MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

GAAP basis:

  • Net revenue was $125.4 million, down 8% sequentially anddown 57% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 54.7%, compared to 54.6% in the prior quarter, and 56.2% in the year-ago quarter.
  • GAAP operating expenses were $110.3 million in the fourth quarter 2023, or 88% of net revenue, compared to $91.8 million in the prior quarter, or 68% of net revenue, and $122.2 million in the year-ago quarter, or 42% of net revenue.
  • GAAP loss from operations was 33% of net revenue, compared to loss from operations of 13% of net revenue in the prior quarter, and income from operations of 14% of net revenue in the year-ago quarter.
  • Net cash flow used in operating activities was $16.6 million, compared to net cash flow used in operating activities of $12.8 million in the prior quarter, and net cash flow provided by operating activities of $69.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.47, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.49 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP basis:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.4%. This compares to 60.8% in the prior quarter, and 59.6% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $75.7 million, or 60% of net revenue, compared to $75.1 million or 55% of net revenue in the prior quarter, and $78.5 million or 27% of net revenue in the year-ago quarter.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was 1% of net revenue, compared to 5% in the prior quarter, and 32% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.01, compared to $0.02 in the prior quarter, and $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue was $693.3 million, down 38% over fiscal 2022.
  • GAAP gross margin was 55.6%, down from 58.0% in the prior year, and non-GAAP gross margin was 60.8%, down from 61.6% the prior year.
  • GAAP operating expenses were $423.9 million, or 61% of net revenue, compared to $469.5 million or 42% of net revenue in fiscal 2022, and non-GAAP operating expenses were $314.1 million, or 45% of net revenue, compared to $320.5 million or 29% of net revenue in the prior year.
  • GAAP loss from operations was 6% of net revenue, compared to GAAP income from operations of 16% in fiscal 2022, and non-GAAP income from operations was 15.5% of net revenue, compared to 33.0% in the prior year.
  • Net cash flow provided by operations of $43.4 million, compared to $388.7 million in fiscal 2022.
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.91) compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.55 in the prior year, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.10 compared to $4.23 in fiscal 2022.

Management Commentary

In the fourth quarter, we delivered $125.4 million in revenues, with solid gross margin performance and positive cash flow. For 2023, revenues were $693.3 million, with wireless infrastructure continuing to be a highlight, growing 30% over the previous year.

“As we look ahead, we believe 2024 will be the start of an exciting period of growth and opportunity for MaxLinear. Market headwinds of the past year in broadband and connectivity are likely to become tailwinds over time when customer inventory rationalization winds down and incentive programs begin to provide new market stimulus. Most importantly, the investments we made in product innovations in wireless and optical datacenter network infrastructure, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and fiber broadband access gateways are beginning to open up new and significant revenue opportunities that are expected to drive our growth for many years to come,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.

First Quarter 2024 Business Outlook

The company expects net revenue in the first quarter of 2024 to be approximately $85 million to $105 million. The Company also estimates the following:

  • GAAP gross margin of approximately 50.0% to 54.0%;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 59.5% to 62.5%;
  • GAAP operating expenses of approximately $115 million to $125 million;
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $72 million to $78 million;
  • GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expense of approximately $1 million to $2 million; and
  • GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share count of approximately 82.3 million each.

Webcast and Conference Call

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2023

 

September 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Net revenue

$

125,353

 

 

$

135,530

 

 

$

290,586

 

Cost of net revenue

 

56,814

 

 

 

61,586

 

 

 

127,246

 

Gross profit

 

68,539

 

 

 

73,944

 

 

 

163,340

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

65,250

 

 

 

66,306

 

 

 

73,724

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

34,384

 

 

 

25,402

 

 

 

44,472

 

Impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,811

 

Restructuring charges

 

10,648

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

1,172

 

Total operating expenses

 

110,282

 

 

 

91,762

 

 

 

122,179

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

(41,743

)

 

 

(17,818

)

 

 

41,161

 

Interest income

 

1,781

 

 

 

1,736

 

 

 

70

 

Interest expense

 

(2,909

)

 

 

(2,715

)

 

 

(2,292

)

Other income (expense), net

 

240

 

 

 

(22,721

)

 

 

1,774

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

(888

)

 

 

(23,700

)

 

 

(448

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(42,631

)

 

 

(41,518

)

 

 

40,713

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

(4,131

)

 

 

(1,689

)

 

