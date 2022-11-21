Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. May & Baker Nigeria plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAYBAKER   NGMAYBAKER01

MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC

(MAYBAKER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
3.770 NGN    0.00%
03:09aMay & Baker Nigeria : And baker-sustainability report
PU
10/27May & Baker Nigeria plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/27May & Baker Nigeria : And baker- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
May & Baker Nigeria : AND BAKER-SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

11/21/2022 | 03:09am EST
SUSTAINABILITY2021REPORT

Towrdssustainable a future

MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC

TableSECTION 1 

of ContentSUSTAINABILITY REPORT

2021

1.

REVOLUTIONIZING SUSTAINABILITY AT MAY & BAKER

C

01

Our Approach to Sustainability 

 NIGERIA PL

01 

2.

Sustainability Performance Highlights, FY21

02

MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN 

03 

3.

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S MESSAGE 

04

4.

MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC A

05

T A GLANCE (ABOUT US)

SECTION 2 

5.

PRIORITISING OUR ESG FOCUS AREAS

06

6.

Building a Sustainable Future Together

T

06 

SUSTAINABILITY MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT AND STAKEHOLDERS' SURVEY

07

Materiality Assessment

S REPOR 

Methodology

0807

Materiality Assessment Results

09

7.

STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

14

15

Our Approach to Stakeholder Engagement

15

May & Baker Nigeria Plc's Stakeholder Idenﬁcaon, Categorisa

Our Stakeholder Engagement Ini/av

es in 2021

on and Mapping

15

How we engaged our diﬀerent stakeholders in 2021

16

SECTION 3

8.

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

22

Management Approach

22

Our Commitments to Environmental Stewardship

23

26

2021 Environmental Performance꞉ Energy; Material, Water; Emissions; and Wastes

2021 Operaonal Eﬃciency

29

SECTION 4

9.

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

30

Management Approach

30

Our Commitment to Diversity, Equal Opportunity and Non-discriminaon

30

Employee Involvement, Training and Development

31

Child, Forced or Compulsory Labour

32

Associang Without Discriminang

32

Grievance Mechanism Process

32

Our Social Investments

33

Our Employee Proﬁle

36

Health and Safety Performance

37

SECTION 5

10.

RESPONSIBLE GOVERNANCE

40

11.

Management Approach

40

12.

Core Values of the Company

40

13.

Paying Our Tax and Dividend Responsibly

41

14.

Our Contribu]on to Sustainable Economic Gr owth

41

15.

42

Partnerships and Contribu]ons for Sustainable Development

16.

Product Quality and Safety

43

17.

Sustainable Supply Chain Management

44

18.

Markeng and Labelling

46

19.

Risk Management for Business Con nuity

47

20.

Governance Policies

48

21.

Corporate Governance Review

48

22. Meet Our Board of Directors and the Executive Management Team

49

23.

Governance Structure, Composition and Diversity

53

24.  GRI Content Index                                                                                                                                              55

MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

Revolutionizing Sustainability

at May & Baker Nigeria Plc

Our Approach to Sustainability

shareholders, suppliers, healthcare institut

ions, 

elcome to our first May & Baker 

regulatory authorities, communities and the 

physical environment in pursuit of the success 

Nigeria Plc annual Sustainability 

and growth of our business. 

Report. As the pioneer 

This Sustainability Report underlines the 

pharmaceutical company in Nigeria, we are 

dedicated to collaboratively driving progress on 

progress of our performance in 2021. It 

sustainable development in partnership with our 

complements our Annual Report. The report is 

stakeholders.

categorised into Environmental, Social and 

Governance (ESG) pillars to account for our 

The need to implement 

nonfinancial material impacts that are of interest 

to all stakeholders. 

sustainability practices in 

Based on the GRI reporting 

traction in recent times industry has gained the pharmaceutical W

as the industry produces 

requirements, we 

a significant amount of 

conducted a materiality 

waste and greenhouse 

assessment survey to 

gases, whilst utilising 

understand key issues that 

large volumes of water.

are critical to our business 

The year 2021 was 

and different stakeholders 

remarkable in our 

in order to guide our 

sustainability journey, 

reporting and business 

and witnessed our 

practices. The report is 

maiden sustainability 

prepared in accordance 

report in accordance 

with the GRI principles of 

with the world renowned GRI Sustainability 

reliability, accuracy, 

Reporting Standard and other local and global 

balance, sustainability context, materiality, 

frameworks.

completeness and stakeholder inclusiveness. 

At May & Baker Nigeria PLC, our sustainability 

The data disclosed in this report was collected 

culture is rooted in the fabrics of our business 

using GRI Standard questionnaire and is for the 

strategy and operations to create positive social, 

period covering 1st January to 31st December, 

environmental and economic impacts for all 

2021 (FY2021). This year onwards, our goal is to 

stakeholders. As a responsible organisation in the 

periodically share insights on our nonfinancial 

manufacturing and distribution of 

performance using the environmental, social and 

pharmaceutical products, we recognise the 

governance (ESG) metrics. We hope that this will 

responsibility to take into account the wider 

provide adequate information to enable our 

interest of our employees, customers, 

stakeholders make critical decisions in advancing 

MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC

sustainable development.

01

Highlights,Sustanability FY21 PerformanceSUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

Sustainability Performance Highlights, FY21 

      Energy Consumption 

Total Direct CO2 Emission 

Waste Generated  

      16% reduction 

Declined by 3% since 2019

230 tonnes (2020 and 2021) 

Job Creation 

Contribution to Household 

     Social Investments 

     Up 7% at 2.09mn 

358 direct jobs 

Income 

1.76bn (30% increase) 

Economic Value Distribution 

    Indirect Contributions to Household Income 

2.60bn10% decrease) 

11.19bn29% increase) 

     Board Diversity  

Local Content Support  

    33% women representative 

2.187bn for local  procurements (29% 

increase)

• GRI Standards Reporting Standards and Frameworks꞉  • Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) Sustainability Disclosure       Guidelines  • Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Guidelines on  Sustainable Financial Principles for the Capital Market  • United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Principles  • United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 

• Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Code of Corporate Governance . 

MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC 02

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

May & Baker Nigeria plc published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 08:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 902 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net income 2021 1 050 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
Net Debt 2021 3 656 M 8,26 M 8,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,61x
Yield 2021 7,46%
Capitalization 6 504 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 357
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
May & Baker Nigeria plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,77 NGN
Average target price 5,03 NGN
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Managers and Directors
Patrick Ajah Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ayodeji S. Aboderin CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Daisy Ehanire Danjuma Chairman
Valentine C. Okelu Executive Director & Head-Corporate Planning
Ishaya Dankaro Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC-6.22%15
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.00%460 672
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.94%343 651
ABBVIE INC.14.46%273 986
PFIZER, INC.-18.32%270 730
ROCHE HOLDING AG-18.75%265 850