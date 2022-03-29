Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. May & Baker Nigeria plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAYBAKER   NGMAYBAKER01

MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC

(MAYBAKER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

May & Baker Nigeria : AND BAKER- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

03/29/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAY AND BAKER PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Contents

Page

Statement of Directors' responsibilities in relation to the consolidated financial

statements

1

Independent auditor's report

2

Consolidated statement of financial position

6

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

7

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

8

Consolidated statement of cash flows

9

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

10

Other national disclosures:

Consolidated statement of value added

64

Financial summary

65

For management use

Detailed profit or loss and other comprehensive income account

67

MAY AND BAKER PLC

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES IN RELATION TO THE CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

The Directors accept responsibility for the preparation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards; in compliance with the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011 and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

The Directors are of the opinion that the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the financial affairs of the Company, in accordance with the International Financial Reporting of Standards; in compliance with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act. No 6, 2011 and in manner required by Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

The Directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of adequate accounting records as required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and for such internal controls as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatements whether due to fraud or error.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors have made assessment of the company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe that the company will not remain a going concern at least 12 months from the date on this consolidated financial statements..

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors by:

______________________________ Daisy Danjuma

Chairman FRC/2020/003/00000020890

Dated: 24 March 2022

Dated: 24 March 2022

1

___________________________ Patrick Ajah

Managing Director FRC/2021/003/00000023215

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

May & Baker Nigeria plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 20:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC
04:18pMAY & BAKER NIGERIA : And baker- audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/25MAY & BAKER NIGERIA : And baker-outcome of board meeting
PU
02/01May & Baker Nigeria plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year E..
CI
02/01MAY & BAKER NIGERIA : And baker- quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
01/06Nigeria is working on COVID-19 vaccine, president says
RE
2021May & Baker Nigeria plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021May & Baker Nigeria plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
2021MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
2021May & Baker Nigeria plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 902 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net income 2021 979 M 2,36 M 2,36 M
Net Debt 2021 3 691 M 8,88 M 8,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 591 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 358
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
May & Baker Nigeria plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,40 NGN
Average target price 4,85 NGN
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Managers and Directors
Patrick Ajah Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ayodeji S. Aboderin CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Daisy Ehanire Danjuma Chairman
Godwin O. Obiakor Head-Internal Control, Risk & Compliance
Valentine C. Okelu Executive Director & Head-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC9.45%18
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.95%467 625
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.41%323 895
PFIZER, INC.-9.77%299 612
ABBVIE INC.19.62%286 085
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.59%263 179