MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Financial Conference Participation for the Second Quarter 2022

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conferences in the second quarter of 2022:

50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The MaxLinear presentation is scheduled for 02:10 p.m. ET. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (virtual) on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Loop Capital Markets Third Annual Investor Conference (virtual) on Thursday, June 2, 2022

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The MaxLinear presentation is scheduled for 03:35 p.m. ET. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.

