0% excluding the expected wind-down of the Census contract. COVID-19 response work contributed approximately $242 million and $402 million for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021, respectively.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, operating income totaled $113 million, yielding an operating margin of 11.8%. This compares to an operating margin of 4.6% for the prior-year period.

Results for the quarter included Attain operations from the acquisition date of March 1, 2021, which contributed revenue of $19.9 million and operating income, including amortization of intangible assets, of $3.0 million.

U.S. Services Segment

U.S. Services Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 45% to $448.2 million as compared to $308.7 million reported for the prior-year period. An estimated $175 million of COVID-19 response work contributed to the segment's revenue.

Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was 18.5% compared to 15.0% reported for the prior-year period. The operating margin reflects better than expected operating results from the COVID-19 response work, offsetting the significant revenue and profit headwinds experienced on some of this segment's core programs. In order to continue receiving enhanced U.S. federal matching funds for Medicaid, state customers paused Medicaid redeterminations to ensure beneficiaries have continued access to vital healthcare services during the global public health crisis. The pause continues to affect the segment making the timing of the return of some core programs to pre-pandemic levels uncertain. The Company cannot predict the relationship between the natural conclusion of the COVID-19 response work and core program improvement.

The Company expects this segment to deliver an operating income margin in the range of 17% to 18% for fiscal 2021.

U.S. Federal Services Segment

U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased to $330.1 million as compared to $393.4 million reported for the prior-year period. As expected, the Census contract contributed $133.1 million less revenue in the period as compared to the prior-year period. Excluding the Census contract, organic growth for this segment was 13.0% and driven principally by an estimated $56.0 million of revenue from COVID-19 response work. Segment results included one month contribution of revenue totaling $19.9 million from Attain.

The operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was 7.0% as compared to 7.7% reported for the prior-year period. COVID-19 response work continues to backfill some of the temporary shortfalls created by reduced volumes, revenue, and profit from accretive, performance-based contracts in this segment.

The Company recently announced two acquisitions for the U.S. Federal Services Segment. The acquisition of Attain is expected to contribute $120 million to $140 million of revenue and be accretive for the seven months of fiscal 2021 following the acquisition date. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2021, the pro-forma adjusted EBITDA for Attain was approximately $32 million. Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the Management's Discussion and Analysis section of the Company's Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

The acquisition of VES was announced on April 21, 2021, and is expected to close in the Company's third quarter of fiscal 2021. VES is expected to contribute $160 million to $175 million for the four months of fiscal 2021, assuming the transaction closes in early June.

Following second quarter results and the Attain acquisition, the full year margin forecast improved to approximately 8% before consideration of VES. The fixed price nature of the VES contracts naturally carry operating income margins greater than the U.S. federal historical average over the past three years. The Company expects the U.S. Federal Services Segment to deliver an operating margin in the range of 9% to 10% after the acquisition of VES, assuming the transaction closes in early June.

Outside the U.S. Segment

Outside the U.S. Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $180.9 million as compared to $116.0 million reported for the prior-year period. Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $15.1 million which yielded an operating margin of 8.3%. This compares to an operating loss of $26.7 million reported for the prior-year period as a result of this segment experiencing the most pronounced impacts from the pandemic. Results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were better than Company expectations largely due to efficient operations in Australia where market conditions continued to create and sustain job opportunities.

The Company is seeing stronger demand than previously forecasted for employment services in the Outside the U.S. Segment. On April 26, 2021, a large win covering two regions to deliver the U.K. Restart programme was announced. In addition, there are new employment services programs in place in Saudi Arabia, Sweden, South Korea, and Italy.

Employment services programs typically experience startup losses in the early phase of operations which are expected to impact this segment's third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2021. The two-region win on the U.K. Restart programme is responsible for the largest share of the estimated startup losses which are more heavily weighted to the fourth quarter. The programs in startup are expected to exceed 10% operating income margin over the life of each contract, ranging from one to six years, given the performance-based nature and strong demand for employment services.

The Company expects the Outside the U.S. Segment to deliver an operating margin in the low single digits primarily as a result of the startup losses. The fourth quarter for this segment is expected to realize an operating loss due to the U.K. Restart programme.

Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards at March 31, 2021, totaled $1.1 billion and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $1.3 billion. These awards reflect total contract value. The previously-announced U.K. Restart award and recently-posted CDC Vaccination Hotline award were subsequent to March 31, 2021.

The sales pipeline at March 31, 2021, was $35.6 billion (comprised of approximately $6.9 billion in proposals pending, $1.6 billion in proposals in preparation, and $27.0 billion in opportunities tracking) and includes contributions from the Attain acquisition.

Mr. Caswell continued, "The ongoing value of partners like Maximus has been evidenced during the pandemic through our ability to maintain continuity of vital programs and to support new economic relief and public health initiatives. I am proud of our teams who continue to support these new initiatives which tend to have an extremely quick turnaround between the proposal, award, and delivery. Looking further down the road, our new work pipeline continues to be strong, representing about 67% of the total pipeline, with all three segments contributing good opportunities."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2021, totaled $101.7 million. At March 31, 2021, there was $240 million of outstanding draws on the Company's $400 million corporate credit facility.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, cash from operations totaled $181.6 million and free cash flow was $167.1 million. Days sales outstanding (DSO) were 70 days at March 31, 2021, including Attain on a pro-forma basis.

On April 9, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 for each share of our common stock outstanding. The dividend is payable on May 28, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 14, 2021.

Increased Outlook

For the second consecutive quarter, Maximus is increasing revenue, earnings, and cash flow guidance for fiscal 2021 following recent awards, scope increases, and contract extensions related to COVID-19 response work. The Company anticipates fiscal 2021 revenue will range between $4.0 billion and $4.2 billion and diluted earnings per share will range between $4.20 and $4.40 per share including the impact of the two recently announced acquisitions.

For fiscal 2021, cash from operations is expected to range between $400 million and $450 million and free cash flow between $360 million and $410 million. The effective tax rate is expected to range between 26% and 27% and weighted average shares outstanding to range between 62.2 million and 62.3 million.

Revenue attributable to COVID-19 response work is anticipated to range between $800 million and $850 million for fiscal 2021. The COVID-19 response work is expected to diminish over time, resulting in a lower fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter. The fourth quarter is further impacted by the planned startup losses in the Outside the U.S. Segment. The VES acquisition is assumed to be slightly dilutive to the Company's fiscal 2021 diluted earnings per share.

The negative impacts from the temporary changes to some core programs as a result of the pandemic are expected to persist through the remainder of fiscal 2021. The Company assumes the Public Health Emergency (PHE) will continue past fiscal 2021 year-end.

Mr. Caswell added, "The impressive accomplishments achieved halfway through fiscal year 2021 are a testament to our long-term strategy and the dedication of our team. We continue to demonstrate our ability to quickly respond to evolving customer needs to combat the global health crisis, including new contracts supporting vaccination administration efforts, while continuing strong support for core program operations that themselves have adapted to changing government policy. We have had an exciting and busy second quarter with two acquisitions furthering all three pillars of our long-term strategic plan. Moreover, our recognition as an industry leader in the employment services market resulted in the U.K. Restart win among other startup programs in the Outside the U.S. Segment."

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Maximus will host a conference call this morning, May 6, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

The call is open to the public and available by webcast or by phone at:
877.407.8289 (Domestic) / +1.201.689.8341 (International)

For those unable to listen to the live call, a recording of the webcast will be available on investor.maximus.com.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With approximately 34,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release refers to non-GAAP measures and other indicators, including organic growth, free cash flow, and days sales outstanding.

A description of these non-GAAP measures, the reasons why we use and present them, and details as to how they are calculated are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The presentation of these non-GAAP numbers is not meant to be considered in isolation, nor as alternatives to cash flows from operations, revenue growth, or net income as measures of performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by us, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s confidence and strategies, and the Company’s expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, market opportunities, market demand, or acceptance of the Company’s products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties such as those related to the impact of the pandemic and our recently-completed and announced acquisitions including but not limited to:

  • Completing the acquisition of VES Group, Inc. ("VES") within the timeframe anticipated or at all, difficulties in integrating VES and the Federal business of Attain, LLC (“Attain”) including realization of the expected benefits, and adverse effects on the business including the ability to meet obligations resulting from indebtedness required to complete the VES acquisition
  • The ultimate duration of the pandemic
  • The threat of further negative pandemic-related impacts
  • Delays in our core programs returning to normal volumes and operations
  • The potential impacts resulting from budget challenges with our government clients
  • The possibility of delayed or missed payments by customers
  • The potential for further supply chain disruptions impacting IT or safety equipment
  • The impact of further legislation and government policies on the programs we operate

These risks could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. A summary of risk factors can be found in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 19, 2020. A supplemental description of risk factors related to the Company's completed acquisition of the Federal business of Attain and proposed acquisition of VES are included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to be filed shortly. The Company's SEC reports are accessible on maximus.com.

