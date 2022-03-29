May & Baker Nigeria : AND BAKER- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

MAY AND BAKER PLC CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 Contents Page Statement of Directors' responsibilities in relation to the consolidated financial statements 1 Independent auditor's report 2 Consolidated statement of financial position 6 Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 7 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 8 Consolidated statement of cash flows 9 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 10 Other national disclosures: Consolidated statement of value added 64 Financial summary 65 For management use Detailed profit or loss and other comprehensive income account 67

MAY AND BAKER PLC

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES IN RELATION TO THE CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

The Directors accept responsibility for the preparation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards; in compliance with the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011 and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

The Directors are of the opinion that the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the financial affairs of the Company, in accordance with the International Financial Reporting of Standards; in compliance with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act. No 6, 2011 and in manner required by Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

The Directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of adequate accounting records as required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and for such internal controls as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatements whether due to fraud or error.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors have made assessment of the company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe that the company will not remain a going concern at least 12 months from the date on this consolidated financial statements..

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors by:

______________________________ Daisy Danjuma

Chairman FRC/2020/003/00000020890

Dated: 24 March 2022

___________________________ Patrick Ajah

Managing Director FRC/2021/003/00000023215