The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of MaxLinear, Inc. (“MaxLinear” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MXL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 26, 2023, MaxLinear announced its second quarter 2023 financial results, disclosing net revenue of $183.9 million, which was down 34% year-over-year. On this news, MaxLinear’s stock price fell $11.45, or 33.7%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $22.55 per share on July 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 25, 2023, MaxLinear announced its third quarter 2023 financial results, disclosing net revenue of $135.5 million, which was down 53% year-over-year. The Company also provided disappointing revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of $115 million to $135 million. On this news, MaxLinear’s stock price fell $4.04, or 22%, to close at $14.36 per share on October 26, 2023.

Then, on July 24, 2024, MaxLinear released its second quarter 2024 financial results, disclosing that net revenue for the quarter was just $92 million, down 50% year-over-year, due to prolonged burn-off of excess customer inventory leading to weakened demand. On this news, MaxLinear’s stock price fell $8.27, or 37.1%, to close at $14.02 per share on July 25, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

