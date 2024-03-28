Lagos. 28 March 2024.

OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING OF MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC

At the meeting of the Board of Directors of May & Baker Nigeria Plc (the Company) held on 28th March 2024, the Board approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2023. The Board also approved a Dividend of 30 kobo per 50 kobo share subject to shareholders' approval and appropriate withholding tax.

The 2023 Audited Financial Statements will be filed with Nigerian Exchange Limited on or before 30th March 2024.

Consequently, the closed period, which commenced on 1 January 2024, will remain in force until 24 hours after the audited accounts is released to the public. All insiders of the company and their connected persons are restricted from dealing in the shares of the Company during the Closed Period.

