Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MaxiTRANS Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MXI   AU000000MXI3

MAXITRANS INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(MXI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MaxiTRANS Industries : Results of Meeting

08/27/2021 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

27 August 2021

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited

Extraordinary General Meeting

Results

The results of the MaxiTRANS Industries Limited Extraordinary General Meeting held on 27 August 2021 are set out in the attached document.

All resolutions were decided by way of a poll.

Amanda Jones

Company Secretary

  1. 8368 1100 cosec@maxitrans.com.au

About MaxiTRANS Industries

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) is one of the largest suppliers of truck and trailer parts to the road transport industry in Australia. MaxiTRANS is also the largest supplier of locally manufactured, high quality heavy road transport trailer solutions, including trailer repairs and service, in Australia and New Zealand.

MaxiTRANS INDUSTRIES LTD (ABN 58 006 797 173) 346 BOUNDARY ROAD DERRIMUT VICTORIA 3026 AUSTRALIA T: +61 (0) 3 8368 1177

MAXITRANS INDUSTRIES LIMITED

2021 Extraordinary General Meeting

Friday, 27 August 2021

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1

Disposal of main undertaking

Ordinary

2

Change of Company Name

Special

3

Share consolidation

Ordinary

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

106,419,773

1,317,006

1,394,278

127,198

97.51%

1.21%

1.28%

106,346,027

822,222

1,400,888

689,118

97.95%

0.76%

1.29%

105,850,660

1,240,792

1,484,038

682,765

97.49%

1.14%

1.37%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

109,267,785

1,317,006

127,198

98.81%

1.19%

109,200,649

822,222

689,118

99.25%

0.75%

108,788,432

1,240,792

682,765

98.87%

1.13%

Resolution

If s250U

Result

applies

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Maxitrans Industries Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAXITRANS INDUSTRIES LIMITED
02:21aMAXITRANS INDUSTRIES : Results of Meeting
PU
08/19MaxiTRANS Industries Limited Announces Intention to Resume Regular Payment of..
CI
08/19MaxiTRANS Industries Limited Proposes Fully Franked Special Dividend to Be Pa..
CI
08/19Maxitrans Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
08/16MAXITRANS INDUSTRIES : Lovatt Transport's Unwavering Trust in Freighter
PU
08/16MAXITRANS INDUSTRIES : An Unwavering Support for Quality and Reliability
PU
07/27MAXITRANS INDUSTRIES : Schifferle Invests in Quality and Efficiency with Lusty E..
PU
07/22MAXITRANS INDUSTRIES : Announces Agreement to Sell its Trailer Solutions Busines..
PU
07/14MAXITRANS INDUSTRIES : Freighter keeps the goods flowing for James Transport
PU
07/14MAXITRANS INDUSTRIES : Freighter keeps the fruit flowing for James Transport
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 140 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2022 5,90 M 4,27 M 4,27 M
Net cash 2022 6,90 M 4,99 M 4,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 131 M 95,3 M 95,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 786
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart MAXITRANS INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MaxiTRANS Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXITRANS INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,71 AUD
Average target price 0,92 AUD
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dean Stuart Jenkins Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Tim Bradfield Chief Financial Officer
Robert Harvey Wylie Non-Executive Chairman
Jerry Cade Head-Information Technology
Joseph Rizzo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXITRANS INDUSTRIES LIMITED144.83%95
PACCAR, INC.-5.57%28 284
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.70%26 044
EPIROC AB (PUBL)155.80%25 424
KUBOTA CORPORATION-1.24%24 405
KOMATSU LTD.-6.92%22 522