May & Baker Nigeria : AND BAKER-SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

Revolutionizing Sustainability

at May & Baker Nigeria Plc

Our Approach to Sustainability shareholders, suppliers, healthcare institut ions,

elcome to our first May & Baker regulatory authorities, communities and the

physical environment in pursuit of the success

Nigeria Plc annual Sustainability and growth of our business.

Report. As the pioneer This Sustainability Report underlines the

pharmaceutical company in Nigeria, we are

dedicated to collaboratively driving progress on progress of our performance in 2021. It

sustainable development in partnership with our complements our Annual Report. The report is

stakeholders. categorised into Environmental, Social and

Governance (ESG) pillars to account for our

The need to implement nonfinancial material impacts that are of interest

to all stakeholders.

sustainability practices in Based on the GRI reporting

traction in recent times industry has gained the pharmaceutical W

as the industry produces requirements, we

a significant amount of conducted a materiality

waste and greenhouse assessment survey to

gases, whilst utilising understand key issues that

large volumes of water. are critical to our business

The year 2021 was and different stakeholders

remarkable in our in order to guide our

sustainability journey, reporting and business

and witnessed our practices. The report is

maiden sustainability prepared in accordance

report in accordance with the GRI principles of

with the world renowned GRI Sustainability reliability, accuracy,

Reporting Standard and other local and global balance, sustainability context, materiality,

frameworks. completeness and stakeholder inclusiveness.

At May & Baker Nigeria PLC, our sustainability The data disclosed in this report was collected

culture is rooted in the fabrics of our business using GRI Standard questionnaire and is for the

strategy and operations to create positive social, period covering 1st January to 31st December,

environmental and economic impacts for all 2021 (FY2021). This year onwards, our goal is to

stakeholders. As a responsible organisation in the periodically share insights on our nonfinancial

manufacturing and distribution of performance using the environmental, social and

pharmaceutical products, we recognise the governance (ESG) metrics. We hope that this will

responsibility to take into account the wider provide adequate information to enable our

interest of our employees, customers, stakeholders make critical decisions in advancing