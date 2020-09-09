Maximus Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement
9 September 2020
Maximus Resources Limited (ASX: MXR) - Suspension from Official Quotation
Description
The securities of Maximus Resources Limited ('MXR') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of MXR, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.
Issued by
Alex Sutton
Compliance Adviser, Geology, Listings Compliance (Sydney)
|
9 September 2020
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
Wednesday 9 September 2020
Mr Alex Sutton
Senior Adviser
Listings Compliance - Sydney
ASX Compliance Pty Ltd
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Alex
REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING A CAPITAL RAISING
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Maximus Resources Limited (Company) requests that ASX grant a voluntary suspension from trading of its securities effective immediately pending release of an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising (capital raising).
The Company requests the voluntary suspension remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday 11th September 2020 or when the capital raising announcement is released to the market.
The Company it is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted.
Yours faithfully,
Rajita Alwis
Company Secretary
MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 74 111 977 354
|
Registered Office 246 Angas Street Adelaide SA 5000
|
Telephone
|
08 7324 3172
|
Email
|
info@maximusresources.com
|
Postal Address GPO Box 1167 Adelaide SA 5001
|
|
|
Web
|
www.maximusresources.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Maximus Resources Limited published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 04:39:00 UTC