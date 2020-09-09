Maximus Resources : Significant gold intersection adjacent to Wattle Dam

Significant gold intersection adjacent to Maximus' Wattle Dam Gold Mine

HIGHLIGHTS

Reconnaissance drill programme completed at the geophysical targets of S5 and S13, adjacent to the historical high-grade Wattle Dam Gold Mine

at the geophysical targets of S5 and S13, adjacent to the historical high-grade Wattle Dam Gold Mine Encouraging gold intersections from reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling programme at the S5 prospect o High-grade intersection 3.0m @ 83.3g/t Au from 25m , including 1m @ 245g/t Au (S05AC001) o Broad mineralisation zone of 22m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 12m including 1m @ 1.9 g/t Au from

Maximus Resources Limited ("Maximus" or "the Company", ASX:MXR) is pleased to announce encouraging initial reconnaissance air-core drilling gold assay results across the S5 and S13 drill targets including a very high grade intercept of 245g/t, adjacent to the historical high-grade Wattle Dam Gold Mine at Maximus' 100% owned Spargoville tenement, located 20km from Kambalda, Western Australia's premier gold and nickel mining district.

The S5 and S13 gold targets lie along the prospective Spargoville Shear and are located immediately south and north respectively of the Wattle Dam Gold Mine. These targets have similar geophysical characteristics to Wattle Dam, occurring within structural flexures in the Spargoville Shear and associated with conductive sediments lying either above or on the flanks of gravity lows.

The Spargoville Shear hosted the high-grade Wattle Dam Gold Mine and Maximus believes there is excellent potential to identify potential blind, short strike length high-grade Wattle Dam-type gold deposits close to the Wattle Dam Gold Mine, and importantly the S5 prospect lies between Wattle Dam Gold Mine and the Redback Deposit.

A total of 356 metres across nine holes at the S5 prospect and 1,362 metres across 35 holes at the S13 prospect were completed by air-core as an initial reconnaissance drill programme at the geophysical interpreted structural flexures within the Spargoville shear.

Total drilling metres were less than planned due to shallower blade refusal at the top of fresh rock contact by the air-core drilling.

Commenting on the results Maximus's Managing Director, Tim Wither said:

"The gold assay results from this initial drill programme to test both the S5 and S13 prospects are very encouraging, given both less than 400 metres north and south from the previously mined high-grade Wattle Dam Gold Mine.

