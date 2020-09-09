Maximus Resources : Significant gold intersection adjacent to Wattle Dam

Significant gold intersection adjacent to Maximus' Wattle Dam Gold Mine
HIGHLIGHTS
Reconnaissance drill programme completed at the geophysical targets of S5 and S13, adjacent to the historical high-grade Wattle Dam Gold Mine
Encouraging gold intersections from reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling programme at the S5 prospect o High-gradeintersection 3.0m @ 83.3g/t Au from 25m, including 1m @ 245g/t Au (S05AC001) o Broad mineralisation zone of 22m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 12m including 1m @ 1.9 g/t Au from
16m, 1m @2.2 g/t Au from 22m, 1m @ 1.8 g/t Au from 26m and 1m @ 1.9 g/t Au from 34m (S05AC002)
Follow-upRC drill programme currently being planned to test mineralisation extensions at S5 prospect
Gold intersections are located at similar geophysical interpreted structural flexures characteristic to Wattle Dam Gold Mine
Maximus Resources Limited ("Maximus" or "the Company", ASX:MXR) is pleased to announce encouraging initial reconnaissance air-core drilling gold assay results across the S5 and S13 drill targets including a very high grade intercept of 245g/t, adjacent to the historical high-grade Wattle Dam Gold Mine at Maximus' 100% owned Spargoville tenement, located 20km from Kambalda, Western Australia's premier gold and nickel mining district.
The S5 and S13 gold targets lie along the prospective Spargoville Shear and are located immediately south and north respectively of the Wattle Dam Gold Mine. These targets have similar geophysical characteristics to Wattle Dam, occurring within structural flexures in the Spargoville Shear and associated with conductive sediments lying either above or on the flanks of gravity lows.
The Spargoville Shear hosted the high-grade Wattle Dam Gold Mine and Maximus believes there is excellent potential to identify potential blind, short strike length high-grade Wattle Dam-type gold deposits close to the Wattle Dam Gold Mine, and importantly the S5 prospect lies between Wattle Dam Gold Mine and the Redback Deposit.
A total of 356 metres across nine holes at the S5 prospect and 1,362 metres across 35 holes at the S13 prospect were completed by air-core as an initial reconnaissance drill programme at the geophysical interpreted structural flexures within the Spargoville shear.
Total drilling metres were less than planned due to shallower blade refusal at the top of fresh rock contact by the air-core drilling.
Commenting on the results Maximus's Managing Director, Tim Wither said:
"The gold assay results from this initial drill programme to test both the S5 and S13 prospects are very encouraging, given both less than 400 metres north and south from the previously mined high-grade Wattle Dam Gold Mine.
The high grade results at the S5 prospect are very encouraging given the proximity to Wattle Dam Gold Mine and the JORC compliant Redback resource, which is located only 600m from the historic Wattle Dam Gold Mine.
This is an exciting result from a first-pass drill programme and the newly appointed geology team are busily planning follow up programmes at the S5 prospect to develop our understanding of the geological relationship between the Redback resource and the previously mined Wattle Dam deposit.
Underpinned by a new technical team and strong support for funding, Maximus is positioned exceptionally well for undertaking systematic exploration programmes across our highly prospective tenements and gold rights occurring over ~30km of the fertile Spargoville shear zone"
S5 / S13 RECONNAISSANCE DRILL RESULTS
The S5 target is 300 metres southeast from the Wattle Dam pit crest, and 300m north of the 441,200t @ 3.02g/t Au Redback deposit1 . The S5 prospect is located at a previously identified gold-in-soil anomaly2 and a similar geophysical interpreted flexure within the Spargoville shear zone to that of the Wattle Dam mine.
The mineralisation within adjacent drill holes S05AC001 and S05AC002 show a broader gold anomaly, and mineralisation remains open to the north and west of these reported drill holes.
Gold assay results demonstrate similar gold grade characteristics and nugget effect to that of Wattle Dam style mineralisation. Further work is required to understand the relationship between the high-grade intersections and broader gold mineralisation zone at the S5 prospect and the Wattle Dam mine 300m to the north.
FUTURE WORK
Wattle Dam Mine
S5 Target
600 m
Redback deposit
Figure 1 - Aerial view of Wattle Dam and adjacent S5 target
Maximus's newly appointed geology team are currently preparing a follow-up drill programme at the S5 prospect and conducting a detailed review of the extensive geological data set. The completed S5 and S13 drilling samples will be resubmitted for multi-element analysis to build the Company's alteration modelling around Wattle Dam Gold Mine, to assist in future exploration and drilling programmes.
Authorised by Tim Wither, Managing Director - Maximus Resources Ltd
For further information, please visit www.maximusresources.comor contact :
Tel: +61 8 7324 3172
info@maximusresources.com
About Maximus Resource
Maximus Resources (ASX:MXR) is a junior mining explorer with tenements located 20km from Kambalda, Western Australia's premier gold and nickel mining district. Maximus currently holds 48 sq km of tenements across the fertile Spargoville Shear Zone hosting the very high-grade Wattle Dam Gold Mine. Mined until 2012, Wattle Dam was one of Australia's highest-grade gold mines producing ~286,000oz @ 10.1g/t gold. Maximus is developing several small high-grade operations across the tenement portfolio, whilst actively exploring for the next Wattle Dam.
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the S5 and S13 targets is based on information reviewed, collated and compiled by Mr Andrew Wood, a full-time employee of Maximus Resources Ltd. Mr Wood is a professional geoscientist and Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which has been undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves. Mr Wood consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears
Image 2 - S5 target Cross-section - 6527480 mN
Table 1: S5 and S13 prospects significant new air-core drill intercepts > 0.4g/t Au
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Downhole Interval (m)
|
Gold (g/t)
|
S5 Target
|
|
|
|
|
|
S05AC001
|
25
|
28
|
|
3
|
83.3
|
Incl.
|
25
|
26
|
|
1
|
245
|
Incl.
|
27
|
28
|
|
1
|
4.5
|
S05AC002
|
12
|
34
|
|
22
|
0.6
|
Incl.
|
16
|
17
|
|
1
|
1.9
|
Incl.
|
22
|
23
|
|
1
|
2.2
|
Incl.
|
26
|
27
|
|
1
|
1.8
|
Incl.
|
33
|
34
|
|
1
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S13 Target (4m composites)
|
|
|
|
|
S013AC011
|
8
|
12
|
|
4
|
0.7
|
S013AC021
|
20
|
24
|
|
4
|
0.4
|
S013AC035
|
36
|
40
|
|
4
|
0.4
|
S013AC033
|
36
|
40
|
|
4
|
0.7