Maximus, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

Six Months Ended March 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

$

959,280

 

 

$

818,135

 

 

$

1,904,834

 

 

$

1,636,364

 

Cost of revenue

728,622

 

 

665,037

 

 

1,468,121

 

 

1,307,816

 

Gross profit

230,658

 

 

153,098

 

 

436,713

 

 

328,548

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

112,402

 

 

106,853

 

 

224,369

 

 

194,080

 

Amortization of intangible assets

5,070

 

 

8,934

 

 

11,586

 

 

18,022

 

Operating income

113,186

 

 

37,311

 

 

200,758

 

 

116,446

 

Interest expense

756

 

 

465

 

 

962

 

 

949

 

Other (expense)/income, net

(520)

 

 

573

 

 

(1,295)

 

 

1,292

 

Income before income taxes

111,910

 

 

37,419

 

 

198,501

 

 

116,789

 

Provision for income taxes

31,296

 

 

9,769

 

 

53,810

 

 

30,405

 

Net income

$

80,614

 

 

27,650

 

 

$

144,691

 

 

$

86,384

 

Basic earnings per share

$

1.30

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

2.33

 

 

$

1.34

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.29

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

2.33

 

 

$

1.34

 

Dividends paid per share

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.56

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

62,026

 

 

63,934

 

 

62,022

 

 

64,264

 

Diluted

62,294

 

 

64,125

 

 

62,212

 

 

64,446

 

Maximus, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

September 30, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

101,683

 

 

$

71,737

 

Accounts receivable — billed and billable, net of allowance of $6,821 and $6,051

582,474

 

 

622,871

 

Accounts receivable — unbilled

177,938

 

 

163,332

 

Income taxes receivable

1,685

 

 

2,075

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

68,357

 

 

72,543

 

Total current assets

932,137

 

 

932,558

 

Property and equipment, net

62,087

 

 

66,721

 

Capitalized software, net

45,351

 

 

38,033

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

176,826

 

 

177,159

 

Goodwill

899,796

 

 

593,129

 

Intangible assets, net

240,463

 

 

145,893

 

Deferred contract costs, net

30,309

 

 

20,891

 

Deferred compensation plan assets

43,747

 

 

36,819

 

Deferred income taxes

222

 

 

1,915

 

Other assets

10,457

 

 

11,584

 

Total assets

$

2,441,395

 

 

$

2,024,702

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

278,629

 

 

$

253,338

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

124,279

 

 

137,101

 

Deferred revenue

61,475

 

 

51,655

 

Income taxes payable

8,051

 

 

5,377

 

Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

16,551

 

 

10,878

 

Operating lease liabilities

79,430

 

 

80,748

 

Other current liabilities

25,309

 

 

22,071

 

Total current liabilities

593,724

 

 

561,168

 

Deferred revenue, less current portion

32,926

 

 

27,311

 

Deferred income taxes

31,044

 

 

24,737

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

250,601

 

 

18,017

 

Deferred compensation plan liabilities, less current portion

44,076

 

 

38,654

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

110,124

 

 

104,011

 

Other liabilities

8,995

 

 

8,985

 

Total liabilities

1,071,490

 

 

782,883

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 61,472 and 61,504 shares issued
and outstanding at March 31, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively

528,205

 

 

513,959

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(34,945)

 

 

(42,638)

 

Retained earnings

876,645

 

 

770,498

 

Total shareholders' equity

1,369,905

 

 

1,241,819

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,441,395

 

 

$

2,024,702

 

Maximus, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

Six Months Ended March 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

80,614

 

 

$

27,650

 

 

$

144,691

 

 

$

86,384

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and

capitalized software

11,018

 

 

15,900

 

 

22,835

 

 

31,218

 

Amortization of intangible assets

5,070

 

