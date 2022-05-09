Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MaxLinear, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
MAXLINEAR, INC.

05/09 04:00:01 pm EDT
40.91 USD   -5.45%
MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Financial Conference Participation for the Second Quarter 2022

05/09/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conferences in the second quarter of 2022:

  • 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The MaxLinear presentation is scheduled for 02:10 p.m. ET. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.
  • 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (virtual) on Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Loop Capital Markets Third Annual Investor Conference (virtual) on Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The MaxLinear presentation is scheduled for 03:35 p.m. ET. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.


