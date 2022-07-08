Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. May & Baker Nigeria plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAYBAKER   NGMAYBAKER01

MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC

(MAYBAKER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-06
4.000 NGN    0.00%
02:54pMAY & BAKER NIGERIA : And baker- notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/03MAY & BAKER NIGERIA : And baker-annual general meeting resolutions
PU
04/28MAY & BAKER NIGERIA : And baker- quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

May & Baker Nigeria : AND BAKER- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

07/08/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, 8 July 2022.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

This is to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public pursuant to NGX's Rules that a Board Meeting of May & Baker Nigeria Plc (The Company) has been scheduled to hold on 27 July 2022 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Accordingly, a closed period to prevent Insiders who have regular access to May & Baker Nigeria Plc's financial information from trading in the shares of the Company has been in force from Friday, 1st July 2022. The closed period will be lifted 24 hours after the accounts are submitted to the Exchange following the board meeting.

This is in line with the rules of NGX. The Securities Trading Policy of the company can be found and downloaded on our website: www.may-baker.com.If you have any questions regarding this policy or the applicability of the policy to you or your activities, please email us at financials@may-baker.com.

By order of the Board

Adetoun Abiru (Mrs.) FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003280 for: MARINA NOMINEES LIMITED SECRETARIES

Lagos, Nigeria

Disclaimer

May & Baker Nigeria plc published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 18:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC
02:54pMAY & BAKER NIGERIA : And baker- notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/03MAY & BAKER NIGERIA : And baker-annual general meeting resolutions
PU
04/28MAY & BAKER NIGERIA : And baker- quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/28May & Baker Nigeria plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/26MAY & BAKER NIGERIA : And baker- notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/29MAY & BAKER NIGERIA : And baker- audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/25MAY & BAKER NIGERIA : And baker-outcome of board meeting
PU
02/01May & Baker Nigeria plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year E..
CI
02/01MAY & BAKER NIGERIA : And baker- quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
01/06Nigeria is working on COVID-19 vaccine, president says
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 902 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net income 2021 1 050 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
Net Debt 2021 3 656 M 8,80 M 8,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,61x
Yield 2021 7,46%
Capitalization 6 901 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 359
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
May & Baker Nigeria plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,00 NGN
Average target price 5,03 NGN
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Managers and Directors
Patrick Ajah Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ayodeji S. Aboderin CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Daisy Ehanire Danjuma Chairman
Godwin O. Obiakor Head-Internal Control, Risk & Compliance
Valentine C. Okelu Executive Director & Head-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC-0.50%17
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.23%469 705
PFIZER, INC.-10.67%299 734
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.73%295 207
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.34%273 701
ABBVIE INC.12.26%268 601