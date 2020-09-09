Log in
MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Significant gold intersection adjacent to Wattle Dam
PU
MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
Maximus Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

09/09/2020 | 12:40am EDT

Market Announcement

9 September 2020

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX: MXR) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Maximus Resources Limited ('MXR') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of MXR, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Issued by

Alex Sutton

Compliance Adviser, Geology, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

9 September 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Wednesday 9 September 2020

Mr Alex Sutton

Senior Adviser

Listings Compliance - Sydney

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Alex

REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING A CAPITAL RAISING

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Maximus Resources Limited (Company) requests that ASX grant a voluntary suspension from trading of its securities effective immediately pending release of an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising (capital raising).

The Company requests the voluntary suspension remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday 11th September 2020 or when the capital raising announcement is released to the market.

The Company it is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted.

Yours faithfully,

Rajita Alwis

Company Secretary

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 74 111 977 354

Registered Office 246 Angas Street Adelaide SA 5000

Telephone

08 7324 3172

Email

info@maximusresources.com

Postal Address GPO Box 1167 Adelaide SA 5001

Web

www.maximusresources.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maximus Resources Limited published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 04:39:00 UTC