 

8,934

 

 

11,586

 

 

18,022

 

Deferred income taxes

6,653

 

 

2,616

 

 

7,951

 

 

3,038

 

Stock compensation expense

7,417

 

 

6,403

 

 

13,479

 

 

11,800

 

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable — billed and billable

119,440

 

 

(21,854)

 

 

83,711

 

 

(52,870)

 

Accounts receivable — unbilled

(57,032)

 

 

276

 

 

(13,494)

 

 

2,289

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,181

 

 

199

 

 

8,074

 

 

4,262

 

Deferred contract costs

(8,979)

 

 

(1,345)

 

 

(9,184)

 

 

(497)

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,196

 

 

19,919

 

 

12,395

 

 

22,322

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

18,921

 

 

(3,003)

 

 

(16,761)

 

 

3,839

 

Deferred revenue

7,539

 

 

6,645

 

 

13,296

 

 

5,300

 

Income taxes

(13,717)

 

 

(41,690)

 

 

3,230

 

 

(27,706)

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities

4,513

 

 

1,788

 

 

(414)

 

 

166

 

Other assets and liabilities

(4,251)

 

 

(433)

 

 

(1,697)

 

 

1,705

 

Cash flows from operations

181,583

 

 

22,005

 

 

279,698

 

 

109,272

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software costs

(14,490)

 

 

(8,635)

 

 

(23,584)

 

 

(19,122)

 

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(413,781)

 

 

(2,551)

 

 

(413,940)

 

 

(2,551)

 

Other

 

 

73

 

 

 

 

98

 

Cash used in investing activities

(428,271)

 

 

(11,113)

 

 

(437,524)

 

 

(21,575)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends paid to Maximus shareholders

(17,207)

 

 

(17,900)

 

 

(34,414)

 

 

(35,813)

 

Purchases of Maximus common stock

 

 

(165,061)

 

 

(3,363)

 

 

(166,959)

 

Tax withholding related to RSU vesting

 

 

 

 

(9,818)

 

 

(10,614)

 

Borrowings of debt

352,310

 

 

258,296

 

 

500,162

 

 

341,715

 

Repayment of debt

(117,650)

 

 

(104,955)

 

 

(263,838)

 

 

(191,256)

 

Other

1

 

 

(159)

 

 

(2,762)

 

 

(652)

 

Cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

217,454

 

 

(29,779)

 

 

185,967

 

 

(63,579)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(619)

 

 

(3,320)

 

 

3,263

 

 

(1,868)

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(29,853)

 

 

(22,207)

 

 

31,404

 

 

22,250

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

149,818

 

 

160,949

 

 

88,561

 

 

116,492

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

119,965

 

 

$

138,742

 

 

$

119,965

 

 

$

138,742

 

Maximus, Inc.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

Six Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2021

 

% (1)

 

2020

 

% (1)

 

2021

 

% (1)

 

2020

 

% (1)

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Services

 

$

448,215

 

 

 

 

$

308,698

 

 

 

 

$

833,149

 

 

 

 

$

620,979

 

 

 

U.S. Federal Services

 

330,136

 

 

 

 

393,391

 

 

 

 

735,381

 

 

 

 

759,962

 

 

 

Outside the U.S.

 

180,929

 

 

 

 

116,046

 

 

 

 

336,304

 

 

 

 

255,423

 

 

 

Total

 

$

959,280

 

 

 

 

$

818,135

 

 

 

 

$

1,904,834

 

 

 

 

$

1,636,364

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Services

 

$

119,440

 

 

26.6

%

 

$

85,454

 

 

27.7

%

 

$

218,442

 

 

26.2

%

 

$

175,044

 

 

28.2

%

U.S. Federal Services

 

74,133

 

 

22.5

%

 

76,958

 

 

19.6

%

 

156,629

 

 

21.3

%

 

147,779

 

 

19.4

%

Outside the U.S.

