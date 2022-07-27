MaxLinear : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results





•Record net revenue of $280.0 million, up6% sequentially and up 36% year-over-year

•GAAP gross margin 58.7% and non-GAAP gross margin 62.3%, up 10 bps and -50 bps from previous quarter, respectively





Carlsbad, Calif. - July 27, 2022 - MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.





Second Quarter Financial Highlights

GAAP basis:

•Net revenue was $280.0 million, up 6% sequentially andup 36% year-over-year.

•GAAP gross margin was 58.7%, compared to 58.6% in the prior quarter, and 54.8% in the year-ago quarter.

•GAAP operating expenses were $125.3 million in the second quarter 2022, or 45% of net revenue, compared to $106.5 million in the prior quarter, or 40% of net revenue, and $110.3 million in the year-ago quarter, or 54% of net revenue.

•GAAP income from operations was 14% of revenue, compared to income from operations of 18% in the prior quarter, and income from operations of 1% in the year-ago quarter.

•Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $123.4 million, compared to net cash flow provided by operating activities of $134.2 million in the prior quarter, and net cash flow provided by operating activities of $7.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

•GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.40, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.42 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP basis:

•Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.3%. This compares to 62.8% in the prior quarter, and 60.2% in the year-ago quarter.

•Non-GAAP operating expenses were $84.3 million, or 30% of revenue, compared to $77.3 million or 29% of revenue in the prior quarter, and $75.2 million or 37% of revenue in the year-ago quarter.

•Non-GAAP income from operations was 32% of revenue, compared to 33% in the prior quarter, and 24% in the year-ago quarter.

•Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.11, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.00 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.





Management Commentary





"In the second quarter, revenue was up 6% sequentially andup 36% year-over-year, as a result of strong demand across all our product portfolio. In particular, fiber gateway access, Wi-Fi, and wireless infrastructure continue to drive solid revenue expansion. Our connectivity category was up nearly 80% year-over-year, driven by our differentiated Wi-Fi6 feature set, and we are on a firm trajectory to deliver at least $200 million of Wi-Fi revenue in 2023. We saw strong cash flow from operations of approximately $123.4 million in Q2 and non-GAAP gross margin of 62.3%. We are excited about our pending merger with Silicon Motion, the future growth opportunities of our comprehensive product portfolio, and the accelerating pace of new product launches," commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.





Third Quarter 2022 Business Outlook





The company expects revenue in the third quarter 2022 to be approximately $280 million to $290 million. The Company also estimates the following:

•GAAP gross margin of approximately 57.5% to 60.5%;

•Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 60.5% to 63.5%;

•GAAP operating expenses of approximately $115 million to $121 million;

•Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $81 million to $87 million; and

•GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expense of approximately $3.5 million.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our future financial performance (including specifically our current guidance for third quarter 2022 revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, and interest and other expenses, as well as statements with respect to confidence in the Company's outlook for third quarter 2022) and statements concerning expectations of potential developments in our target markets, including (without limitation) management's views with respect to the prospects for and trends in our broadband, connectivity and infrastructure markets, and in particular, expectations concerning the development of our Wi-Fi market, including the Company's ability to continue to increase market share and drive future growth opportunities in such market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and our future financial performance and operating results forecasts generally. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation, risks relating to our proposed merger with Silicon Motion; intense competition in our industry; increasing supply chain risks within our industry, including increases in shipping and material costs and substantial shipping delays resulting in extended lead-times; inflation trends in our supply chain and in the global economy generally; uncertainties concerning the outcome of global trade negotiations, export control limitations, and heightened geopolitical risks generally; our dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; our ability to develop and introduce new and enhanced products on a timely basis and achieve market acceptance of those products, particularly as we seek to expand outside of our historic markets; potential uncertainties arising from continued consolidation among cable television and satellite operators in our target markets and continued consolidation among competitors within the semiconductor industry generally; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop, including in particular markets we have entered more recently such as broadband, Wi-Fi and 5G wireless and fiber-optic data center high-speed interconnect infrastructure markets but also existing markets; the impact of our indebtedness and limitations on our operating flexibility based on financial and operating covenants in the applicable term loan agreements, including (without limitation) debt covenant restrictions that may limit our ability to obtain additional financing, granting liens, undergoing certain fundamental changes, or making investments or certain restricted payments, and selling assets; risks relating to intellectual property protection and the prevalence of intellectual property litigation in our industry; our reliance on a limited number of third party manufacturers; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 2, 2022, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in MaxLinear's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of July 27, 2022, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, income from operations as percentage of revenue, and diluted earnings per share. These supplemental measures exclude the effects of (i) stock-based compensation expense; (ii) accruals related to our performance based bonus plan for 2022, which we currently intend to settle in shares of our common stock; (iii) accruals related to our performance-based bonus plan for 2021, which we settled in shares of common stock in 2022; (iv) amortization of purchased intangible assets; (v) research and development funded by others; (vi) acquisition and integration costs related to our acquisitions; (vii) professional fees and settlement costs related to IP and commercial litigation matters; (viii) severance and other restructuring charges; (ix) other non-recurring interest and other income (expenses), net attributable to acquisitions and (x) non-cash income tax benefits and expenses. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with and do not serve as an alternative for GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our GAAP results of operations. These non-GAAP measures should only be viewed in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures. We

compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures can provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other one-time expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results. Among other uses, our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. In addition, management's incentive compensation will be determined in part using these non-GAAP measures because we believe non-GAAP measures better reflect our core operating performance.

The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense relates to equity incentive awards granted to our employees, directors, and consultants. Our equity incentive plans are important components of our employee incentive compensation arrangements and are reflected as expenses in our GAAP results. Stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be a significant recurring expense for MaxLinear. While we include the dilutive impact of equity awards in weighted average shares outstanding, the expense associated with stock-based awards reflects a non-cash charge that we exclude from non-GAAP net income.

Bonuses under our executive and non-executive bonus programs have been excluded from our non-GAAP net income for all periods reported. Bonus payments for the 2021 performance periods were settled through the issuance of shares of common stock under our equity incentive plans in February 2022. We currently expect that bonus awards under our fiscal 2022 program will be settled in common stock in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Expenses incurred in relation to acquisitions include amortization of purchased intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs primarily consisting of professional and consulting fees, and accretion of discount on deferred purchase price payments to interest expense.

Research and development funded by others represents proceeds received under contracts for jointly funded R&D projects to develop technology that may be commercialized into a product in the future. Initially such proceeds may not yet be recognized in GAAP results if, pursuant to contract terms, the Company may be required to repay all or a portion of the funds provided by the other party under certain conditions. Management believes it is not probable that it will trigger such conditions. Once such conditions have been resolved, the proceeds are recognized in GAAP results, and accordingly, reversed from non-GAAP results.

Restructuring charges incurred are related to our restructuring plans which eliminate redundancies and primarily include severance and restructuring costs related to impairment of leased right-of-use assets or from exiting certain facilities.

Expenses incurred in relation to our intellectual property and commercial litigation include professional fees incurred.

Income tax benefits and expense adjustments are those that do not affect cash income taxes payable.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the historic periods disclosed in this press release appear below. Because of the inherent uncertainty associated with our ability to project future charges, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects as well as potential impairments, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and accordingly we have not provided a reconciliation for non-GAAP guidance provided for the third quarter 2022.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear's registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net revenue $ 280,009 $ 263,927 $ 205,376 Cost of net revenue 115,658 109,337 92,833 Gross profit 164,351 154,590 112,543 Operating expenses: Research and development 80,395 65,886 74,416 Selling, general and administrative 44,487 40,577 35,885 Restructuring charges 462 - 38 Total operating expenses 125,344 106,463 110,339 Income from operations 39,007 48,127 2,204 Interest income 82 31 18 Interest expense (2,416) (2,349) (3,741) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (5,221) Other income (expense), net 7,179 (770) (537) Total other income (expense), net 4,845 (3,088) (9,481) Income (loss) before income taxes 43,852 45,039 (7,277) Income tax provision (benefit) 11,886 11,453 (8,010) Net income $ 31,966 $ 33,586 $ 733 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.44 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.01 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 77,858 77,192 75,930 Diluted 80,279 80,641 79,026





MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net revenue $ 543,936 $ 414,735 Cost of net revenue 224,995 190,473 Gross profit 318,941 224,262 Operating expenses: Research and development 146,281 137,582 Selling, general and administrative 85,064 72,354 Restructuring charges 462 2,204 Total operating expenses 231,807 212,140 Income from operations 87,134 12,122 Interest income 113 18 Interest expense (4,765) (7,947) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (5,221) Other income (expense), net 6,409 (641) Total other income (expense), net 1,757 (13,791) Income (loss) before income taxes 88,891 (1,669) Income tax provision (benefit) 23,339 (6,204) Net income $ 65,552 $ 4,535 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.06 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 77,527 75,394 Diluted 80,462 78,657





MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 31,966 $ 33,586 $ 733 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 19,569 23,880 21,997 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 471 486 918 Stock-based compensation 19,469 18,554 13,966 Deferred income taxes 517 6,842 (6,002) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 5 159 20 Unrealized holding (gain) loss on investments (4,813) 954 - Impairment of leased right-of-use assets 462 - - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 5,221 (Gain) loss on foreign currency and other (2,359) (316) 387 Excess tax benefits on stock based awards (2,309) (7,120) (2,822) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,000) (5,969) (47,800) Inventory (7,390) (7,338) (6,254) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,675) 3,503 3,588 Leased right-of-use assets - - 36 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 29,669 32,952 8,652 Accrued compensation 9,118 12,237 13,857 Accrued price protection liability 42,822 27,975 (344) Lease liabilities (2,210) (3,301) (2,345) Other long-term liabilities 1,125 (2,918) 4,043 Net cash provided by operating activities 123,437 134,166 7,851 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (10,706) (4,800) (11,158) Purchases of intangible assets (567) (4,637) - Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (7,500) Proceeds loaned under notes receivable - (10,000) - Purchases of investments (5,000) (23,325) - Net cash used in investing activities (16,273) (42,762) (18,658) Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of debt - - 350,000 Payment of debt issuance cost - - (4,127) Repayment of debt (40,000) (20,000) (349,813) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,046 87 4,796 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (3,698) (24,449) (2,663) Repurchase of common stock (5,214) (26,297) (4,464) Net cash used in financing activities (45,866) (70,659) (6,271) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,132) (230) (681) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 60,166 20,515 (17,759) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 152,253 131,738 149,193 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 212,419 $ 152,253 $ 131,434

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 65,552 $ 4,535 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 43,449 44,322 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 957 2,071 Stock-based compensation 38,023 26,921 Deferred income taxes 7,359 (5,461) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 164 388 Unrealized holding gain on investments (3,859) - Impairment of leasehold improvements - 226 Impairment of leased right-of-use assets 462 429 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 5,221 (Gain) loss on foreign currency (2,675) 408 Excess tax benefits on stock-based awards (9,429) (4,631) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (16,969) (67,879) Inventory (14,728) (596) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,828 33,448 Leased right-of-use assets - 72 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 62,621 6,311 Accrued compensation 21,355 15,233 Accrued price protection liability 70,797 6,955 Lease liabilities (5,511) (4,347) Other long-term liabilities (1,793) 4,497 Net cash provided by operating activities 257,603 68,123 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (15,506) (17,310) Purchases of intangible assets (5,204) (1,112) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (27,500) Proceeds loaned under notes receivable (10,000) - Purchases of investments (28,325) (5,000) Net cash used in investing activities (59,035) (50,922) Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of debt - 350,000 Payment of debt issuance cost - (4,127) Repayment of debt (60,000) (369,813) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,133 6,094 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units

(28,147) (10,105) Repurchase of common stock (31,511) (7,137) Net cash used in financing activities (116,525) (35,088) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,362) (713) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 80,681 (18,600) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 131,738 150,034 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 212,419 $ 131,434

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,363 $ 151,111 $ 130,312 Short-term restricted cash 162 105 107 Short-term investments 23,864 19,051 - Accounts receivable, net 137,065 125,693 135,321 Inventory 146,431 139,041 98,502 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,739 19,575 13,866 Total current assets 538,624 454,576 378,108 Long-term restricted cash 894 1,037 1,015 Property and equipment, net 64,136 60,022 48,104 Leased right-of-use assets 33,154 32,919 22,847 Intangible assets, net 127,928 140,153 174,964 Goodwill 306,739 306,713 302,828 Deferred tax assets 81,762 82,326 91,526 Other long-term assets 27,456 21,381 7,235 Total assets $ 1,180,693 $ 1,099,127 $ 1,026,627 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities $ 316,081 $ 234,795 $ 211,789 Long-term lease liabilities 27,838 30,208 20,445 Long-term debt 246,450 286,298 343,022 Other long-term liabilities 20,727 19,980 17,704 Stockholders' equity 569,597 527,846 433,667 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,180,693 $ 1,099,127 $ 1,026,627





MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 164,351 $ 154,590 $ 112,543 Stock-based compensation 162 163 148 Performance based equity 146 112 127 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 9,820 10,811 10,743 Non-GAAP gross profit 174,479 165,676 123,561 GAAP R&D expenses 80,395 65,886 74,416 Stock-based compensation (9,983) (9,676) (7,268) Performance based equity (7,231) (5,337) (8,249) Research and development funded by others (2,000) 2,800 (3,800) Acquisition and integration costs - - (38) Non-GAAP R&D expenses 61,181 53,673 55,061 GAAP SG&A expenses 44,487 40,577 35,885 Stock-based compensation (9,324) (8,715) (6,551) Performance based equity (2,708) (2,068) (3,357) Amortization of purchased intangible assets (2,926) (6,176) (5,816) Acquisition and integration costs (6,369) 5 (25) Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 23,160 23,623 20,136 GAAP restructuring expenses 462 - 38 Restructuring charges (462) - (38) Non-GAAP restructuring expenses - - - GAAP income from operations 39,007 48,127 2,204 Total non-GAAP adjustments 51,131 40,253 46,160 Non-GAAP income from operations 90,138 88,380 48,364 GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt - - (5,221) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 5,221 Non-GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt - - - GAAP interest and other income (expense), net 4,845 (3,088) (4,260) Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net 56 68 133 Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net 4,901 (3,020) (4,127) GAAP income (loss) before income taxes 43,852 45,039 (7,277) Total non-GAAP adjustments 51,187 40,321 51,514 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 95,039 85,360 44,237 GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 11,886 11,453 (8,010) Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses (6,184) (6,331) 10,665 Non-GAAP income tax provision 5,702 5,122 2,655 GAAP net income 31,966 33,586 733 Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 51,187 40,321 51,514 Less: total tax adjustments (6,184) (6,331) 10,665 Non-GAAP net income $ 89,337 $ 80,238 $ 41,582 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share 77,858 77,192 75,930 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 80,279 80,641 79,026 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 1.15 $ 1.04 $ 0.55 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.11 $ 1.00 $ 0.53

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (in thousands, except per share data)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 318,941 $ 224,262 Stock-based compensation 325 317 Performance based equity 258 209 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 20,631 21,490 Non-GAAP gross profit 340,155 246,278 GAAP R&D expenses 146,281 137,582 Stock-based compensation (19,659) (14,430) Performance based equity (12,568) (12,847) Research and development funded by others 800 (3,800) Acquisition and integration costs - (130) Non-GAAP R&D expenses 114,854 106,375 GAAP SG&A expenses 85,064 72,354 Stock-based compensation (18,039) (12,175) Performance based equity (4,776) (5,247) Amortization of purchased intangible assets (9,102) (11,886) Acquisition and integration costs (6,364) (1,586) IP litigation costs, net - (11) Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 46,783 41,449 GAAP restructuring expenses 462 2,204 Restructuring charges (462) (2,204) Non-GAAP restructuring expenses - - GAAP income from operations 87,134 12,122 Total non-GAAP adjustments 91,384 86,332 Non-GAAP income from operations 178,518 98,454 GAAP income (loss) on extinguishment of debt - (5,221) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 5,221 Non-GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt - - GAAP interest and other income (expense), net 1,757 (8,570) Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net 124 443 Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net 1,881 (8,127) GAAP income (loss) before income taxes 88,891 (1,669) Total non-GAAP adjustments 91,508 91,996 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 180,399 90,327 GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 23,339 (6,204) Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses (12,515) 11,624 Non-GAAP income tax provision 10,824 5,420 GAAP net income 65,552 4,535 Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 91,508 91,996 Less: total tax adjustments (12,515) 11,624 Non-GAAP net income $ 169,575 $ 84,907 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share 77,527 75,394 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 80,462 78,657 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 2.19 $ 1.13 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.11 $ 1.08

