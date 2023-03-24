May & Baker Nigeria : AND BAKER- NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

To consider and if thought fit to pass the following resolution which will be proposed as a special resolution:

To consider and if thought fit to pass the following resolution which will be proposed as an ordinary resolution:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the seventy-second Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos on Thursday, 1st June, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. for the

NOTES:

ELECTRONIC INFORMATION

Relevant documents in connection with the Meeting are available to all shareholders on the Company's website, www.may-baker.com

PROXY

Every member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in their stead. A proxy form is provided with this Annual Reports and Financial Statements (AR & FS). To be valid for the purpose of the Meeting, the form must be completed and deposited at the office of the Registrars, Veritas Registrars Limited, Plot 89 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island Extension, Lagos not later than 48 hours before the time for holding

the meeting. Copies can be downloaded from either www.may-baker.comor www.veritasregistrars.com. Shareholders can also send soft copies of their duly executed proxy form via email to veritasregistrars@veritasregistrar.com. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

Each duly completed proxy form shall be counted as one and every member, present in person or by proxy shall have one vote. A proxy remains valid provided that no information in writing of death, insanity, revocation or transfer shall have been received by the Company at the registered office or office of the registrars before the commencement of the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the proxy is used. Any objection to a proxy shall be made in due time and shall be referred to the Chairman of the meeting whose decisions shall be final and conclusive.

The Company has made arrangements at its cost, for the stamping of the duly completed and signed proxy forms.

E-DIVIDEND

All shareholders are encouraged to download the e-dividend mandate form from the Registrars website, execute same with their banks and send to the Registrars to update their records for automatic posting of dividends.

DIVIDEND PAYMENT

If the dividend recommended by the Directors is approved by the members, the dividend warrants will be paid on Friday, 2nd June, 2023, to the shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Tuesday 16th May, 2023.

UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND

All shareholders with "Unclaimed Dividends" should address their claims to the Registrars, Veritas Registrars Limited, Plot 89A Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Due to volume involved, the list of all unclaimed dividends is hosted on our website www.may-baker.comand also on the Registrars website www.veritasregistrars.comfor affected shareholders to access. All shareholders are encouraged to download the e-dividend mandate form from the Registrars' website, execute same with their banks and send to the Registrars to update their records for automatic posting of dividends.