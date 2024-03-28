FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA
(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)
FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN
CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.
iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
1
Section B - General Information
S/No.
Items
Details
i.
Company Name
May & Baker Nigeria Plc
ii.
Date of Incorporation
4 September 1944
iii.
RC Number
RC 558
iv.
License Number
v.
Company Physical Address
3/5 Sapara Street, Industrial Estate, Ikeja, Lagos
vi.
Company Website Address
www.may-baker.com
vii.
Financial Year End
31 December
viii.
Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?
Yes/No
If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company
No
ix.
Name and Address of Company Secretary
Marina Nominees Ltd
233 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Lagos
x.
Name and Address of External Auditor(s)
Grant Thornton Nigeria
294 Herbert Macaulay Way, Sabo-Yaba
Lagos, Nigeria.
xi.
Name and Address of Registrar(s)
Veritas Registrars Ltd, 89A Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
xii.
Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.)
Roseline A. Maleeqrmaleeq@may-baker.com 08032833764
xiii.
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
Deloitte & Touche (Nigeria)
xiv.
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
Deloitte & Touche (Nigeria)
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
Designation (Chairman, MD, INED,
NED, ED)
Gender
Date First Appointed/ Elected
Remark
Senator Daisy E. Danjuma
Chairman (NED)
Female
30th May, 2019
Appointed as Chairman 27/9/2019
Mr. Patrick Ajah
MD/CEO
Male
st December 2020
Appointed as MD/CEO 1st anuary 2021
Mrs G.I Odumodu
NED
Female
26th July, 2011
Retired 27 July 2023
Dr. Mrs. Rahila Ilegbodu
IINED
Female
30th June 2022
Mr. K.O. Durojaiye
NED
Male
4th June 2021
Dr Edugie Abebe
NED
Female
14th March, 2013
Chief Maduka Samuel Onyishi
NED
Male
21st March, 2019
Mr. Valentine Okelu
ED
Male
22 Sept, 2016
Retired 27 July 2023
Mr. Ayodeji S. Aboderin
ED
Male
1st March, 2017
Mr. Michael Odumodu
INED
Male
27 July 2023
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
No. of Board Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
Membership of Board Committees
Designation (Member or Chairman)
Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
1
Senator Daisy E. Danjuma Chairman
8
8
None
0
0
2
Mr. Patrick Ajah MD/CEO
8
8
Risk Mgt.
Member
4
4
3
Mrs Gloria Odumodu
4
4
Audit Comm.
Member
2
2
Nomination Remuneration Governance
Member
2
2
4
Dr.Rahila Ilegbodu
8
8
Nomination Remuneration Governance
Member
4
4
Risk Mgt
Member
4
4
5
Mr. Kolawole Durojaiye
8
8
Governance/ Remuneration
Member
3
3
Audit Comm.
Member
2
2
Risk Mgt.
Member
4
4
6
Chief Maduka Samuel Onyishi
8
8
Audit Comm.
Member
4
4
Governance/ Remuneration
Member
4
4
7
Mr. Michael Odumodu
8
3
Governance/ Remuneration
Member
2 2
2 2
Risk Mgt.
Member
8
Dr. Edugie Abebe NED
8
8
Risk Mgt Comm
Chairman
4
4
Governance/ Remuneration
Member
4
4
9
Mr. Valentine Okelu
8
8
None
2 Risk Mgt.
Mr Ayodeji S. Aboderin
8
8
Risk Mgt.
Member
4
4
Nomination
Nomination
Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company
1. Senior Management:
S/No.
Names
Position Held
Gender
1
Mr. Patrick Ajah
Managing Director
M
2
Mr. Silver Ajalaye
Head Pharma Plant
M
3
Mr. Obinna Emeribe
Head Pharma Sales & Marketing
M
4
Mr. Ayodeji S. Aboderin
Executive Director, Financial Services
M
5
Mr. Godwin O. Obiakor
Head of Internal Audit & Compliance
M
6
Mrs Emem Essien
Head, Human Capital Development
F
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
7
Oluwayemisi Ashimolowo
Head, Planning & Procurement
F
8
Angela Oyekwe
Distribution/Customer Services Manager
F
9
Uche Olekanma
Business Manager
F
10
Ekene Odozi
National Sales Manager - RT
M
11
Nnenna Onuoha
Head, Quality Operations
M
12
Ezeliora Vincent
National Sales Manager HPT
M
13
Adekunle Olusola
Management Accountant
M
14
Charles Okafor
National Key Accounts Manager
M
15
Ariike Mbaneme
Production Manager
F
16
Benedict Ologbosere
Treasury Manager
M
17
Alexander Umeh
Financial Accountant
M
18
Chiagozie Maduneme
Head of Sales
M
PrinciplesPart A - Board of Directors and Officers of the BoardReporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviationPrinciple 1: Role of the Board
"A successful Company is headed by an effective Board which is responsible for providing entrepreneurial and strategic leadership as well as promoting ethical culture and responsible corporate citizenship. As a link between stakeholders and the Company, the
i) Does the Board have an approved Charter which sets out its responsibilities and terms of Yes reference? Yes/No
If yes, when was it last reviewed?