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP gross profit 58.7 % 58.6 % 54.8 % Stock-based compensation 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Performance based equity 0.1 % - % 0.1 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 3.5 % 4.1 % 5.2 % Non-GAAP gross profit 62.3 % 62.8 % 60.2 % GAAP R&D expenses 28.7 % 25.0 % 36.2 % Stock-based compensation (3.6) % (3.7) % (3.5) % Performance based equity (2.6) % (2.0) % (4.0) % Research and development funded by others (0.7) % 1.1 % (1.9) % Acquisition and integration costs - % - % - % Non-GAAP R&D expenses 21.9 % 20.3 % 26.8 % GAAP SG&A expenses 15.9 % 15.4 % 17.5 % Stock-based compensation (3.3) % (3.3) % (3.2) % Performance based equity (1.0) % (0.8) % (1.6) % Amortization of purchased intangible assets (1.0) % (2.3) % (2.8) % Acquisition and integration costs (2.3) % - % - % Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 8.3 % 9.0 % 9.8 % GAAP restructuring expenses 0.2 % - % - % Restructuring charges (0.2) % - % - % Non-GAAP restructuring expenses - % - % - % GAAP income from operations 13.9 % 18.2 % 1.1 % Total non-GAAP adjustments 18.3 % 15.3 % 22.5 % Non-GAAP income from operations 32.2 % 33.5 % 23.6 % GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt - % - % (2.5) % Loss on extinguishment of debt - % - % 2.5 % Non-GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt - % - % - % GAAP interest and other income (expense), net 1.7 % (1.2) % (2.1) % Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net - % - % 0.1 % Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net 1.8 % (1.1) % (2.0) % GAAP income (loss) before income taxes 15.7 % 17.1 % (3.5) % Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 18.3 % 15.3 % 25.1 % Non-GAAP income before income taxes 33.9 % 32.3 % 21.5 % GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 4.2 % 4.3 % (3.9) % Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses (2.2) % (2.4) % 5.2 % Non-GAAP income tax provision 2.0 % 1.9 % 1.3 % GAAP net income 11.4 % 12.7 % 0.4 % Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 18.3 % 15.3 % 25.1 % Less: total tax adjustments (2.2) % (2.4) % 5.2 % Non-GAAP net income 31.9 % 30.4 % 20.3 %

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP gross profit 58.6 % 54.1 % Stock-based compensation 0.1 % 0.1 % Performance based equity 0.1 % 0.1 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 3.8 % 5.2 % Non-GAAP gross profit 62.5 % 59.4 % GAAP R&D expenses 26.9 % 33.2 % Stock-based compensation (3.6) % (3.5) % Performance based equity (2.3) % (3.1) % Research and development funded by others 0.2 % (0.9) % Acquisition and integration costs - % - % Non-GAAP R&D expenses 21.1 % 25.7 % GAAP SG&A expenses 15.6 % 17.4 % Stock-based compensation (3.3) % (2.9) % Performance based equity (0.9) % (1.3) % Amortization of purchased intangible assets (1.7) % (2.9) % Acquisition and integration costs (1.2) % (0.4) % Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 8.6 % 10.0 % GAAP restructuring expenses 0.1 % 0.5 % Restructuring charges (0.1) % (0.5) % Non-GAAP restructuring expenses - % - % GAAP income from operations 16.0 % 2.9 % Total non-GAAP adjustments 16.8 % 20.8 % Non-GAAP income from operations 32.8 % 23.7 % GAAP income (loss) on extinguishment of debt - % (1.3) % Loss on extinguishment of debt - % 1.3 % Non-GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt - % - % GAAP interest and other income (expense), net 0.3 % (2.1) % Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net - % 0.1 % Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net 0.4 % (2.0) % GAAP income (loss) before income taxes 16.3 % (0.4) % Total non-GAAP adjustments 16.8 % 22.2 % Non-GAAP income before income taxes 33.2 % 21.8 % GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 4.3 % (1.5) % Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses (2.3) % 2.8 % Non-GAAP income tax provision 2.0 % 1.3 % GAAP net income 12.1 % 1.1 % Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 16.8 % 22.2 % Less: total tax adjustments (2.3) % 2.8 % Non-GAAP net income 31.2 % 20.5 %

