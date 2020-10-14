Log in
Maximus Resources : Results of General Meeting

10/14/2020

MARKET RELEASE

14 October 2020

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

29 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED (MXR)

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to the requirements of ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the results of MXR's General meeting held on 14 October 2020 are set out in the attached document.

All resolutions were passed and decided by way of a poll.

Release of market announcement authorised by:

Rajita Alwis

Company Secretary

Maximus Resources Limited

T + 61 8 7324 3172

maximusresources.com.au

246 Angas Street Adelaide

ASX:MXR

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED

GENERAL MEETING 14 OCTOBER 2020

Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

ordinary Shares previously issued

2 Ratify 3,481,520 ordinary Shares previously issued

3 Approval to issue

2,901,276 options

4 Approval to issue

1,892,439 options

5 Approval to issue

12,613,975 options

6 Approval to issue

6,000,000 options

7 Approve Incentive Rights to Managing

8 Approval of options to Mr Gerard Anderson

9 Approval of Future Issue of new ordinary Shares

Resolution

Type

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Discretion

3,264,597

533,214

234,624

16,128

4,719,809

533,214

16,128

80.96%

13.22%

5.82%

89.85%

10.15%

3,264,597

533,214

234,624

16,128

4,719,809

533,214

16,128

80.96%

13.22%

5.82%

89.85%

10.15%

3,133,035

619,187

234,711

61,630

4,588,334

619,187

61,630

78.58%

15.53%

5.89%

88.11%

11.89%

2,519,288

244,187

167,494

61,630

3,907,370

244,187

61,630

85.96%

8.33%

5.71%

94.12%

5.88%

3,007,244

245,065

234,624

61,630

4,462,456

245,065

61,630

86.24%

7.03%

6.73%

94.79%

5.21%

4,772,244

620,065

234,688

61,566

6,227,520

620,065

61,566

84.81%

11.02%

4.17%

90.94%

9.06%

5,073,793

338,848

205,596

70,326

6,499,977

338,848

70,326

90.31%

6.03%

3.66%

95.05%

4.95%

1,970,727

1,428,112

223,806

2,037,078

3,415,121

1,428,112

2,037,078

54.40%

39.42%

6.18%

70.51%

29.49%

5,061,163

380,398

234,624

12,378

6,516,375

380,398

12,378

89.17%

6.70%

4.13%

94.48%

5.52%

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maximus Resources Limited published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 05:44:01 UTC

