MaxiPARTS : MaxiTRANS Invests in Secure Employment

03/17/2022 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Posted on March 17, 2022

MaxiTRANS has today announced it is committed to creating a stable and secure workforce, providing almost 60 casuals with permanent roles within the business since it was acquired by new owners ATSG. Highlighting the Company's ongoing commitment to regional manufacturing jobs.

In September 2021, MaxiTRANS was acquired by Australian Trailer Solutions Group, (ATSG). ATSG bring a commitment to regional manufacturing jobs, and comprise a group of private Australian investors, including a number of Ballarat locals. This latest announcement demonstrates its commitment to manufacturing locally made trailer solutions and bolstering employment in regional communities.

"We understand that MaxiTRANS has had a poor reputation for looking after its people in the past, said Greg L'Estrange, MaxiTRANS Executive Chairman. Our plan under new ownership is to continue to invest in our people to create a happy, stable and vibrant workplace. After all, it is our people that are vital to manufacturing, delivering and supporting our market leading products for our customers.

"Since taking over the business, we are proud to have moved almost 60 casuals into permanent employment across our manufacturing sites in Ballarat, Victoria and Carole Park. Brisbane, providing certainty about their positions with MaxiTRANS."

"MaxiTRANS is also investing in Cert III and IV training programs within our business of which we have already seen the expression of interest far exceed our expectations. It is about creating a stable environment and providing opportunities to further their skills while working."

We know this is what our people and the local communities are asking for and MaxiTRANS is committed to providing the support for employment with the new MaxiTRANS business.

"The investment in our people will be complemented with plans to modernise our Ballarat facility. We now have a dedicated team managing these opportunities and MaxiTRANS will be able to share details of this investment in the near future," said Greg.

Presently, MaxiTRANS has vacancies across a number of job functions which it is looking to fill. "We would like to talk with experienced operators, school leavers, those looking to enter the workforce and those requiring training. Diversity and inclusion are key components of our recruitment vision. We would like to hear from those requiring specific assistance in the workplace, and ascertain what accommodations can be made to further open the work site to the community."

"This is a period of great change at MaxiTRANS and we are encouraging those within our regional communities looking for a new opportunity to reach out to be a part of this exciting journey," said Greg.

People interested in finding out more about these positions, can reach out to Roland Shaw 03 8368 1100 or by email, roland.shaw@maxitrans.com.au. Positions will also be advertised online (Seek) and the careers section of the MaxiTRANS website.

Disclaimer

Maxiparts Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
