    MXL   US57776J1007

MAXLINEAR, INC.

(MXL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
36.57 USD   -0.11%
MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
09/28MaxLinear Partners with RFHIC to Accelerate Deployment of Ultra-Wideband 5G Power Amplifiers
BU
MaxLinear Inc Partners with RFHIC to Accelerate Deployment of Ultra-Wideband 5G Power Amplifiers
CI
MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/07/2022 | 08:36am EDT
Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time; 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 after the close of market on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Date:

October 25, 2022

Time:

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Hosts:

Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and
Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer

Dial-in:

US toll free: 1-877-407-3109
International: 1-201-493-6798

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
