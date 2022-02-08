Log in
    MXI   AU000000MXI3

MAXIPARTS LIMITED

(MXI)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/08
2.6 AUD   -0.38%
05:18pMAXIPARTS : Application for quotation of securities - MXI
PU
02/06MAXIPARTS : Update - Proposed issue of securities - MXI
PU
02/06MAXIPARTS : MXI - Retail Offer Booklet
PU
MaxiPARTS : Application for quotation of securities - MXI

02/08/2022
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MAXIPARTS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 09, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MXI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,020,363

09/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MAXIPARTS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

006797173

1.3

ASX issuer code

MXI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

9/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

07-Feb-2022 13:45

Update - Update - Proposed issue of

An accelerated offer (institutional)

securities - MXI

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Retail Entitlement Offer Shares remain outstanding to be issued. Refer to ASX Announcement released 1 February 2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Institutional Securities

only

9/2/2022

ASX +security code and description

MXI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,020,363

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 2.50000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

None

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maxitrans Industries Limited published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
