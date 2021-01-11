Log in
MAXLINEAR, INC.

(MXL)
MaxLinear, Inc. : to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

01/11/2021
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will attend the following financial conferences.

Financial Conference Schedule

  • 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The presentation will be made virtually and there will be a webcast in the IR section of www.maxlinear.com.
  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference between March 1 and March 4, 2021.
  • SIG Ninth Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
  • Loop Capital’s Inaugural Investor Conference between March 11 and March 12, 2021.
  • Roth 2021 Conference between March 15 and March 17, 2021.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 474 M - -
Net income 2020 -96,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 763 M 2 763 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,41x
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 697
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart MAXLINEAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
MaxLinear, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXLINEAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,50 $
Last Close Price 37,25 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kishore Venkata Seendripu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. LaChance Vice President-Operations
Steven G. Litchfield Chief Financial & Corporate Strategy Officer
Curtis C. Ling Chief Technical Officer
Thomas E. Pardun Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXLINEAR, INC.-2.46%2 763
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.19%536 803
NVIDIA CORPORATION1.70%328 732
INTEL CORPORATION3.67%211 662
BROADCOM INC.1.78%181 248
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED2.82%177 160