30 November 2023
Board is to exercise oversight and control to ensure that management acts in the best interest of the shareholders and other stakeholders while sustaining the prosperity of the Company"
(i) What are the qualifications and experiences of the directors-
The board is comprised of a diverse mix of directors with experience of over 25+ years spanning across various industries and educational fields namely:
business administration, pharmacy, finance, accounting, taxation, marketing B.PHARM, MBA, M.PHARM, HND, FCA, MBA, ACMA, MSC BA, ACMA, MSC, FCIB, MBBS, M.Pharm, MIod, LL.B
Principle 2: Board Structure and Composition
ii) Does the company have a Board-approveddiversity policy? Yes/No
YES.
"The effective discharge of The responsibilities of the Board and its committees is assured by an appropriate balance of skills anddiversity (including experience and gender) without
If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets been achieved?
THE DIVERSITY TARGETS FOR THE BOARD AND STAFF ARE BEING ACHIEVED
iii) Are there directors holding concurrent directorships? Yes/No
compromising competence, independence and integrity "
If yes, state names of the directors and the companies?
NO
iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No
NO
If yes, provide the names of the
Committees.
Principle 3: Chairman
i) Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of the Board Committees? Yes/no
NO
"The Chairman is responsible for providing overall leadership of the Company and the Board, and eliciting the constructive participation of all Directors to facilitate
If yes, list them.
ii)At which Committee meeting(s) was the Chairman in attendance during the period under review ?
NONE
effective direction of Board"
the
iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED?
NED
iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of the Company? Yes/No
If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end?
v) When was he/she appointed as Chairman?
NO NO 9/27/2019
vi) Are
Chairman clearly defined? Yes/No If yes, specify which document
the roles and responsibilities of the
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
Principle Director/ Officer
4: ChiefManaging Executive
"The
Managing
Director/Chief Executive Officer is the head of management delegated by the Board to run the affairs of
the Company to achieve its strategic objectives for sustainable corporate
performance"
i)Does the MD/CEO have a contract of employment which sets out his authority and relationship with the Board? Yes/No
If no, in which documents is it specified?
Yes
ii) Does the MD/CEO declare any conflict of
Interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
Yes
iii)Which of the Board Committee meetings did the MD/CEO attend during the period under review?
Risk Management
iv) Is the MD/CEO serving as NED in any other company? Yes/no.
If yes, please state the company(ies)?
Yes
Biovaccines Nigeria Limited
v) Is the membership of the MD/CEO in these companies in line with the Board-approved policies? Yes/No
Yes
Principle Directors
5: Executive
Executive
Directors supportthe Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer in the
operations and management of the Company
i)Do the EDs have contracts of employment?
Yes/no
Yes
ii) If yes, do the contracts of employment set out the roles and responsibilities of the EDs?
Yes/No
If no, in which document are the roles and
responsibilities specified?
Yes
Contract of Employment and Job Description
iii) Do the EDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
Yes
iv) Are there EDs serving as NEDs in any other company? Yes/No
If yes, please list
Yes
Biovaccines Nigeria Limited
v) Are their memberships in these companies in line with Board-approved policy? Yes/No
Yes
Principle 6: Non-Executive Directors
Non-Executive Directors bring to bear their knowledge, expertise and independent judgment on issues of strategy and performance on the
Board
i)Are the roles and responsibilities of the NEDs clearly defined and documented? Yes/No If yes, where are these documented?
Yes
Appointment Letters
ii)Do the NEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement? Yes/No
Yes
iii)Do the NEDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
Yes
iv)Are NEDs provided with information relating to the management of the company and on all Board matters? Yes/No
If yes, when is the information provided to the NEDs
Yes
On Appointment, during board Induction sessions and at least two weeks prior to every meeting
v)What is the process of ensuring completeness and adequacy of the information provided?
Through member's input to the agenda for meetings, regular management reports on business performance, quarterly financial statement for regulatory submission, standardization of the information provided, regular review and update of all information.
vi)Do NEDs have unfettered access to the EDs, Company Secretary and the Internal Auditor? Yes/No
Yes
Principle 7: Independent Non-Executive Directors
i)Do the INEDs meet the independence criteria prescribed under Section 7.2 of the Code? Yes/No
No
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
10
