Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Maximus Resources Limited    MXR   AU000000MXR4

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(MXR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/22
0.175 AUD   0.00%
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y
PU
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Securities
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maximus Resources : Appendix 3Y

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

74 111 977 354

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gerard Anderson

Date of last notice

20 May 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

22 October 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Gerard Anderson Super Pty Ltd

28,840 Ordinary Shares

Class

Listed Options (MXROD)

Number acquired

4,807

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$528.77

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Ordinary Shares - 28,840

Listed Options - 4,807 (exercise price of

$0.11 expiring on 7 January 2022)

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Options issued to shareholders who participated in pro-rata entitlement issue. Options were approved by shareholders at the General Meeting held on 14 October 2020.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maximus Resources Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 04:04:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y
PU
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Securities
PU
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
10/14MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Results of General Meeting
PU
10/06MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
10/04MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2020
PU
09/25MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
09/25MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Securities
PU
09/17MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Securities
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 1,25 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
Net cash 2020 0,80 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,9 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 344x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Maximus Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Wither Managing Director & Director
Gerard Anderson Chairman
Kevin John Malaxos Non-Executive Director
Martin Simon Janes Non-Executive Director
Steven Zaninovich Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED288.89%15
BHP GROUP-6.27%120 412
RIO TINTO PLC0.97%100 158
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.20%31 634
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.32%22 818
FRESNILLO PLC91.89%12 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group