    MXL   US57776J1007

MAXLINEAR, INC.

(MXL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
34.81 USD   +2.50%
04:36pMaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
2022A New Hybrid Gateway with G.hn Backhaul Unveiled by MaxLinear and Microchip Technology for Versatile Smart Grid Use Cases
AQ
2022MaxLinear Seeks Acquisitions
CI
MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

01/09/2023 | 04:36pm EST
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time; 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 after the close of market on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Date:

February 1, 2023

Time:

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Hosts:

Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and

Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer

Dial-in:

US toll free: 1-877-407-3109

International: 1-201-493-6798

Webcast: https://investors.maxlinear.com

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 120 M
Net income 2022 132 M
Net cash 2022 29,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 668 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 503
Free-Float 92,4%
