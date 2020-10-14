Maximus Resources : Results of General Meeting

MARKET RELEASE

14 October 2020

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

29 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED (MXR)

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to the requirements of ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, the results of MXR's General meeting held on 14 October 2020 are set out in the attached document.

All resolutions were passed and decided by way of a poll.

Release of market announcement authorised by:

Rajita Alwis

Company Secretary