 

9,633

 

Net income (loss)

$

(38,500

)

 

$

(39,829

)

 

$

31,080

 

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.47

)

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

0.40

 

Diluted

$

(0.47

)

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

0.38

 

Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

81,681

 

 

 

81,249

 

 

 

78,649

 

Diluted

 

81,681

 

 

 

81,249

 

 

 

82,406

 

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Net revenue

 

$

693,263

 

 

$

1,120,252

 

Cost of net revenue

 

 

307,600

 

 

 

470,483

 

Gross profit

 

 

385,663

 

 

 

649,769

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

269,504

 

 

 

296,442

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

132,156

 

 

 

168,008

 

Impairment losses

 

 

2,438

 

 

 

2,811

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

19,786

 

 

 

2,265

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

423,884

 

 

 

469,526

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

(38,221

)

 

 

180,243

 

Interest income

 

 

6,053

 

 

 

245

 

Interest expense

 

 

(10,702

)

 

 

(9,768

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(20,940

)

 

 

3,478

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

(25,589

)

 

 

(6,045

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(63,810

)

 

 

174,198

 

Income tax provision

 

 

9,337

 

 

 

49,158

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(73,147

)

 

$

125,040

 

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.91

)

 

$

1.60

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.91

)

 

$

1.55

 

Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

80,719

 

 

 

78,039

 

Diluted

 

 

80,719

 

 

 

80,852

 

 

 

 

 

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2023

 

September 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(38,500

)

 

$

(39,829

)

 

$

31,080

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

16,593

 

 

 

17,014

 

 

 

18,825

 

Impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,811

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases

 

703

 

 

 

685

 

 

 

513

 

Stock-based compensation

 

16,413

 

 

 

5,118

 

 

 

23,550

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(10,954

)

 

 

(2,384

)

 

 

133

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

3

 

Gain on sale of investments

 

(434

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,375

)

Unrealized holding (gain) loss on investments

 

(2,152

)

 

 

5,876

 

 

 

58

 

(Gain) loss on settlement of pension

 

 

 

 

(1,008

)

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on foreign currency and other

 

2,335

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

1,416

 

Excess tax (benefits) deficiencies on stock based awards

 

276

 

 

 

769

 

 

 

(219

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(12,363

)

 

 

(2,398

)

 

 

7,101

 

Inventory

 

15,034

 

 

 

11,210

 

 

 

5,426

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

887

 

 

 

(4,563

)

 

 

(2,168

)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

(11,514

)

 

 

9,347

 

 

 

(16,574

)

Accrued compensation

 

932

 

 

 

4,914

 

 

 

9,816

 

Accrued price protection liability

 

3,474

 

 

 

(11,995

)

 

 

(3,394

)

Lease liabilities

 

(2,780

)

 

 

(2,882

)

 

 

(2,955

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

5,477

 

 

 

(2,669

)

 

 

(2,690

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

(16,573

)

 

 

(12,792

)

 

 

69,357

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,274

)

 

 

(1,927

)

 

 

(16,628

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(157

)

 

 

(674

)

 

 

(744

)

Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(940

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of trading securities

 

17,198

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

14,827

 

 

 

(2,601

)

 

 

(17,372

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of debt commitment fees

 

 

 

 

(18,325

)

 

 

 

Repayment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(50,000

)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

1,391

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

1,792

 

Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units

 

(220

)

 

 

(3,232

)

 

 

(369

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

1,171

 

 

 

(21,465

)

 

 

(48,577

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

779

 

 

 

(633

)

 

 

2,456

 

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

204

 

 

 

(37,491

)

 

 

5,864

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

188,152

 

 

 

225,643

 

 

 

182,493

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

188,356

 

 

$

188,152

 

 

$

188,357

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(73,147

)

 

$

125,040

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

71,516

 

 

 

80,731

 

Impairment losses

 

 

2,438

 

 

 

2,811

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases

 

 

2,561

 

 

 

1,975

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

55,176

 

 

 

81,704

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(4,452

)

 

 

23,454

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

2,057

 

 

 

170

 

Gain on sale of investments

 

 

(434

)

 

 

(3,375

)

Unrealized holding loss on investments

 

 

1,765

 

 

 

1,476

 

Impairment of leased right-of-use assets

 

 

 

 

 

462

 

(Gain) loss on settlement of pension

 

 

(1,008

)

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on foreign currency

 

 

2,475

 

 

