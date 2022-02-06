MaxiPARTS : MXI - Retail Offer Booklet 02/06/2022 | 05:08pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For personal use only Accelerated Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer Retail offer booklet MaxiPARTS Limited ACN 006 797 173 1 for 9.7 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at a price of $2.50 per New Share. Underwritten by Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited Not for distribution or release in the United States This is an important document which is accompanied by a personalised entitlement and acceptance form and both should be read in their entirety. Please call your stockbroker, accountant, financial adviser, taxation adviser or other independent professional adviser or the share registry if you have any questions. Retail Entitlement Offer closes at 5.00pm (AEDT) on 3 March 2022 (unless extended). Valid Applications must be received before that time. For personal use only Important notices This Retail Offer Booklet is dated 7 February 2022 and relates to the Retail Entitlement Offer which is part of the Entitlement Offer by the Company to raise approximately $9.6 million. The Retail Entitlement Offer is made pursuant to section 708AA of the Corporations Act (Corporations Act) (as notionally modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84). This Retail Offer Booklet is not a prospectus or product disclosure statement under the Corporations Act and has not been lodged with ASIC. This Retail Offer Booklet does not contain all of the information which would be required to be disclosed in a prospectus or product disclosure statement. As a result, it is important for you to read and understand the publicly available information on the Company and the Entitlement Offer prior to deciding whether to accept your Entitlement and/or apply for Additional New Shares, including the Company's announcements on ASX. Not financial product advice The information contained in this Retail Offer Booklet is not financial product advice and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any prospective investor. It is important that you read this Retail Offer Booklet carefully and in full before deciding whether to accept your entitlement and/or apply for Additional New Shares. In considering an investment in the Company, you should consider the risks that could affect the financial performance or position of the Company. You should carefully consider these risks in the light of your investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs (including financial and taxation issues) and seek professional advice from your accountant, financial adviser, stockbroker, lawyer or other professional adviser before deciding whether to invest. Some of the risks that should be considered by prospective investors are set out in Section 3. There may be risk factors in addition to these that should be considered in the light of your personal circumstances. No person named in this Retail Offer Booklet, nor any other person, guarantees the performance of the Company, the repayment of capital by the Company or the payment of a return on the New Shares. No person is authorised to give any information or make any representation in connection with the Entitlement Offer which is not contained in this Retail Offer Booklet. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company or the directors of the Company (Directors). Eligible Retail Shareholders should carefully read and follow the instructions in Section 1 and on the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form when making the decision whether to accept your Entitlement (or to apply for Additional New Shares). Obtaining a copy of this Retail Offer Booklet Eligible Retail Shareholders will receive a copy of this Retail Offer Booklet together with an accompanying personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form electronically. A physical copy of the Retail Offer Booklet and Entitlement and Acceptance form can be sent to you on request via the Offer Website. Eligible Retail Shareholders in Australia and New Zealand can also obtain a copy of this Retail Offer Booklet (free of charge) and Entitlement and Acceptance Form during the Retail Entitlement Offer period from the Offer Website at maxipartsoffer.thereachagency.com or by calling the Offer Information Line on 1300 556 161 (from within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (from outside of Australia) from 8.30am to 5.00pm (AEDT), Monday to Friday during the Retail Entitlement Offer period. Shareholders in other jurisdictions (including the United States), or who are, or who are acting for the account or benefit of, a person in the United States are not entitled to access the electronic version of this Retail Offer Booklet. Eligible Retail Shareholders who access the electronic version of this Retail Offer Booklet and Entitlement and Acceptance Form on the Offer Website should ensure they download and read the entire Retail Offer Booklet. The electronic version of the Retail Offer Booklet on the Offer Website will not include a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form. Statements of past performance Past performance and pro forma financial information included in this Retail Offer Booklet is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of the Company's views on its future financial performance or condition. Investors should note that past performance, including past Share price performance, of the Company cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) the Company's future performance including future Share price performance. The historical information about the Company included in this Retail Offer Booklet is, or is based on, information that has previously been released to the market. Investors should also be aware that certain financial data included in this Retail Offer Booklet may be 'non-IFRS financial information' under Regulatory Guide 230 Disclosing