Maximus Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

The securities of Maximus Resources Limited ('MXR') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of MXR, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Wednesday 9 September 2020

Mr Alex Sutton

Senior Adviser

Listings Compliance - Sydney

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Alex

REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING A CAPITAL RAISING

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Maximus Resources Limited (Company) requests that ASX grant a voluntary suspension from trading of its securities effective immediately pending release of an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising (capital raising).

The Company requests the voluntary suspension remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday 11th September 2020 or when the capital raising announcement is released to the market.

The Company it is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted.

Yours faithfully,

Rajita Alwis

Company Secretary

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 74 111 977 354