 

(1,829

)

Excess tax benefits on stock-based awards

 

 

(253

)

 

 

(9,921

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

1,406

 

 

 

(50,875

)

Inventory

 

 

60,636

 

 

 

(28,841

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(9,328

)

 

 

1,789

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

(29,431

)

 

 

65,815

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

9,708

 

 

 

42,003

 

Accrued price protection liability

 

 

(41,562

)

 

 

73,574

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

(11,671

)

 

 

(11,440

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

4,920

 

 

 

(5,997

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

43,372

 

 

 

388,726

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(13,454

)

 

 

(41,253

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

(6,355

)

 

 

(11,184

)

Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(13,324

)

 

 

 

Proceeds loaned under notes receivable

 

 

 

 

 

(10,000

)

Purchases of investments

 

 

 

 

 

(29,325

)

Sales of trading securities

 

 

17,198

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(15,935

)

 

 

(91,762

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Payment of debt commitment fees

 

 

(18,325

)

 

 

 

Repayment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(185,000

)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

4,559

 

 

 

5,006

 

Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units

 

 

(12,590

)

 

 

(28,896

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

(31,511

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(26,356

)

 

 

(240,401

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(1,082

)

 

 

56

 

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(1

)

 

 

56,619

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

188,357

 

 

 

131,738

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

188,356

 

 

$

188,357

 

 

 

 

 

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

September 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

187,288

 

$

187,028

 

$

187,353

Short-term restricted cash

 

1,051

 

 

1,105

 

 

982

Short-term investments

 

 

 

14,612

 

 

18,529

Accounts receivable, net

 

170,619

 

 

158,232

 

 

170,971

Inventory

 

99,908

 

 

114,942

 

 

160,544

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

29,159

 

 

32,688

 

 

24,745

Total current assets

 

488,025

 

 

508,607

 

 

563,124

Long-term restricted cash

 

17

 

 

19

 

 

22

Property and equipment, net

 

66,431

 

 

69,484

 

 

79,018

Leased right-of-use assets

 

31,264

 

 

32,647

 

 

28,515

Intangible assets, net

 

73,630

 

 

82,643

 

 

109,316

Goodwill

 

318,588

 

 

318,456

 

 

306,739

Deferred tax assets

 

69,493

 

 

59,121

 

 

66,491

Other long-term assets

 

32,809

 

 

32,810

 

 

26,800

Total assets

$

1,080,257

 

$

1,103,787

 

$

1,180,025

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

$

222,129

 

$

232,910

 

$

341,086

Long-term lease liabilities

 

26,243

 

 

28,017

 

 

23,353

Long-term debt

 

122,375

 

 

122,219

 

 

121,757

Other long-term liabilities

 

23,245

 

 

17,964

 

 

17,444

Stockholders’ equity

 

686,265

 

 

702,677

 

 

676,385

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,080,257

 

$

1,103,787

 

$

1,180,025

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2023

 

September 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

GAAP gross profit

$

68,539

 

 

$

73,944

 

 

$

163,340

 

Stock-based compensation

 

137

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

222

 

Performance based equity

 

17

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

175

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

8,332

 

 

 

8,332

 

 

 

9,325

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

77,025

 

 

 

82,465

 

 

 

173,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP R&D expenses

 

65,250

 

 

 

66,306

 

 

 

73,724

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(11,061

)

 

 

(9,436

)

 

 

(10,341

)

Performance based equity

 

(1,918

)

 

 

(2,288

)

 

 

(8,205

)

Research and development funded by others

 

(2,000

)

 

 

(5,500

)

 

 

(2,000

)

Non-GAAP R&D expenses

 

50,271

 

 

 

49,082

 

 

 

53,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP SG&A expenses

 

34,384

 

 

 

25,402

 

 

 

44,472

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(5,215

)

 

 

4,488

 

 

 

(12,988

)

Performance based equity

 

(1,324

)

 

 

(999

)

 

 

(3,791

)

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

(591

)

 

 

(653

)

 

 

(1,312

)

Acquisition and integration costs

 

(1,799

)

 

 

(2,172

)

 

 

(1,069

)

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses

 

25,455

 

 

 

26,066

 

 

 

25,312

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,811

 

Impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,811

)

Non-GAAP impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP restructuring expenses

 

10,648

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

1,172

 

Restructuring charges

 

(10,648

)

 

 

(54

)

 

 

(1,172

)