non-IFRS financial information published by ASIC. The Company believes this non-IFRS financial information provides useful information to users in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. The non-IFRS financial information does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by Australian Accounting Standards and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. Investors are cautioned, therefore, not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial information and ratios (if any) included in this Retail Offer Booklet. Forward looking statements This Retail Offer Booklet contains forward looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'expects', 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or anticipated in these statements. Accordingly, such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the Directors and management. The Company cannot and does not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Retail Offer Booklet will actually occur and prospective investors are cautioned against placing undue page 2 For personal use only reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements should be read in conjunction with, and are qualified by reference to, the risk factors as set out in Section 3, as well as the other information in this Retail Offer Booklet. The Company has no intention to update or revise forward looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this Retail Offer Booklet, except where required by law. Underwriter The Underwriter has acted as lead manager, broker, bookrunner and Underwriter to the Offer (including the Retail Entitlement Offer). None of the Underwriter, its affiliates or related bodies corporate (as defined in the Corporations Act) nor any director, officer, partner nor agent of the Underwriter, affiliate or related body corporate (Underwriting Parties), nor any other advisor of the Company or any person named in this Retail Offer Booklet (other than the Company), have authorised, permitted or caused the issue or lodgement, submission dispatch or provision of this Retail Offer Booklet or any other related material and the Underwriting Parties do not make or purport to make, and have not authorised, approved or verified, any statement (including any forward looking statement) in this Retail Offer Booklet and there is no statement in this Retail Offer Booklet which is based on any statement by any of them. The Underwriter will receive fees and expenses for acting as lead manager broker, bookrunner and Underwriter to the Offer. The Underwriting Parties may from time to time, hold interests in the securities of, or earn brokerage, fees or other benefits from, the Company. No cooling-off period No cooling off rights apply to Applications submitted under the Retail Entitlement Offer. No entitlements trading Entitlements are non-renounceable and cannot be traded on ASX or any other exchange nor can they be privately transferred. Photographs and diagrams Any photographs and diagrams used in this Retail Offer Booklet that do not have descriptions are for illustration purposes only and should not be interpreted to mean that any person shown in them endorses this Retail Offer Booklet or its contents or that the assets shown in them are owned by the Company. Diagrams used in this Retail Offer Booklet are illustrative only and may not be drawn to scale. Unless otherwise stated, all data contained in charts, graphs and tables is based on information available at the date of this Retail Offer Booklet. Company website Any references to documents included on the Company's website at www.maxiparts.com.au are for convenience only, and none of the documents or other information available on the Company's website are incorporated herein by reference. Defined terms Capitalised terms and abbreviations used in this Retail Offer Booklet have the meanings given to them in the Glossary. Disclaimer Except as required by law, and only to the extent so required, neither the Company nor any other person warrants or guarantees the future performance of the Company, or any return on any investment made pursuant to this Retail Offer Booklet. As set out in Section 1, it is expected that the New Shares will be quoted on ASX. The Company, the Underwriter and the Share Registry (in each case, as defined below) disclaim all liability, whether in negligence or otherwise, to persons who trade New Shares before receiving their holding statements. Selling restrictions This Retail Offer Booklet does not constitute an offer or invitation in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or invitation. No action has been taken to register or qualify the New Shares, or the Entitlement Offer, or to otherwise permit an offering of New Shares, in any jurisdiction outside Australia and New Zealand. The distribution of this Retail Offer Booklet outside Australia and New Zealand may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this Retail Offer Booklet outside Australia or New Zealand should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. In particular, the New Shares or Additional New Shares, if any, have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless the New Shares and Additional New Shares, if any, are registered under the US Securities Act, or offered or sold in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. For further detail please see Section 4.4. Privacy By completing the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form to apply for New Shares (and Additional New Shares, if applicable), you are providing personal information to the Company through the Company's securities registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd which is contracted by the Company to manage Applications. The Company, and the Share Registry on its behalf, may collect, hold and use that personal information in order to process your Application, service your needs as an investor, provide facilities and services that you request and carry out appropriate administration. If you do not provide the information requested in the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form, the Company and the Share Registry may not be able to process or accept your application. Your personal information may also be provided to the Company's members, agents and service providers on the basis that they deal with such information in accordance with the Company's privacy policy. The members, agents and service providers of the Company may be located page 3 For personal use only outside Australia where your personal information may not receive the same level of protection as that afforded under Australian law. The types of agents and service providers that may be provided with your personal information and the circumstances in which your personal information may be shared are: the Share Registry for ongoing administration of the register of members;

