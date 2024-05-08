CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT

May & Baker Nigeria Plc hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

December 31, 2023.

Audited Financial

The audited financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2023 was

Statements

approved at the Board meeting held on 28th March 2024 and it will be laid at the

Annual General Meeting.

Proposed Dividend

A dividend of 30 kobo per share, subject to shareholders' approval and

appropriate withholding tax, will be paid to the Shareholders whose names

appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Tuesday, 21st May

2024.

Proposed Bonus

Nil

Closure of Register

The Register of Members and Transfer Book will be closed from Wednesday,

22nd May to Friday, 24th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of

preparing the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend.

Qualification Date

21st May 2024.

Payment Date

On 6th June 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as of 21st May 2024 and who have

completed the e-dividendregistration and mandated the Registrars to pay their

dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

Registration

download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also

available on the website of the Registrars: www.veritasregistrars.com, complete

and submit to the Registrar or their respective banks.

Unclaimed Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants and Share

unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividendregistration or contact the Registrars.

Date of Annual

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 6th June 2024

General

at the Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos at 11:00 a.m.

Meeting

Election and Re-

Mr. Michael Chineme Odumodu, the Director who was appointed since the last

election of

Annual General Meeting, be recommended for election as a Director of the

Directors

Company.

Senator D. Danjuma and Mr. K.O. Durojaiye, who are due to retire by rotation, be

recommended for re-election as Directors of the Company.

Registrars

Veritas Registrars Limited

Plot 89A Ajose Adeogun Street,

Victoria Island,

Lagos.

Tel: 01-2708930-4I

Email:enquiry@veritasregistrars.com

Investor Relations

Rosaline A. Maleeq

rmaleeq@may-baker.com

080328333764

Dated this 8th day of May 2024

Adetoun Abiru (Mrs.) FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003280

for: MARINA NOMINEES LIMITED (SECRETARIES) Lagos, Nigeria