Non-GAAP restructuring expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) from operations

 

(41,743

)

 

 

(17,818

)

 

 

41,161

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

43,042

 

 

 

25,135

 

 

 

53,411

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

 

1,299

 

 

 

7,317

 

 

 

94,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

 

(888

)

 

 

(23,700

)

 

 

(448

)

Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net

 

54

 

 

 

18,395

 

 

 

59

 

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

 

(834

)

 

 

(5,305

)

 

 

(389

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) before income taxes

 

(42,631

)

 

 

(41,518

)

 

 

40,713

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

43,096

 

 

 

43,530

 

 

 

53,470

 

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

 

465

 

 

 

2,012

 

 

 

94,183

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income tax provision (benefit)

 

(4,131

)

 

 

(1,689

)

 

 

9,633

 

Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses

 

4,177

 

 

 

1,891

 

 

 

(3,982

)

Non-GAAP income tax provision

 

46

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

5,651

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

 

(38,500

)

 

 

(39,829

)

 

 

31,080

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes

 

43,096

 

 

 

43,530

 

 

 

53,470

 

Less: total tax adjustments

 

4,177

 

 

 

1,891

 

 

 

(3,982

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

419

 

 

$

1,810

 

 

$

88,532

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share

 

81,681

 

 

 

81,249

 

 

 

78,649

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

 

82,681

 

 

 

81,968

 

 

 

82,406

 

Non-GAAP basic net income per share

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

1.13

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

1.07

 

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

GAAP gross profit

 

$

385,663

 

 

$

649,769

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

763

 

 

 

735

 

Performance based equity

 

 

111

 

 

 

569

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

 

35,102

 

 

 

39,288

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

 

421,639

 

 

 

690,361

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP R&D expenses

 

 

269,504

 

 

 

296,442

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(44,189

)

 

 

(40,635

)

Performance based equity

 

 

(7,568

)

 

 

(28,463

)

Research and development funded by others

 

 

(9,500

)

 

 

(2,200

)

Non-GAAP R&D expenses

 

 

208,247

 

 

 

225,144

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP SG&A expenses

 

 

132,156

 

 

 

168,008

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(10,224

)

 

 

(40,335

)

Performance based equity

 

 

(3,874

)

 

 

(11,610

)

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

 

(2,881

)

 

 

(11,955

)

Acquisition and integration costs

 

 

(9,286

)

 

 

(8,711

)

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses

 

 

105,891

 

 

 

95,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP impairment losses

 

 

2,438

 

 

 

2,811

 

Impairment losses

 

 

(2,438

)

 

 

(2,811

)

Non-GAAP impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP restructuring expenses

 

 

19,786

 

 

 

2,265

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

(19,786

)

 

 

(2,265

)

Non-GAAP restructuring expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) from operations

 

 

(38,221

)

 

 

180,243

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

145,722

 

 

 

189,577

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

 

 

107,501

 

 

 

369,820

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

 

 

(25,589

)

 

 

(6,045

)

Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net

 

 

18,628

 

 

 

241

 

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

 

 

(6,961

)

 

 

(5,804

)

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(63,810

)

 

 

174,198

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

164,350

 

 

 

189,818

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

100,540

 

 

 

364,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income tax provision

 

 

9,337

 

 

 

49,158

 

Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses

 

 

717

 

 

 

(27,317

)

Non-GAAP income tax provision

 

 

10,054

 

 

 

21,841

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

 

 

(73,147

)

 

 

125,040

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes

 

 

164,350

 

 

 

189,818

 

Less: total tax adjustments

 

 

717

 

 

 

(27,317

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

90,486

 

 

$

342,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share

 

 

80,719

 

 

 

78,039

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

 

 

81,929

 

 

 

80,852

 

Non-GAAP basic net income per share

 

$

1.12

 

 

$

4.38

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

 

$

1.10

 

 

$

4.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET REVENUE

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2023

 

September 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

GAAP gross margin

54.7

%

 

54.6

%

 

56.2

%

Stock-based compensation

0.1

%

 

0.1

%

 

0.1

%

Performance based equity

%

 

%

 

0.1

%

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

6.7

%

 

6.2

%

 

3.2

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

61.4

%

 

60.8

%

 

59.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP R&D expenses

52.1

%

 

48.9

%

 

25.4

%

Stock-based compensation

(8.8

)%

 

(7.0

)%

 

