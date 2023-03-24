Advanced search
    MAYBAKER   NGMAYBAKER01

MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC

(MAYBAKER)
2023-03-21
4.500 NGN    0.00%
May & Baker Nigeria : And baker-board resolutions
PU
06:52aMay & Baker Nigeria : And baker- notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
03/15May & Baker Nigeria : And baker- notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
May & Baker Nigeria : AND BAKER-BOARD RESOLUTIONS

03/24/2023
MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC

24th March, 2023

BOARD RESOLUTIONS

Sequel to the virtual Board Meeting of May & Baker Nigeria Plc held on Thursday, 23rd March, 2023, the Company wishes to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange ("The Exchange") and our shareholders/investing public of the following resolutions passed at the meeting:

  1. that the audited financial statements for the year ended 31st December, 2022 be approved.

The following additional resolutions were passed:

  1. That the next (2023) Annual General Meeting of the Company be held on Thursday, 1st June, 2023.
  2. That the audited financial statements be laid before the Company in general meeting.
  3. That a dividend of 30Kobo per share amounting to N517,570,465.80k (net of Withholding Tax) be recommended for shareholders' approval at the next Annual General Meeting, and if approved, Warrants will be paid electronically and, also, posted on the 2nd June, 2023 to the shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Tuesday, 16th May, 2023.
  4. That the Register of Members and Transfer Book be closed from Wednesday, 17th May to Friday, 19th May, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of preparing the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend.
  5. That Dr. (Mrs.) Rahila Ilegbodu, the Director who was appointed since the last Annual General Meeting, be recommended for election as a Director of the Company.
  6. That Mrs. G.I. Odumodu and Chief S.M. Onyishi, who are due to retire by rotation, be recommended for re-election as Directors of the Company.
  7. That following compliance with the requirements of the S124 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Companies Regulations, 2021 regarding the unissued shares of the Company, a resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to alter the Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect the new share capital of the Company as N862,617,443 divided into 1,725,234,886 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

Dated this 24th Day of March, 2023

Adetoun Abiru (Mrs.) FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003280

for: MARINA NOMINEES LIMITED (SECRETARIES) Lagos, Nigeria

May & Baker Nigeria plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 11:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