printers and other companies for the purpose of preparation and distribution of statements and for handling mail;

market research companies for the purpose of analysing the Shareholder base and for product development and planning; and

legal and accounting firms, auditors, contractors, consultants and other advisers for the purpose of administering, and advising on, the Company's issued securities and for associated actions. The information contained in the Company's register of members must remain there even if that person ceases to be a Shareholder. Information contained in the Company's register of members is also used to facilitate dividend payments and corporate communications (including the Company's financial results, annual reports and other information that the Company may wish to communicate to its members) and compliance by the Company with legal and regulatory requirements. An Applicant has a right to gain access to the information that the Company and the Share Registry hold about that person, subject to certain exemptions under law. A fee may be charged for access. Access requests must be made in writing or by telephone call to the Company's registered office or the Share Registry's office, details of which are disclosed in the corporate directory set out on the last page of this Retail Offer Booklet. page 4 For personal use only Key Entitlement Offer Dates Event Date Announcement of Placement and Entitlement Offer Tuesday 1 February 2022 Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer opens Tuesday 1 February 2022 Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer closes Wednesday 2 February 2022 Shares recommence trading ex-entitlement on ASX Thursday 3 February 2022 Record Date for the Retail Entitlement Offer Thursday 3 February 2022 Retail Entitlement Offer opens Monday 7 February 2022 Despatch of Offer Documents to Eligible Retail Shareholders Monday 7 February 2022 Placement and Institutional Offer settlement date Tuesday 8 February 2022 Issue and quotation of New Shares under Placement and Institutional Wednesday 9 February 2022 Entitlement Offer Retail Entitlement Offer closes Thursday 3 March 2022 Announcement of results of Retail Entitlement Offer Monday 7 March 2022 Settlement of New Shares issued under Retail Entitlement Offer Wednesday 9 March 2022 Issue of New Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer Thursday 10 March 2022 Quotation of New Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer Friday 11 March 2022 Dates and times in this Retail Offer Booklet are indicative only and subject to change. All times and dates refer to Melbourne time. The Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws, to vary the dates of the Entitlement Offer without prior notice, including extending the Entitlement Offer or accepting late Applications, either generally or in particular cases, or to withdraw the Entitlement Offer without prior notice. Applicants are encouraged to submit their personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Forms and Application Monies as soon as possible. The commencement of quotation of New Shares is subject to confirmation from ASX. Enquiries Before making a decision about investing in the Retail Entitlement Offer, you should seek advice from your stockbroker, accountant, financial adviser, taxation adviser or other independent professional adviser to determine whether it meets your objectives, financial situation and needs. If you have any questions on how to: complete your personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form; or take up the New Shares offered to you under the Entitlement Offer, either in full or in part; or take up your full Entitlement and apply for Additional New Shares, please call the Offer Information Line between 8.30am and 5.00pm (AEDT), Monday to Friday during the period from and including the date on which the Retail Entitlement Offer opens until and including the date on which it closes: Within Australia: 1300 850 505 Outside Australia: +61 3 9415 4000 If you have the Securityholder Reference Number or Holder Identification Number for your holding(s), you can apply via the Offer Website at maxipartsoffer.thereachagency.com or download a form from the Share Registry's secure website at www.investorcentre.com/au. page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Maxitrans Industries Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:07:46 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about MAXIPARTS LIMITED 05:08p MAXIPARTS : MXI - Retail Offer Booklet PU 02/03 MaxiPARTS Raises Nearly $15 Million for Truckzone Acquisition MT 02/03 MAXIPARTS LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 10 new shares @ 2.5 AUD for 97 existing shares FA 01/31 MAXIPARTS : Update - Proposed issue of securities - MXI PU 01/31 MaxiPARTS Acquiring Truckzone Group for $13 Million, Undertaking $18 Million Equity Rai.. MT 01/31 MAXIPARTS : MXI - Investor Presentation PU 01/31 MAXIPARTS : MXI - Acquisition of Truckzone Business PU 01/31 MAXIPARTS : Proposed issue of securities - MXI PU 01/20 MAXIPARTS : Application for quotation of securities - MXI PU 2021 MAXIPARTS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MXI PU