MaxLinear : RFHIC and MaxLinear Achieve Breakthrough Linearization Performance for Ultra-Wideband 5G New Radio

MaxLinear transceivers and linearization technology combine with RFHIC’s power amplifiers to exceed 3GPP requirements for 5G New Radio (NR)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and RFHIC (KOSDAQ: 218410), a leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance active RF and microwave components and hybrid modules recently verified that RFHIC’s Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistor for 5G macro base stations and hybrid power amplifier module (PAM) for 5G massive MIMO base stations achieved breakthrough linearization performance when combined with MaxLinear’s MaxLIN linearization technology, exceeding 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) requirements for ultra-wideband 5G New Radio (5G NR).

RFHIC and MaxLinear are collaborating to optimize the combined performance of power amplifiers, transceivers, and linearization at key 5G bands (3.4 to 3.8GHz and 3.7 to 3.98GHz). The collaboration entails RFHIC’s highly efficient GaN solutions for 5G telecom infrastructure, MaxLinear’s high-performance transceivers, and MaxLinear’s ultra-wideband linearization solution (MaxLIN), achieving outstanding efficiency and linearity performance.

MaxLinear’s transceiver portfolio includes:

MxL16xx, a 4T4R family supporting full wideband with 400MHz of instantaneous bandwidth (IBW) for a wide variety of Macro and small cell applications

MxL155x, a high density 8T8R family supporting full wideband with 400MHz of instantaneous bandwidth (IBW) optimized for high antenna count massive MIMO applications

These transceivers are software compatible, creating a single platform solution that customers can leverage for any application. By providing the transceiver and the linearization solution, along with test data that includes the full transmit lineup, MaxLinear customers can move quickly to production without performance surprises.

RFHIC’s GaN transistors for 5G macro base stations, ID36411D operating at 3.4 to 3.8GHz and ID38411DR operating at 3.7 to 3.98GHz, are designed to achieve the highest efficiency with 100MHz, 200MHz, and 300MHz IBW. The ID36411D achieves over 47% power efficiency for the average output power of 47.41dBm (55W). MaxLIN improves linearity by over 25dB to exceed 3GPP and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requirements with margin.

“Our GaN power amplifier solution will accelerate the size reduction of 5G base station equipment because of its outstanding power efficiency and high integration. Also, its breakthrough wide bandwidth performance will enable one radio unit to support multiple wireless service providers,” said Sam Kim, Vice President at RFHIC.

“Combining RFHIC technology with MaxLinear transceivers and MaxLIN ultra-wideband linearization provides the highest performance solution available on the market for wideband use cases, such as the crucial C-Band which was recently auctioned in the U.S.,” said Helen Kim, Vice President of MaxLinear’s Wireless Technologies & IP. “With our automated lineup optimization tool, we can quickly customize the full transmit line-up and provide our customers a market-ready solution in days, rather than months.”

The collaboration of RFHIC and MaxLinear will support all global sub-6GHz 5G spectrums and contribute to the continued innovation of both conventional base station equipment and O-RAN technology.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

About RFHIC, Inc.

RFHIC Corporation is a leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance active RF & Microwave components and hybrid modules for telecom infrastructures, defense industries, and customized solutions. RFHIC Corporation is headquartered in Anyang, South Korea and its US Corporation is in Morrisville, NC. For more information, please visit www.rfhic.com.

