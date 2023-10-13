Lagos, 13 October 2023.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

This is to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public pursuant to NGX's Rules that a Board Meeting of May & Baker Nigeria Plc (The Company) has been scheduled to hold on 27 October 2023 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the third quarter ended 30 September 2023.

Accordingly, a closed period restricting Insiders of May & Baker Nigeria Plc's from trading in the shares of the Company has been in force from Sunday, 1st October 2023. The closed period will be lifted 24 hours after the accounts are submitted to the Exchange following the board meeting. This is in line with the rules of NGX.

The Securities Trading Policy of the Company can be found and downloaded on our website: www.may-baker.com.If you have any questions regarding this policy or the applicability of the policy to you or your activities, please email us at financials@may- baker.com.

By order of the Board

Adetoun Abiru (Mrs.) FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003280 for: MARINA NOMINEES LIMITED SECRETARIES

Lagos, Nigeria