Maximus Resources : Results of General Meeting
10/14/2020 | 01:45am EDT
MARKET RELEASE
14 October 2020
The Manager
ASX Market Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange
29 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED (MXR)
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
Pursuant to the requirements of ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the results of MXR's General meeting held on 14 October 2020 are set out in the attached document.
All resolutions were passed and decided by way of a poll.
Release of market announcement authorised by:
Rajita Alwis
Company Secretary
Maximus Resources Limited
T + 61 8 7324 3172
maximusresources.com.au
246 Angas Street Adelaide
ASX:MXR
MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
GENERAL MEETING 14 OCTOBER 2020
Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
Resolution
ordinary Shares previously issued
2 Ratify 3,481,520 ordinary Shares previously issued
3 Approval to issue
2,901,276 options
4 Approval to issue
1,892,439 options
5 Approval to issue
12,613,975 options
6 Approval to issue
6,000,000 options
7 Approve Incentive Rights to Managing
8 Approval of options to Mr Gerard Anderson
9 Approval of Future Issue of new ordinary Shares
Resolution
Type
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Discretion
3,264,597
533,214
234,624
16,128
4,719,809
533,214
16,128
80.96%
13.22%
5.82%
89.85%
10.15%
3,264,597
533,214
234,624
16,128
4,719,809
533,214
16,128
80.96%
13.22%
5.82%
89.85%
10.15%
3,133,035
619,187
234,711
61,630
4,588,334
619,187
61,630
78.58%
15.53%
5.89%
88.11%
11.89%
2,519,288
244,187
167,494
61,630
3,907,370
244,187
61,630
85.96%
8.33%
5.71%
94.12%
5.88%
3,007,244
245,065
234,624
61,630
4,462,456
245,065
61,630
86.24%
7.03%
6.73%
94.79%
5.21%
4,772,244
620,065
234,688
61,566
6,227,520
620,065
61,566
84.81%
11.02%
4.17%
90.94%
9.06%
5,073,793
338,848
205,596
70,326
6,499,977
338,848
70,326
90.31%
6.03%
3.66%
95.05%
4.95%
1,970,727
1,428,112
223,806
2,037,078
3,415,121
1,428,112
2,037,078
54.40%
39.42%
6.18%
70.51%
29.49%
5,061,163
380,398
234,624
12,378
6,516,375
380,398
12,378
89.17%
6.70%
4.13%
94.48%
5.52%
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Disclaimer
Maximus Resources Limited published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 05:44:01 UTC
