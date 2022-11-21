May & Baker Nigeria : AND BAKER-SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

|
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021
Revolutionizing Sustainability
at May & Baker Nigeria Plc
Our Approach to Sustainability
shareholders,
suppliers,
healthcare
institut
ions,
elcome
to
our
first
May
&
Baker
regulatory
authorities,
communities
and
the
physical
environment
in
pursuit
of
the
success
Nigeria
Plc
annual
Sustainability
and
growth
of
our
business.
Report.
As
the
pioneer
This
Sustainability
Report
underlines
the
pharmaceutical
company
in
Nigeria,
we
are
dedicated
to
collaboratively
driving
progress
on
progress
of
our
performance
in
2021.
It
sustainable
development
in
partnership
with
our
complements
our
Annual
Report.
The
report
is
stakeholders.
|
categorised
into
Environmental,
Social
and
Governance
(ESG)
pillars
to
account
for
our
The
need
to
implement
nonfinancial
material
impacts
that
are
of
interest
to
all
stakeholders.
sustainability
practices
in
Based
on
the
GRI
reporting
traction
in
recent
times
industry
has
gained
the
pharmaceutical
W
as
the
industry
produces
requirements,
we
a
significant
amount
of
conducted
a
materiality
waste
and
greenhouse
assessment
survey
to
gases,
whilst
utilising
understand
key
issues
that
large
volumes
of
water.
are
critical
to
our
business
The
year
2021
was
and
different
stakeholders
|
|
|
remarkable
in
our
in
order
to
guide
our
sustainability
journey,
reporting
and
business
and
witnessed
our
practices.
The
report
is
maiden
sustainability
prepared
in
accordance
report
in
accordance
with
the
GRI
principles
of
with
the
world
renowned
GRI
Sustainability
reliability,
accuracy,
Reporting
Standard
and
other
local
and
global
balance,
sustainability
context,
materiality,
frameworks.
completeness
and
stakeholder
inclusiveness.
At
May
&
Baker
Nigeria
PLC,
our
sustainability
The
data
disclosed
in
this
report
was
collected
culture
is
rooted
in
the
fabrics
of
our
business
using
GRI
Standard
questionnaire
and
is
for
the
strategy
and
operations
to
create
positive
social,
period
covering
1st
January
to
31st
December,
environmental
and
economic
impacts
for
all
2021
(FY2021).
This
year
onwards,
our
goal
is
to
stakeholders.
As
a
responsible
organisation
in
the
periodically
share
insights
on
our
nonfinancial
manufacturing
and
distribution
of
performance
using
the
environmental,
social
and
pharmaceutical
products,
we
recognise
the
governance
(ESG)
metrics.
We
hope
that
this
will
responsibility
to
take
into
account
the
wider
provide
adequate
information
to
enable
our
interest
of
our
employees,
customers,
stakeholders
make
critical
decisions
in
advancing
MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC
01
