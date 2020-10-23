Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Maximus Resources Limited    MXR   AU000000MXR4

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(MXR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/22
0.175 AUD   0.00%
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y
PU
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Securities
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maximus Resources : Proposed Issue of Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday October 22, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

MXR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

50,000

Proposed +issue date

Thursday October 22, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

74111977354

1.3

ASX issuer code

MXR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Thursday October 22, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

MXR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

50,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.11000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Thursday October 22, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maximus Resources Limited published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 04:04:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y
PU
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Securities
PU
12:05aMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
10/14MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Results of General Meeting
PU
10/06MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
10/04MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2020
PU
09/25MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
09/25MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Securities
PU
09/17MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Securities
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 1,25 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
Net cash 2020 0,80 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,9 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 344x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Maximus Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Wither Managing Director & Director
Gerard Anderson Chairman
Kevin John Malaxos Non-Executive Director
Martin Simon Janes Non-Executive Director
Steven Zaninovich Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED288.89%15
BHP GROUP-6.27%120 412
RIO TINTO PLC0.97%100 158
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.20%31 634
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.32%22 818
FRESNILLO PLC91.89%12 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group