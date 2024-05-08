CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT

May & Baker Nigeria Plc hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended December 31, 2023.

Audited Financial The audited financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2023 was

Statements approved at the Board meeting held on 28th March 2024 and it will be laid at the

Annual General Meeting.

Proposed Dividend A dividend of 30 kobo per share, subject to shareholders' approval and

appropriate withholding tax, will be paid to the Shareholders whose names

appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Tuesday, 21st May

2024.

Proposed Bonus Nil

Closure of Register The Register of Members and Transfer Book will be closed from Wednesday,

22nd May to Friday, 24th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of

preparing the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend.

Qualification Date 21st May 2024.

Payment Date On 6th June 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as of 21st May 2024 and who have

completed the e-dividendregistration and mandated the Registrars to pay their

dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

Registration download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also

available on the website of the Registrars: www.veritasregistrars.com, complete

and submit to the Registrar or their respective banks.

Unclaimed Dividend Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants and Share unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates advised to complete the e-dividendregistration or contact the Registrars.

Date of Annual The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 6th June 2024

General at the Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos at 11:00 a.m.

Meeting

Election and Re- Mr. Michael Chineme Odumodu, the Director who was appointed since the last

election of Annual General Meeting, be recommended for election as a Director of the

Directors Company.

Senator D. Danjuma and Mr. K.O. Durojaiye, who are due to retire by rotation, be

recommended for re-election as Directors of the Company.

Registrars Veritas Registrars Limited

Plot 89A Ajose Adeogun Street,

Victoria Island,

Lagos.

Tel: 01-2708930-4I

Email:enquiry@veritasregistrars.com

Investor Relations Rosaline A. Maleeq

rmaleeq@may-baker.com