 

37,085

 

 

20.5

%

 

(9,314)

 

 

(8.0)

%

 

61,642

 

 

18.3

%

 

5,725

 

 

2.2

%

Total

 

$

230,658

 

 

24.0

%

 

$

153,098

 

 

18.7

%

 

$

436,713

 

 

22.9

%

 

$

328,548

 

 

20.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Services

 

$

36,593

 

 

8.2

%

 

$

39,239

 

 

12.7

%

 

$

74,049

 

 

8.9

%

 

$

70,637

 

 

11.4

%

U.S. Federal Services

 

50,978

 

 

15.4

%

 

46,726

 

 

11.9

%

 

103,230

 

 

14.0

%

 

85,965

 

 

11.3

%

Outside the U.S.

 

22,013

 

 

12.2

%

 

17,404

 

 

15.0

%

 

42,045

 

 

12.5

%

 

33,457

 

 

13.1

%

Other (2)

 

2,818

 

 

NM

 

3,484

 

 

NM

 

5,045

 

 

NM

 

4,021

 

 

NM

Total

 

$

112,402

 

 

11.7

%

 

$

106,853

 

 

13.1

%

 

$

224,369

 

 

11.8

%

 

$

194,080

 

 

11.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Services

 

$

82,847

 

 

18.5

%

 

$

46,215

 

 

15.0

%

 

$

144,393

 

 

17.3

%

 

$

104,407

 

 

16.8

%

U.S. Federal Services

 

23,155

 

 

7.0

%

 

30,232

 

 

7.7

%

 

53,399

 

 

7.3

%

 

61,814

 

 

8.1

%

Outside the U.S.

 

15,072

 

 

8.3

%

 

(26,718)

 

 

(23.0)

%

 

19,597

 

 

5.8

%

 

(27,732)

 

 

(10.9)

%

Amortization of intangible assets

 

(5,070)

 

 

NM

 

(8,934)

 

 

NM

 

(11,586)

 

 

NM

 

(18,022)

 

 

NM

Other (2)

 

(2,818)

 

 

NM

 

(3,484)

 

 

NM

 

(5,045)

 

 

NM

 

(4,021)

 

 

NM

Total

 

$

113,186

 

 

11.8

%

 

$

37,311

 

 

4.6

%

 

$

200,758

 

 

10.5

%

 

$

116,446

 

 

7.1

%

(1) Percentage of respective segment revenue. Percentages not considered meaningful are marked “NM.”

(2) Other selling, general, and administrative expenses includes credits and costs that are not allocated to a particular segment. This includes expenses incurred as part of our acquisitions, as well as potential acquisitions which have not been or may not be completed. Our results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021, included $2.5 million and $4.3 million, respectively, of expenses relating to the acquisitions of Attain, LLC, and VES Group, Inc., as well as the benefit of a reversal of acquisition-related contingent consideration.

Maximus, Inc.

FREE CASH FLOW

(Non-GAAP measure)

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

Six Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operations

 

$

181,583

 

 

$

22,005

 

 

$

279,698

 

 

$

109,272

 

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software costs

 

(14,490)

 

 

(8,635)

 

 

(23,584)

 

 

(19,122)

 

Free cash flow

 

$

167,093

 

 

$

13,370

 

 

$

256,114

 

 

$

90,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MAXIMUS, INC.
06:38aMAXIMUS : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:35aMAXIMUS  : Earnings Flash (MMS) MAXIMUS Reports Q2 Revenue $959.3M, vs. Street E..
MT
06:33aMAXIMUS  : Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Results
BU
04/28MAXIMUS  : Schedules Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call
BU
04/27Biden raising minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hr
RE
04/26MAXIMUS RESOURCES  : Receives Exploration Grant from Western Australian Governme..
MT
04/26MAXIMUS  : Secures Contracts to Deliver UK's Restart Employment Support Program
MT
04/26MAXIMUS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
04/26MAXIMUS  : UK Secures Major Contracts to Deliver Government's Restart Program
BU
04/26MAXIMUS  : UK Secures Major Contracts to Deliver Government's Restart Programme
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 649 M - -
Net income 2021 226 M - -
Net cash 2021 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 667 M 5 667 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MAXIMUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Maximus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXIMUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 99,80 $
Last Close Price 92,21 $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce L. Caswell Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manish Agarwal Co-President
Richard J. Nadeau Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Peter B. Pond Chairman
John W. Lambeth Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXIMUS, INC.25.99%5 667
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.38%36 620
TELEPERFORMANCE SE18.61%22 685
LG CORP.44.57%19 670
EDENRED0.71%13 795
INTERTEK GROUP PLC8.46%13 715