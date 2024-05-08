CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT
May & Baker Nigeria Plc hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
December 31, 2023.
Audited Financial
The audited financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2023 was
Statements
approved at the Board meeting held on 28th March 2024 and it will be laid at the
Annual General Meeting.
Proposed Dividend
A dividend of 30 kobo per share, subject to shareholders' approval and
appropriate withholding tax, will be paid to the Shareholders whose names
appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Tuesday, 21st May
2024.
Proposed Bonus
Nil
Closure of Register
The Register of Members and Transfer Book will be closed from Wednesday,
22nd May to Friday, 24th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of
preparing the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend.
Qualification Date
21st May 2024.
Payment Date
On 6th June 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose
names appear on the Register of Members as of 21st May 2024 and who have
completed the e-dividendregistration and mandated the Registrars to pay their
dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
E-Dividend
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
Registration
download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also
available on the website of the Registrars: www.veritasregistrars.com, complete
and submit to the Registrar or their respective banks.
Unclaimed Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants and Share
unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividendregistration or contact the Registrars.
Date of Annual
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 6th June 2024
General
at the Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos at 11:00 a.m.
Meeting
Election and Re-
Mr. Michael Chineme Odumodu, the Director who was appointed since the last
election of
Annual General Meeting, be recommended for election as a Director of the
Directors
Company.
Senator D. Danjuma and Mr. K.O. Durojaiye, who are due to retire by rotation, be
recommended for re-election as Directors of the Company.
Registrars
Veritas Registrars Limited
Plot 89A Ajose Adeogun Street,
Victoria Island,
Lagos.
Tel: 01-2708930-4I
Email:enquiry@veritasregistrars.com
Investor Relations
Rosaline A. Maleeq
rmaleeq@may-baker.com
080328333764
Dated this 8th day of May 2024
Adetoun Abiru (Mrs.) FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003280
for: MARINA NOMINEES LIMITED (SECRETARIES) Lagos, Nigeria
