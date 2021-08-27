MaxiTRANS Industries : Results of Meeting

The results of the MaxiTRANS Industries Limited Extraordinary General Meeting held on 27 August 2021 are set out in the attached document.
All resolutions were decided by way of a poll.
Amanda Jones
Company Secretary
8368 1100 cosec@maxitrans.com.au
About MaxiTRANS Industries
MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) is one of the largest suppliers of truck and trailer parts to the road transport industry in Australia. MaxiTRANS is also the largest supplier of locally manufactured, high quality heavy road transport trailer solutions, including trailer repairs and service, in Australia and New Zealand.
