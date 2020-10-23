Maximus Resources : Proposed Issue of Securities

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday October 22, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
|
|
|
Maximum Number of
|
ASX +security code
|
+Security description
|
+securities to be issued
|
MXR
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
50,000
Proposed +issue date
Thursday October 22, 2020
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
|
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
74111977354
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
MXR
|
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Thursday October 22, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
|
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
MXR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
50,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.11000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
|
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Thursday October 22, 2020
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
No
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
|