(3.6

)%

Performance based equity

(1.5

)%

 

(1.7

)%

 

(2.8

)%

Research and development funded by others

(1.6

)%

 

(4.1

)%

 

(0.7

)%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses

40.1

%

 

36.2

%

 

18.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP SG&A expenses

27.4

%

 

18.7

%

 

15.3

%

Stock-based compensation

(4.2

)%

 

3.3

%

 

(4.5

)%

Performance based equity

(1.1

)%

 

(0.7

)%

 

(1.3

)%

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

(0.5

)%

 

(0.5

)%

 

(0.5

)%

Acquisition and integration costs

(1.4

)%

 

(1.6

)%

 

(0.4

)%

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses

20.3

%

 

19.2

%

 

8.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP impairment losses

%

 

%

 

1.0

%

Impairment losses

%

 

%

 

(1.0

)%

Non-GAAP impairment losses

%

 

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP restructuring expenses

8.5

%

 

%

 

0.4

%

Restructuring charges

(8.5

)%

 

%

 

(0.4

)%

Non-GAAP restructuring expenses

%

 

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) from operations

(33.3

)%

 

(13.2

)%

 

14.2

%

Total non-GAAP adjustments

34.3

%

 

18.6

%

 

18.4

%

Non-GAAP income from operations

1.0

%

 

5.4

%

 

32.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

(0.7

)%

 

(17.5

)%

 

(0.2

)%

Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net

%

 

13.6

%

 

%

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

(0.7

)%

 

(3.9

)%

 

(0.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) before income taxes

(34.0

)%

 

(30.6

)%

 

14.0

%

Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes

34.4

%

 

32.1

%

 

18.4

%

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

0.4

%

 

1.5

%

 

32.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income tax provision (benefit)

(3.3

)%

 

(1.3

)%

 

3.3

%

Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses

3.3

%

 

1.4

%

 

(1.4

)%

Non-GAAP income tax provision

%

 

0.2

%

 

1.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

(30.7

)%

 

(29.4

)%

 

10.7

%

Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes

34.4

%

 

32.1

%

 

18.4

%

Less: total tax adjustments

3.3

%

 

1.4

%

 

(1.4

)%

Non-GAAP net income

0.3

%

 

1.3

%

 

30.5

%

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET REVENUE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

GAAP gross margin

 

55.6

%

 

58.0

%

Stock-based compensation

 

0.1

%

 

0.1

%

Performance based equity

 

%

 

0.1

%

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

5.1

%

 

3.5

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

60.8

%

 

61.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP R&D expenses

 

38.9

%

 

26.5

%

Stock-based compensation

 

(6.4

)%

 

(3.6

)%

Performance based equity

 

(1.1

)%

 

(2.5

)%

Research and development funded by others

 

(1.4

)%

 

(0.2

)%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses

 

30.0

%

 

20.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP SG&A expenses

 

19.1

%

 

15.0

%

Stock-based compensation

 

(1.5

)%

 

(3.6

)%

Performance based equity

 

(0.6

)%

 

(1.0

)%

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

(0.4

)%

 

(1.1

)%

Acquisition and integration costs

 

(1.3

)%

 

(0.8

)%

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses

 

15.3

%

 

8.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP impairment losses

 

0.4

%

 

0.3

%

Impairment losses

 

(0.4

)%

 

(0.3

)%

Non-GAAP impairment losses

 

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP restructuring expenses

 

2.9

%

 

0.2

%

Restructuring charges

 

(2.9

)%

 

(0.2

)%

Non-GAAP restructuring expenses

 

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) from operations

 

(5.5

)%

 

16.1

%

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

21.0

%

 

16.9

%

Non-GAAP income from operations

 

15.5

%

 

33.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

 

(3.7

)%

 

(0.5

)%

Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net

 

2.7

%

 

%

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

 

(1.0

)%

 

(0.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) before income taxes

 

(9.2

)%

 

15.6

%

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

23.7

%

 

16.9

%

Non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes

 

14.5

%

 

32.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income tax provision

 

1.4

%

 

4.4

%

Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses

 

0.1

%

 

(2.4

)%

Non-GAAP income tax provision

 

1.5

%

 

2.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

 

(10.6

)%

 

11.2

%

Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes

 

23.7

%

 

16.9

%

Less: total tax adjustments

 

0.1

%

 

(2.4

)%

Non-GAAP net income

 

13.1

%

 

30.5

%

 