Maxus Realty Trust : REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

The limited public trading market for shares of our common stock and the lack of a requirement for us to effectuate a liquidity event;

Our compliance, or failure to comply, with the American Disabilities Act of 1990 or other safety regulations and requirements;

Changes in rent control or rent stabilization laws and regulations, eviction laws and regulations and other laws and regulations could have an adverse effect on our operations and property values;

Risks associated with real estate assets and the real estate industry, which could decrease revenues or increase costs and adversely affect the economic performance and value of our properties;

Risks associated with our previously announced strategic review process, including potential changes in market conditions or real estate investor perceptions, adverse external events, changes in our expected use of the proceeds from any property sales, potential losses of business opportunities, increases in our costs and disruptions to our business as a result of the strategic review process;

This quarterly report includes "forward-looking statements," which are statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this section and located elsewhere in this quarterly report regarding the prospects of our industry and our prospects, plans, financial position and business strategy. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "foresee," "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, among others:

The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in this quarterly report, and the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report"). This discussion may contain forward-looking statements based on current judgments and current knowledge of management, which are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from those projected, including but not limited to, those discussed below under "Forward-Looking Statements" and elsewhere in this quarterly report, as well as the "Risk Factors" section in the 2021 Annual Report, as supplemented by the "Risk Factors" section in this quarterly report. Historical results and trends which might appear in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements should not be interpreted as being indicative of future operations.

Our ability to generate sufficient cash flows to make required payments for debt obligations or pay distributions to shareholders;

Our ability to renew, repay or refinance our outstanding debt;

Volatility in the financial markets;

Issuances of additional debt;

The financial condition of Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac and other federal agencies;

Global geopolitical and economic uncertainty; and

Such other factors as discussed throughout this quarterly report.

Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date of this quarterly report, and we do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

General

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Trust") is a corporation formed on June 14, 1984. Historically, the purpose of the Trust has been to acquire equity investments in income-producing real properties, primarily multifamily apartment communities. However, as discussed below, in the first quarter of 2022, the Trust initiated a strategic review of its property portfolio and, during the second quarter of 2022, the Trust's Board adopted a partial plan of liquidation. Unless the context requires otherwise, "we," "our," "us," the "Company," and the "Trust" refer to the Trust, its consolidated subsidiaries and variable interest entities ("VIEs") for which the Trust is the primary beneficiary.

The Trust's corporate offices are located at 104 Armour Road, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116

Our common stock is quoted on the OTC Pink market tier of the OTC market, which operates an interdealer quotation system and electronic messaging service, called OTC Link®, for broker-dealers to trade OTC equity securities.

Description of the Company's Business

We are a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Since 2004, the Trust has been structured as what is commonly referred to as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust ("UPREIT") in which the Trust conducts and intends to continue to conduct all of its activities through its subsidiary, Maxus Operating Limited Partnership, a Delaware limited partnership ("MOLP"). Maxus Realty GP, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of the Trust (the "General Partner"), is the sole general partner of MOLP and has a 0.001% interest in MOLP. As the sole general partner of MOLP, the General Partner generally has the exclusive power under MOLP's limited partnership agreement to manage and conduct the business of MOLP, subject to certain limited approval and voting rights of the limited partners. Maxus Properties, LLC (the "Manager"), a wholly owned subsidiary of MOLP, provides property management services for all of MOLP's properties and certain third-party properties. As of June 30, 2022, we had 340 employees, all of whom are employed by the Manager.

Pursuant to MOLP's limited partnership agreement, MOLP may issue limited partnership operating units (and corresponding limited partnership interests) in return for cash or other property that is contributed to MOLP. Holders of MOLP limited partnership operating units may elect to have their units (and corresponding limited partnership interests) redeemed in return for either (at the Trust's election) the issuance of the Trust's common stock or cash after a one-year holding period. If MOLP limited partnership operating units are redeemed for shares of common stock in the Trust, such units are redeemable on a one unit-for- one share basis. If MOLP limited partnership operating units are redeemed for cash, such units are redeemable at a price per unit based on the average closing price as reported on the OTC market of the Trust's common stock, over a ten-day period preceding the redemption. Holders of MOLP limited partnership operating units are not entitled to rights as shareholders of the Trust prior to conversion of their MOLP limited partnership operating units into shares of the Trust's common stock.

The Trust believes the UPREIT structure enables the Trust to make additional acquisitions of properties from tax-motivated sellers. As an UPREIT, the Trust may issue MOLP limited partnership operating units to tax-motivated sellers who contribute properties to MOLP, which allows those sellers to realize certain tax benefits that would be unavailable to them if the Trust purchased those properties directly for cash or common stock. As of June 30, 2022, the Trust owns approximately 57.9% of the outstanding limited partnership interests in MOLP as well as the general partnership interest. Non-controlling holders of MOLP

